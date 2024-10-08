Is FEMA Sitting on $7B in Unliquidated Funds?

An August report from the U.S. Inspector General stated that FEMA had over $7 billion in unliquidated funds that could be used for future disaster relief. Yet Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA doesn’t have the money to get through hurricane season. Is FEMA just grossly incompetent or deliberately destructive?

Advertisement

When Mayorkas said that FEMA didn’t have enough money to get through hurricane season, only a few months after promising his agency was “tremendously prepared,” was Mayorkas hiding something? An August report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) exposes how “Inadequate Oversight” of FEMA leads to “Delays in Closing Out Declared Disasters.” The report alleged that there was at least $7 billion in unliquidated funds that could potentially be applied to disaster relief.

We reviewed 79 disaster declarations and identified 26 programs with nearly $9.4 million in unliquidated funds that remained open beyond their approved periods of performance… FEMA extended 41 program periods of performance or closeout liquidation periods without detailed documented justification, as required. These programs represent more than $7 billion in unliquidated funds that could potentially be returned to the Disaster Relief Fund.

So… why hasn’t it? We are currently in what would seem to be a major emergency situation, with the southern U.S. pounded by two hurricanes and reportedly Katrina-levels of destruction. Why were hurricane victims promised only $750 each if they are able to apply for it? I’m not an expert, but I’d sure like someone to explain this to me. Maybe if the impacted states weren’t majority Republican, the Biden-Harris administration would care more.

Advertisement

Related: Biden Admin Just Gave $237 Million to Ukraine for ‘Winterization Preparedness’

We know the federal government under Biden-Harris always finds the money for its unconstitutional pet projects, which is why new massive payouts were announced for terrorist-controlled Gaza and Lebanon while Americans suffered hurricane devastation, and why FEMA lavished over a billion dollars on illegal aliens. Yet federal aid has been shockingly lacking (while feds block private aid) for many hurricane victims, and Alejandro Mayorkas claims to be short on cash.

On Oct. 1, as Hurricane Helene wiped out towns, USAID announced $336 million “in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and the West Bank,” the jihadi propaganda terms for Judea and Samaria. The majority of Gazans support jihad, and they are ruled by terrorist Hamas. On Oct. 2, as American babies died in the hurricane, USAID announced $237 million for “winterization preparedness” in Ukraine. On Oct. 4, as the body bags piled up in the southern U.S., the U.S. State Department announced almost $157 million in “humanitarian assistance” to “populations affected by conflict in Lebanon,” which is controlled by terrorist Hezbollah.

Advertisement

Yes, I understand USAID and FEMA are different agencies. I also know that if the American government supposedly does not have enough money for Americans, it should not be giving any money to foreigners, especially not to terrorists who want Death to America.