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UPDATED: Mass Shooting in D.C., One Dead, Suspect Detained

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 12, 2026 10:04 AM
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UPDATED: Mass Shooting in D.C., One Dead, Suspect Detained
Townhall Media

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.: Reports are coming in that the police broke into the apartment where the shooter had barricaded himself to find him suffering from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

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One of the shooting victims has died.

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: A video posted on X shows a fire on the side of the building in which the suspect is barricaded:

ORIGINAL STORY: D.C. law enforcement has issued a shelter-in-place order after a mass shooting in our nation’s capital left multiple people injured, with the suspect reportedly barricading himself and defying police.

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Breaking 911 initially reported four injured at a VIDA Fitness gym shooting Thursday in Washington, D.C., but has since updated the count to five wounded.

Fox News shared footage of the heavy concentration of police in the area of the shooting, since the shooter is still not in custody as of about 9:50 a.m. Eastern time.

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Read Also: Twice-Deported, Bomb-Threatening Alien Claimed Transgenderism to Get Asylum

The shooter reportedly barricaded himself in the fitness center.

There were two violent incidents within the last couple of weeks near the White House, one with an armed illegal alien threatening to kill the president and another with a vehicle ramming attack involving the Secret Service.

This is a developing story, and PJ Media will publish more information as it becomes available.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, even after a discouraging midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and how to save it. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | FOX NEWS | MASS SHOOTING | WASHINGTON

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