Trump: No Iran Deal, Vance Off Foreign Policy to Focus on Domestic Corruption

President Donald Trump has learned one lesson from the midterms: advice for appeasement is disastrous.

Vice President JD Vance was not only wrong to say that the primary reason Republicans had such a discouraging midterm election is that we struck terrorists in Iran, but it was unwise and dangerous of him to claim that and backstab Trump right after the election. Trump seems to have realized now that Vance is not trustworthy when it comes to foreign policy and would do much better focusing on domestic fraud, where he has done much better and more consistent work.

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Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on November 12, “I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.”

He continued, “The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood! We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Trump is right — the possibility of a deal with the Iranian regime is long past. For 47 years, the mullahs have been chanting “death to America” and vowing to destroy the “great Satan.” That hasn’t changed. Vance has done very good work in rooting out fraud, but his foreign policy work has been catastrophic. Trump is making the right decision.

Related: Bessent, Miller Move to Military Base as Iran Regime’s Assassination Effort Intensifies

I already analyzed exit polls in a separate piece, showing that three-fourths of Republicans denied the Iran war was crucial in their voting decisions, and both I and my colleagues have investigated the huge number of new voter registrations in states not verifying citizenship and indications of fraud in certain states. More Republicans were worried about data centers and immigration than about the Iran war. Republicans reportedly got more votes this midterm than in 2022 when we won, but Democrats managed to materialize some 19 million votes. What we really need to find out is where those 19 million votes came from, not become more antisemitic and let Tucker Carlson dictate Republican policy.

It also happens that the reason the Iran operation did not end as quickly as Trump anticipated is that he listened to bad advice from Vance and made an attempt to work out a deal favorable to the ayatollahs, which they still refused to accept. Vance has been a problem rather than a solution ever since Trump decided to strike Iran. The vice president refuses to acknowledge that the Iranian terrorists have been continuously at war with us for half a century and are still promising to pursue “death to America” and nuclear weapons.

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Trump had the right instinct to start with when he wanted to destroy the regime altogether. Multiple administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have even had to move to more secure locations because of coordinated Iranian assassination attempts.

You cannot make a deal with people who believe that their messiah will come and their demon-god will give them an eternity in paradise for waging eternal terrorism on you.