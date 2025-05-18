Dozens Dead as Storms Devastate South-Central US

More than 20 people have been killed across the south-central United States as horrible storms and tornadoes leave a path of destruction in their wake.

Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee, and Illinois are among the states that experienced severe weather events over recent days, with an unknown amount of damage caused and a climbing death toll. Hopefully these victims will fare better than disaster victims under the Biden-Harris administration, who were all but ignored.

In fact, Scripps News reported, “The National Weather Service says baseball-sized hail is possible across parts of Kentucky, southern Indiana, southern Illinois, parts of Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Ohio.” The city of Chicago was hit by a huge dust storm.

A rare dust storm is currently sweeping across Chicago, drastically reducing visibility and bringing strong winds. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for multiple counties, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid any unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/2iSQv2kaNU — Sven (@svenwontmiss) May 17, 2025

This Sunday, remember to pray for those who have lost homes and family members this week.

Breitbart reported Sunday:

Severe storms that tore through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, leveling homes and businesses while knocking out power for tens of thousands, authorities say. At least 18 people were killed in Kentucky in the storms Friday night, state governor Andy Beshear posted on X, while officials in Missouri said another seven were dead there.

Meanwhile, falling trees killed two Virginians.

Jamie Burns and her husband and son live in a trailer home in London, Kentucky, and they took refuge in the basement of her sister’s brick house, even as a severe storm was wrecking somewhere between 100 and 200 houses in the area.

“Things that have been here longer than I have, things that have been here for 30-plus years are just flat,” Burns explained soberly to AFP by phone. “It’s wild, because you’ll look at one area and it’s just smashed… totally flattened, like, not there anymore.”

As of late in the day on Saturday, over 108,000 people did not have power across Kentucky, Missouri, and Virginia. Eastern Kentucky has a lot of poverty, and Burns said, “A lot of us live in manufactured homes that aren’t safe for tornado weather.”

[Breitbart] In Missouri, five people were killed in the major city of St. Louis, in what authorities said was one of the worst storms in its history, and two in Scott County, the State Highway Patrol said in a statement to AFP… In one St. Louis neighborhood, a church was heavily damaged, according to CBS footage, and rescue workers continued to treat victims near the building Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, the bad weather is supposed to continue into this week. The St. Louis mayor stated, “I would describe this as one of the worst storms — absolutely. The devastation is truly heartbreaking.”

States are still bracing for more storms Monday, and hopefully the death toll will not continue to climb.

