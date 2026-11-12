The GOP’s War Plan for Shattering the Democratic Party Coalition in 5 Easy Steps

Yesterday we introduced a new political theory. Today we unleash it.

Quick refresher: Instead of trying to persuade voters, we’re now going to agree with them. (Even if we’ve gotta get creative.) Because the monoculture is dead, our country is hyper-fragmented, and there simply aren’t enough public squares or “arenas of ideas” to win hearts and minds. We’ve traded our public squares for echo chambers — and each echo chamber has its own media, social norms, consensus opinions, and guiding principles. (All enforced, of course, by algorithms.)

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The GOP just spent billions trying to persuade audiences about the health of the economy. Meanwhile, the Democrats raced like Usain Bolt toward voters’ preexisting confirmation biases about inflation, affordability, gas prices, the “Epstein class,” Israel/AIPAC, and corruption.

Advantage: Democrats.

After all, the likelihood of an outsider invading a foreign echo chamber and convincing the occupants to change their minds is infinitesimally small. Sure, if you spend enough money, you can (usually) buy your way in, but you’ll be outnumbered, drowned out, ridiculed, and marginalized.

Home-field advantage is a killer.

You can elevate awareness, but you can’t gain acceptance. Nor will you win hearts and minds. (And if you push too hard, it’ll lead to ugly blowback, making everything worse.)

But if you stop arguing and tell them something they already believe, they’ll roll over and show you their belly.

Which led to our theory — and our new guiding PR principle: “Today’s political wars are won on the wings of confirmation bias.”

We’re no longer persuading. As of today, we’re agreeing.

Furthermore, because confirmation bias produces blind spots, we’re gonna figure out our opponents' blind spots and exploit them, too. (Cue evil laughter.)

Okay, fine. It’s an intriguing theory, Mr. Pinsker, but how the heck do we apply it?

Glad you asked. Below are five major Democratic blocs, each representing a critical component of the donkey’s coalition. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but it’s a pretty good start.

Let’s whack ‘em around like a piñata, one at a time!

Because, when you put the Democratic Party under the microscope, you see how fragile its coalition really is. This isn’t a party bound by bedrock principles, but a ragtag collection of special interest groups.

The fault lines are obvious. So let’s get crackin’.

Group 1: Black voters. Lately, they’ve been barometers of Democratic enthusiasm. In 2024, their numbers dropped and Republicans won; in 2026, it was the opposite. Of all the Democrats' voting blocs, blacks have been the most loyal — and, very often, the most taken for granted.

It’s something they’re sensitive about, which is a useful nugget of information.

How to attack: Bombard their echo chambers with stories about the DSA’s lily-white complexion, hostility to Christianity, and indifference to black suffering.

I’ve written about the DSA’s abysmal lack of diversity, but I’m not the only one who’s noticed:

CNN: Hakeem Jeffries criticizes the DSA over lack of diversity when crowd of its members chanted “you’re next” at Jeffries “It was very interesting to me, as observed by others, that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd.” https://t.co/QuRHYq4cIJ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 8, 2026

The DSA is about to go to war with Hakeem Jeffries — because it’s a revolutionary movement, and that’s what revolutionary movements do. Yet Jeffries is about to make history as America’s first black speaker of the House.

Getcha popcorn ready!

It’s a juicy storyline: The DSA can’t yank the Dems to the radical left without playing hardball with Jeffries. The DSA movement needs drama, chaos, and conflict — for political purposes, organizational growth, and TikTok engagement. Its goal, after all, isn’t for Jeffries to succeed, but to sow the seeds of a socialist takeover.

So every single time the DSA screws over Jeffries, the GOP should tell black voters all about it: They’re taking you for granted again!

The pro-Islamic sensibilities of the DSA are also a friction point with black voters, who are disproportionately Christian: 73% of blacks are Christian, compared to 62% of whites. Blacks are also more likely than whites to attend church and engage in “religious practices.” Additionally, just 39% of whites called the Bible “very important,” compared to 70% of blacks, who are also about twice as likely to read the Bible and pray every day.

Which might be why blacks are also disproportionately pro-Israel.

From Fox News:

[A]ccording to the Fox News poll, African Americans were the racial group most likely to say the U.S. isn't supportive enough of Israel when asked the question along with White and Hispanic voters. That number was 25% compared with 19% for Hispanic voters and 15% for White voters. African American voters were also the least likely of the three groups to agree that America was too supportive of Israel, with 40% disagreeing as compared to White voters at 44% and Hispanic voters at 56%.

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As the DSA dons a keffiyeh, pulls the Dems towards Mecca, and amplifies its anti-Israel hysteria, Republicans should grab a megaphone and speak directly to the black community: The DSA doesn’t care about you, Christianity, Hakeem Jeffries, or black people succeeding.

Because the DSA is not your friend.

How does Abdul El-Sayed's campaign surrogate Hasan Piker feel about Black Americans? Watch for yourself. https://t.co/icGiXek7Ok — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 6, 2026

Group 2: Socialists/DSA voters. In their opinion, they just won a yuuuge mandate to remake America — and anything short of a Marxist overhaul would be a letdown. They see Zohran Mamdani in New York City, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, and AOC getting ready to run for president: Finally, the socialist stars have aligned!

Lo and behold, their plan just might work!

How to attack: Tell ‘em that the DNC is controlled by evil corporations, the Democratic Party is rigged, and this conspiracy, alas, cannot be fixed via the electoral process.

The DSA wants to use the Democratic Party as a skinsuit. It never was an ideological partnership; this was ALWAYS a marriage of convenience.

So let’s make it more inconvenient.

Because their blind spot is their hysterical phobia of corporations, capitalism, billionaires, and conspiracies. In their minds, anything “they” touch is de facto tainted — including partisan politics.

Every time Jeffries’ side (a.k.a. the “corporatists,” “Zionists,” and “sellouts”) wins, invade DSA echo chambers and agree with ‘em: Obviously, they were right all along.

Nothing will change. This conspiracy is too deep. (Curse those rich Jews!) So what’s the point in even trying?

Demotivate them from trusting Democrats and/or working within the two-party system.

Group 3: Islamic/anti-Israel voters. There’s considerable overlap between Islamic/anti-Israel voters and ordinary DSA voters, but there are also a few critical distinctions. For starters, plenty of communists and socialists are atheists; their north star is acquiring the “means of production” for economic reasons, not fulfilling Islamic conquests and religious prophecies.

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But millions of Islamic/anti-Israel voters couldn’t care less about economics. That’s not why they’re waving pro-Hamas signs, marching in the street, screaming about Jews, or voting Democrat.

How to attack: Make Chuck Schumer our poster boy.

Normally, I’d feel guilty engaging in this sort of tactic, because antisemitism sucks. But this is an unusual situation: Sen. Schumer was so desperate to regain power that he invited, funded, and welcomed Islamic/anti-Israel candidates into his party!

He would’ve still won a majority if he'd had the moral courage to disavow antisemitism — but he didn’t. And now, the problem is his.

Chuck Schumer is an old Jew with sky-high negatives who has previously been supportive of Israel and AIPAC. (He was one of just a handful of Democrats who voted against President Barack Obama’s Iran deal.)

Just like we’ll remind black voters every time the DSA screws over Hakeem Jeffries, we’ll remind Islamic/anti-Israel voters every frickin’ time Chuck Schumer screws over the pro-Palestinian Democratic majority. We’ll weaponize their antisemitism and use it to crack their coalition.

And maybe next time, the DNC will think twice before partnering with bigots.

Group 4: Unmarried women voters. Ah, cat ladies. (Grocery stores should sell cat food, ice cream, and box wine together. Call it the “menopausal starter kit.”) Unmarried women aren’t often top-of-mind as a vital Democratic bloc, but more than two out of three — 68% — vote Democrat. And women who’ve never been married are three times as likely to vote Democratic — 72% versus 24%.

How to attack: This might sound a bit unusual, but I’d zero in on mental health issues.

Because it’s something they’re already hypersensitive about. For younger liberal women, 50% admit to having a mental health condition. For older women, 25% are already on antidepressants.

And unmarried people are 80% more likely to experience depression anyway.

We’re not going to change Karen’s mind about Trump, ICE, or the latest left-wing cause du jour, but we can demotivate her by highlighting how her lifestyle is destroying her mental health. ‘Cause that’s something she’d actually believe!

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This is a bloc that’s fluent in therapy-speak and psychobabble. Half their friends have a therapist, a pill bottle, and a laundry list of disorders, conditions, phobias, and anxieties. They’re disproportionately lonely, depressed, and mentally ill.

Why not fund studies and surveys that link mental problems to liberalism’s sacred cows?

They’re predisposed to believe this stuff anyway. I’ll betcha a Diet Coke that a million-zillion Riley Gaines speeches would do less to demotivate ‘em from trans activism than just one “scientific study” that documents the mental health woes of trans kids — or the link between trans and mass shootings.

And a dedicated PR campaign of scientific studies? One right after the other?

That could REALLY have an impact.

Because that’s their blind spot: They know women are struggling with mental problems, and they’ve placed therapy on a pedestal. No matter the problem, therapy is always the solution. It’s the magic cure to all of life’s challenges.

So let’s tell ‘em a story they’re already predisposed to believe.

Group 5: Latino voters. They’re 19.5% of the population, and there are over a million of ‘em in key electoral states like Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Colorado, Georgia, and more. In 2024, President Trump made historic inroads with Latinos, but in 2026, they swung back to the Dems with gusto. Some outlets blamed the ICE raids for triggering the reversal.

How to attack: Make the Democrats the ridiculous, unhinged extremists again.

I don’t blame the ICE raids for the loss of Latinos. In fact, given a choice between Trump’s ICE raids and Joe Biden’s open border, I’ll betcha most Latinos would prefer the ICE raids.

Maybe ICE went too far, but Latinos tend to be less driven by ideology than by household issues. They’re Catholics with traditional, family-centric values; on census forms, many claim to be white, because they identify as white culturally, aspirationally, and through deliberate, intentional assimilation.

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It wasn’t ICE that flipped the Latino vote — it was their pocketbook:

Latino voters cite affordability, economy as top concerns in new poll ahead of 2026 midterm elections https://t.co/d05Mv0ovla — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) November 3, 2025

Look, Donald Trump is a ridiculous, absurd character. I love the guy, but c’mon, from his hair to his tan to renaming large bodies of water, there’s more than a little kookiness. We’re talking about a guy who dances (badly) to the Village People at campaign rallies!

But in 2024, the Dems were FAR more ridiculous than Trump, and it wasn’t even close.

From the utter preposterousness of Biden being “as sharp as a tack” to the border crisis, migrant invasion(s), Afghanistan disaster, institutional incompetence, pronoun policing, men in girls’ locker rooms, soaring inflation, and Kamala Harris’ nonstop word salads, the donkeys were the weirdos.

They were corrupt, gross, dishonest, and bizarre.

Back in 2024, a vote for Republicans was a vote for sanity. We need to get back to that ASAP.

And whattaya know, the Dems just elected a slew of oddballs to Congress. Their cup of extremism runneth over. It’s an embarrassment of riches.

Shine a white-hot spotlight on it! Let’s turn it into a story!

Normalize the GOP, marginalize the donkeys.

If we do, Latino voters will return to the Republican Party. By the millions. Te prometo!

A perfect issue for Trump to seize is taking care of our military veterans. Latinos are a patriotic people; nearly 30% of U.S. Marines are Latino. And for far too long, the appallingly high rate of veteran suicide has been ignored by both parties. It’s a national, bipartisan disgrace.

President Trump should declare 2027 “The Year of Our Heroes” — and focus on caring for the service members and first responders who’ve been neglected and overlooked.

Because we know what will happen: Whatever Trump supports, the Dems will bitterly oppose.

That’s their blind spot: The Dems can’t fathom that Trump would genuinely want to help veterans. They only see him as an Evil Orange Monster. And they’ll come after him with torches and pitchforks.

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So let ‘em attack. Let ‘em act like lunatics.

Hell, schedule a big, ginormous parade to celebrate “The Year of Our Heroes” one day after government funding next runs out, and then blame the Dems for callously abandoning our heroes!

When the rules change, so must our tactics. Pivot or perish. Adapt or die.

(I vote for “adapt.”)

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. In many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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