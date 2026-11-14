Democrats and Their Antisemitism

Greetings, and welcome to Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. On this date in 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 1,000 for the first time. Today, that’s a slow afternoon on Wall Street. It’s the weekend, so pour another cup of coffee and take your time.

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My calendar says it’s Pickle Day, Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day, and Spicy Guacamole Day. Eat a pickle, and Kosher dill is the only acceptable answer. Loosen up and lighten up, since the election’s over and the Bills play tomorrow. And whip up a batch of spicy guacamole for the game, which pairs better with the pickles than you’d think.

Today in History:

1851: Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick is published in the United States, to lukewarm reviews and poor sales.

1889: Reporter Nellie Bly sets out from New York to beat the fictional Phileas Fogg’s 80-day trip around the world. She makes it in 72.

1910: Pilot Eugene Ely makes the first airplane takeoff from a ship, flying off a wooden platform on the cruiser USS Birmingham in Hampton Roads, Va.

1922: The BBC begins daily radio broadcasts from London.

1940: German bombers devastate the English city of Coventry, destroying its medieval cathedral.

1960: Six-year-old Ruby Bridges, escorted by federal marshals, integrates William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans.

1965: The Battle of Ia Drang begins, the first major clash between American troops and the North Vietnamese Army.

1969: Apollo 12 launches for the moon and is struck by lightning twice during liftoff. The crew keeps going and lands safely five days later.

1970: A chartered plane carrying the Marshall University football team crashes near Huntington, W.Va., killing all 75 people aboard.

1972: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 1,000 for the first time, at 1,003.16.

Birthdays Today include: Robert Fulton, who built the first commercially successful steamboat, which made its maiden run up the Hudson; Claude Monet, painter of Water Lilies; Mamie Eisenhower, first lady; Aaron Copland, composer of Appalachian Spring and Fanfare for the Common Man; Veronica Lake, actress from Sullivan’s Travels; Brian Keith, actor from Family Affair; King Charles III of Britain; Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State; Patrick Warburton, actor who played Puddy on Seinfeld; and Curt Schilling, Boston Red Sox pitcher of “bloody sock” fame. If today’s your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

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I’ve taken some heat over the years for suggesting that a good many of today’s Democrats would make ol’ Adolf proud. Fine. I’ll say it again: The modern Democrat Party has more in common with the Nazi movement than even its detractors care to admit.

Exhibit A comes courtesy of the Washington Free Beacon:

Socialist congressman-elect Chris Rabb (D., Pa.) declined in an interview Wednesday to condemn the recent antisemitic "Bicycle Boycott" protest targeting Jewish businesses in his Philadelphia district. Instead, Rabb singled out "awful things" said by counterprotesters and emphasized the free speech rights of bicycle protesters. He added dismissively that some people were "triggered by the timing of the bike ride," which occurred on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Rabb has faced intense criticism from Jewish leaders this week for failing to comment on the protests, in which organizers targeted several Jewish businesses in the City of Brotherly Love to "show these zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are."

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Oh, not that all Democrats are like Rabb.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D.) called the protest an attempt to "intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities." Mayor Cherelle Parker (D.) called a protest that singled out Jews "unacceptable." The son of late Sen. Arlen Specter (D.), who was Jewish, called Rabb a "sack of s____" for staying silent on the matter.

I guess credit where it's due. Thing is, there are more of these creatures than is good for us, and they no longer live on the fringe. They win elections now. And by the way, the silence from a goodly number of Democrats on the matter speaks to a tolerance of these attitudes.

Our Catherine Salgado spoke up about this a few days ago, and I'll gladly add my voice to her efforts.

Here's what had Rabb's constituents so "triggered." On October 31, Philly Bike On Your Left, a group that describes itself as an "anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective," posted a flyer announcing a boycott of what they described as "Zionist establishments" near Rittenhouse Square. The hit list: Mac Mart, K'Far Cafe, Huda, Goldie, Dizengoff, and Schlesinger's Deli. The flyer's message: "These Zionist establishments must go. Not in our city."

The ride rolled on November 8, the day before the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht. Organizers say the timing is coincidental and based on riders' schedules. Sure. And I moonlight as a 250 lb. ballerina.

Now, Rabb wants us to believe the bad part is the date. It isn't. The bad part is the list. The Nazis wrote the playbook for this, and Kristallnacht wasn't page one. On April 1, 1933 — less than 3 months after rising to power—the Nazis staged a nationwide boycott of Jewish businesses. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, it marked the beginning of Nazi efforts to drive Jews from the German economy. Storm Troopers planted themselves outside Jewish shops with signs. Five and a half years later came the broken glass: more than 7,000 Jewish businesses damaged or destroyed, along with thousands of synagogues and homes.

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Name a business, label its owners "disgusting," tell the public it doesn't belong in your city. The Brownshirts wore brown. Philly's version wears spandex. And it calls itself "anti-fascist," which tells you everything about how much the Left's vocabulary is worth.

Recommended: We Are Not going Back

Rabb would like you to believe he's just a free-speech purist caught in the crossfire. Not true. The DSA chapter endorsed and campaigned strongly for Rabb, and he is a DSA member. The Philadelphia DSA's own campaign, "No Appetite for Apartheid of Philly," joined the ride, according to the Deseret News. When the backlash hit, Philly DSA attacked elected officials' statements, calling them "bad-faith" and "dangerous," though it did not organize or endorse the boycott, the group insists.

Then it gets cozier. The Free Beacon dug up the fact that the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and Black Alliance for Peace are two sponsors of a boycott against "Zionist business owners," and that back in April, Rabb cosigned a letter with Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and Philadelphia Black Alliance for Peace in a campaign to free convicted cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. These aren't strangers who wandered into his district — they're his coalition.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia noticed. Its statement said, "Rabb's silence is particularly difficult to understand." Shanin Specter put it less diplomatically, calling the silence a "declaration of war on the Jewish community in Philadelphia."

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Let's be clear about this: Rabb isn't a glitch; he's where the Democratic base has been heading for a decade. Gallup's February numbers: 65% of Democrats say their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians, while 17% say they sympathize more with the Israelis. Republicans? Seven in 10 Republicans (70%) say they sympathize more with the Israelis. And as recently as 2016, the picture looked very different: About half of Democrats sympathized more with the Israelis and only about one-quarter sympathized with the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the street-level results keep coming in. The ADL counted 6,274 incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment, and vandalism in 2025, an average of 17 incidents per day, with a record-high 203 incidents of physical assault. That figure ranks as the third-highest year for antisemitic incidents (after 2023 and 2024), since ADL began tracking in 1979.

Shapiro can condemn a bike ride. Parker can condemn a bike ride. Neither of them can un-elect the guy who'll vote in Congress on behalf of the people who organized it.

Here's the good news: Philadelphia answered the boycott with a buycott. Counterprotesters overwhelmed the few dozen activists whose so-called "Boycott Ride" – aimed at driving Jewish-owned businesses out of the city – had the opposite effect, and diners lined up for hours outside the targeted restaurants. That's how free people handle bullies.

The question is whether the Democrat Party has the spine to do what its own voters did on a Sunday in Rittenhouse Square, or whether it plans to keep pedaling right alongside Chris Rabb.



And the kicker: Why does anyone who is Jewish vote Democrat?

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Thought for the Day: In 1889, Nellie Bly went around the world in 72 days. Today it can take longer than that just to get a building permit in New York City.

VIP members: Your thoughts belong in our comments section. Your voice matters.

Have a great Saturday, gang. See ya tomorrow.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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