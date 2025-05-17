BREAKING: Mexican Flag-Waving Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge

Breaking news: A ship flying massive Mexican flags and festooned with lights has crashed into New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

There are many mysteries to be solved with this crash, including how the heck the people on the ship — reportedly a Mexican Navy training ship — did not notice what is obvious on the video, which is that the masts were much, much too tall to fit under the bridge. Which leads to the other question — was the ship even allowed to be in that area of the river? How does this sort of accident happen?

Another view of the Mexican tail ship crashing into the Brooklyn Bridge pic.twitter.com/XVmwRYxFaI — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 18, 2025

The ship was carrying 200 people, and a search and rescue mission has been launched, according to reporter Nick Sortor. The story is still developing, but it appears that the bridge was largely unharmed and that most of the damage and any potential casualties are likely to be on the ship. At least 20 were injured, per WPSD Local 6.

🚨 #BREAKING: A search and rescue operation has been launched after a ship carrying 200 people crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge



Injuries have been reported, but the extent is not yet known



How the hell does this even happen?! pic.twitter.com/0CXuBeWh4S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2025

Right Angle News Network claimed that an unspecified number of people were knocked into the water when one of the masts on the ship collapsed upon impact with the bridge. One clip appears to show people hanging from the collapsed mast over the water.

Sailors seen dangling from the Top Masts of the Mexican navy vessel that collided into the Brooklyn Bridge. It appears that several people were hanging and/or clutching on to objects several hundred feet in the air in an attempt to avoid falling.pic.twitter.com/Y3Bt145IxF — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) May 18, 2025

This story is still developing.