I Can't Believe Mark Cuban Had the Stones to Say THIS About the Midterms

When billionaire investor Mark Cuban went on CNN's The Situation Room on Friday to explain what voters were thinking in the midterms, he delivered one of the most ridiculous takes of the election cycle.

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Anchor Pamela Brown set up the question by appealing to his business background. "You're a businessman by nature. If you got these results, what would you do if you were running the country right now?" she asked.

"Fortunately, I'm not. I'm just a business guy. For business people out there, you just keep on doing what you've been doing," Cuban said.

Then he offered his theory of the results. "I mean, in talking to my friends and family, I think people wanted a return to normalcy, you know, more of kind of the standards that we had 10, 15, 20 or more years ago, where people discussed politics, but they weren't rabid about it," he continued.

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Sorry, but Mark Cuban's read on the midterms is so very wrong.

I think Cuban torched his reputation when he backed Kamala Harris and her socialist policies in 2024, and he has failed to redeem himself wince then. This comment only digs the hole deeper.

If Cuban wants to talk about who gets rabid over politics, he should look at his own side of the aisle. Democrats are the furthest thing from normal, and they are the ones who treat every political disagreement like a moral emergency. They literally cut off friends and family over who those people voted for. That's the party Cuban spent 2024 cheering on.

On top of that, consider the agenda Democrats have rallied behind. None of it looks like the America of 20 years ago.

Start with gender ideology. Democrats are the party of letting biological males compete in women's sports and of letting biological males who identify as women into women's locker rooms, bathrooms, and other sex-separated spaces. They oppose state and federal limits on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transition procedures for minors, even as public support for those treatments has slipped.

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Democrats are also the party of letting children socially transition at school, with new names and pronouns, sometimes without telling their parents. They defend pornographic material in school libraries in the name of LGBTQ inclusivity. And they treat traditional beliefs about biological sex as potential discrimination in schools, workplaces, and public institutions.

I think I’ve already made the case that Cuban is wrong, but I’ll keep going anyway.

When it comes to crime, most normal people want less of it and want to keep themselves and their families safe. But Democrats are the party that embraced "defund the police," entertained abolishing police and prisons outright, and branded law enforcement an inherently racist institution. Democrats have pushed to eliminate cash bail, including for defendants accused of serious crimes, and to scrap mandatory minimum sentences.

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And on race, Democrats are the party of reparations funded by today's taxpayers, of racial equity as a factor in virtually every government policy, and of DEI programs that put identity ahead of merit in hiring, education, and government. They view nearly every American institution through the lens of systemic racism and oppression.

Does any of that sound like a return to the standards of 10, 15, or 20 years ago? Voters who want normalcy are running away from this agenda, and Cuban either can't see it or won't admit it.

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