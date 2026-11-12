UPDATED: Mass Shooting in D.C., One Dead, Suspect Detained

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.: Reports are coming in that the police broke into the apartment where the shooter had barricaded himself to find him suffering from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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One of the shooting victims has died.

DC police say they were talking to the shooter who was barricaded in his apartment, they heard a gunshot, they went inside and found the shooter suffering from a gunshot wound, situation is now contained. 1 dead, 4 others shot in the shooting (1 critical, 3 non-life threatening). Shooter is white male, police believe there was a conflict between the shooter and the homeowner's association of the apartment building. The person killed was shot inside a gym. (from press conference) — Steve Lookner (@lookner) November 12, 2026

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.: A video posted on X shows a fire on the side of the building in which the suspect is barricaded:

The building where a suspected shooter is barricaded in Logan Circle, as DC Police respond to the active shooter situation at Vida Fitness, appears to be on fire. https://t.co/LxKkhePnxS — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) November 12, 2026

ORIGINAL STORY: D.C. law enforcement has issued a shelter-in-place order after a mass shooting in our nation’s capital left multiple people injured, with the suspect reportedly barricading himself and defying police.

Breaking 911 initially reported four injured at a VIDA Fitness gym shooting Thursday in Washington, D.C., but has since updated the count to five wounded.

BREAKING UPDATE: At least five people have been injured in an active shooter situation in Washington, D.C. The shooter is reportedly barricaded. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 12, 2026

Fox News shared footage of the heavy concentration of police in the area of the shooting, since the shooter is still not in custody as of about 9:50 a.m. Eastern time.

🚨 BREAKING: MASSIVE POLICE PRESENCE in DC after an active shooting with at least 4 shot, and the shooter is reportedly BARRICADED Pray for the victims and the police who are RAPIDLY trying to get this scumbag mitigated 🙏🏻 "The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident." Huge law enforcement presence has been spotted. The public is being told to avoid the area — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

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The shooter reportedly barricaded himself in the fitness center.

BREAKING: Armed officers are positioned on rooftops and balconies as the gunman reportedly barricades himself inside an apartment above the VIDA Fitness gym in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/iqTjDZMGmD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 12, 2026

There were two violent incidents within the last couple of weeks near the White House, one with an armed illegal alien threatening to kill the president and another with a vehicle ramming attack involving the Secret Service.

This is a developing story, and PJ Media will publish more information as it becomes available.