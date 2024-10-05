Biden Admin Just Gave $237 Million to Ukraine for ‘Winterization Preparedness’

FEMA is under fire for spending money on illegal aliens and being out of funds for U.S. hurricane victims, but the Biden-Harris administration’s wasteful expenditure is even worse. Even as Americans were dying and losing everything in the hurricane, the administration announced over $230 million in weather-related, taxpayer-funded aid for Ukraine.

While it is terrible how many Ukrainians have died, the reality is that U.S. aid has done little more than prolong a war that has devastated Ukraine without making progress, and enriched only the elites. Furthermore, American taxpayers’ money should always go to Americans first. Yet on Oct. 2, as Hurricane Helene was wiping out towns, the Biden-Harris administration was shamelessly bragging about how much money it was sending to Ukraine ahead of winter weather.

Hundreds of Americans have died in Helene’s aftermath as federal officials are MIA or interfering in relief efforts, and federal assistance is lacking. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, despite promising months ago that FEMA was fully prepared for hurricane season, has now admitted that FEMA does not have the requisite funds. Perhaps that is because it spent over $1 billion on illegal aliens over the last two years. And now the American taxpayer must disburse yet more money for foreigners while Americans desperately need help.

Biden-Harris spent $230 million to build a pier in Gaza that lasted 20 days.



But no more aid for Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/eu0NZyRGsP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

The Oct. 2 USAID press release proudly declared:

Today, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States, through USAID and the U.S. Department of State, is providing $237 million in additional humanitarian funding to support the most vulnerable conflict-affected populations in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in the region. This assistance will help partners providing life-saving assistance, including critical winterization preparedness aid ahead of the harsh winter months, as well as food, shelter, health, and protection assistance… The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. This announcement brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the region since February 2022 to nearly $3.8 billion.

One of the benefits of this funding will supposedly be “psychosocial support for gender-based violence survivors,” whatever that means.

Again, Mayorkas recently said, “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds — FEMA does not have the funds — to make it through the season.” Americans hard-hit by the hurricane “may” receive a one-time $750 payment.

Unfortunately, many of these victims are Republican voters in Republican-run states, so the Biden-Harris administration doesn’t exactly see them as a priority. And we cannot expect most Congressional Republicans to make an effort to cut funding to agencies misusing funds, as they should do.

I know that FEMA and USAID are not the same agency with the same funding, but the reality remains that the Biden-Harris administration always seems to have money for its pet projects, even while announcing insufficient money for Americans who truly need it.