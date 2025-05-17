BREAKING: Mexican Flag-Waving Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge

Catherine Salgado | 10:54 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Kyle Viterbo

Breaking news: A ship flying massive Mexican flags and festooned with lights has crashed into New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

There are many mysteries to be solved with this crash, including how the heck the people on the ship — reportedly a Mexican Navy training ship — did not notice what is obvious on the video, which is that the masts were much, much too tall to fit under the bridge. Which leads to the other question — was the ship even allowed to be in that area of the river? How does this sort of accident happen?

Advertisement

The ship was carrying 200 people, and a search and rescue mission has been launched, according to reporter Nick Sortor. The story is still developing, but it appears that the bridge was largely unharmed and that most of the damage and any potential casualties are likely to be on the ship. At least 20 were injured, per WPSD Local 6.

For Our VIPsDemocrats Are the Party of Child Exploitation 

Right Angle News Network claimed that an unspecified number of people were knocked into the water when one of the masts on the ship collapsed upon impact with the bridge. One clip appears to show people hanging from the collapsed mast over the water.

Advertisement

This story is still developing.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY

Recommended

Trump Just Made a Huge Move on Tariffs Matt Margolis
Tampon Tim Roars Back, Blasts Trump As a ‘Tyrant’ Scott Pinsker
Trump Doctrine Demolishes Decades of Failed Foreign Policy Matt Margolis
Liberals Are on the Verge of a Major PR Pivot. And Their Next Target Will NOT Be Trump. Scott Pinsker
The Enemy Within: Muslim Migrants Who Keep Their Evil Ideology Catherine Salgado
Rubio Ahead of Pope's Mass: 'There's Nothing Compassionate About Mass Migration' Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
World War II Code-Breakers and the Moral Dimensions of Spycraft
Now the Left Can Admit the Truth About the Lawfare Strategy Against Trump
The Tide Is Finally Turning on Protecting Children From 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Advertisement