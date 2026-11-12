Twice-Deported, Bomb-Threatening Alien Claimed Transgenderism to Get Asylum

NGO advice or natural deviousness has led many illegal aliens to game our system and secure a welcome in our country by claiming LGBTQ identification for refugee status, no matter how bogus.

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Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto obviously isn’t identifying as a woman now, bearded bozo that he is, but he probably never was. It was just an easy excuse to enable him to stay.

BREAKING: Absolutely NUTS. The twice-deported illegal accused of trying to storm a cockpit was released into the U.S. after claiming to be transgender: "DHS just confirmed to Fox that the reason he was released into the country after he was picked up for a third time at the Ul.S. border was because... wait for it... he claimed to be a transgender and said he feared being killed in his home country because of that." — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 12, 2026

In case you are wondering why he is in the news in the first place, Gomez-Alberto decided to pass the time on his United Airlines flight from Newark, N.J., to New Orleans by dressing in all black and rushing the cockpit while swearing he had a bomb. He did not, in fact, have a bomb, but he must have obtained some kind of official government ID, despite his two prior deportations, or he wouldn’t have been able to fly. I would sure like to know how a multiple-deportee had the money and official identification to get him through the rigmarole of airline security and air travel.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared the official record with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin. As you can see in the document below, Gomez-Alberto whined, “I am also afraid that I will be killed — either by private citizens or the police — in both of these countries because I am transgender.” He asserted that he would suffer from “harm or mistreatment” if he had to return to Honduras.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the reason this 2x previously deported illegal alien was released into the country after his third illegal crossing in 2019 is because he claimed to be transgender and claimed fear of being killed in his home country on his asylum application, which was approved in early 2020. DHS has provided that section from his application 👇🏻 DHS alleges that this was a blatant case of asylum fraud and the “gaming of a weak asylum system.” This detail first scooped by @JennieSTaer. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 12, 2026

DHS emphasized that this was a brazen case of asylum fraud and illustrated the widespread “gaming of a weak asylum system.”

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Recently, 60 Minutes featured a family whose father had been living here for two decades without citizenship, and whom the Trump administration deported back to Mali. While the MSM hacks sobbed over the wife and kids, it turned out that the man had obtained refugee status here by claiming to be homosexual. Like Gomez-Alberto, he lied in a way that he knew woke officials would never question.

The majority of refugee claims are bogus. But then, federal officials have done barely any vetting for decades, especially if the claims happen to match up with the most popular woke fad of the day.