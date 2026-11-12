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Twice-Deported, Bomb-Threatening Alien Claimed Transgenderism to Get Asylum

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Nov 12, 2026 9:29 AM
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Twice-Deported, Bomb-Threatening Alien Claimed Transgenderism to Get Asylum
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

NGO advice or natural deviousness has led many illegal aliens to game our system and secure a welcome in our country by claiming LGBTQ identification for refugee status, no matter how bogus.

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Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto obviously isn’t identifying as a woman now, bearded bozo that he is, but he probably never was. It was just an easy excuse to enable him to stay.

In case you are wondering why he is in the news in the first place, Gomez-Alberto decided to pass the time on his United Airlines flight from Newark, N.J., to New Orleans by dressing in all black and rushing the cockpit while swearing he had a bomb. He did not, in fact, have a bomb, but he must have obtained some kind of official government ID, despite his two prior deportations, or he wouldn’t have been able to fly. I would sure like to know how a multiple-deportee had the money and official identification to get him through the rigmarole of airline security and air travel.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared the official record with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. As you can see in the document below, Gomez-Alberto whined, “I am also afraid that I will be killed — either by private citizens or the police — in both of these countries because I am transgender.” He asserted that he would suffer from “harm or mistreatment” if he had to return to Honduras.

DHS emphasized that this was a brazen case of asylum fraud and illustrated the widespread “gaming of a weak asylum system.” 

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Recently, 60 Minutes featured a family whose father had been living here for two decades without citizenship, and whom the Trump administration deported back to Mali. While the MSM hacks sobbed over the wife and kids, it turned out that the man had obtained refugee status here by claiming to be homosexual. Like Gomez-Alberto, he lied in a way that he knew woke officials would never question.

The majority of refugee claims are bogus. But then, federal officials have done barely any vetting for decades, especially if the claims happen to match up with the most popular woke fad of the day.

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News Topics DHS | FRAUD | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TRANSGENDER

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