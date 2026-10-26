'60 Minutes' Features Wife and Kids of Illegal Alien Who Said He’s ‘Gay’ to Avoid Deportation

CBS News wokies want you to be heartbroken because an illegal alien who was here for two decades without bothering to get citizenship had to go back to Mali while his family was allowed to stay here. But guess what this married father told federal officials to try and avoid deportation? He claimed he was “gay.”

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As my colleague and editor Chris Queen commented, the full story sounds like a sitcom plot. Remember, as you watch the clip below from 60 Minutes about Moussa Diawara, that mainstream media outlets are incredibly deceptive when they say a person has no criminal record. Usually what they mean is that he or she hasn’t committed crimes in America, which does not say anything about their crimes in other countries. Furthermore, they never count illegal entry and residence as a crime, even though, of course, it is. If Diawara had not broken the law, federal officials could not have arrested and deported him.

“It feels really empty without him,” says 16-year-old Corey Diawara, whose father was deported in July. His father had lived in the U.S. for 25 years and had no criminal record. Moussa Diawara says he was deported without being able to speak to his lawyer or a judge. He was eventually sent to Mali, a country a U.S. immigration judge ruled he could not be deported to. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security told 60 Minutes that Ghana had provided the U.S. with “diplomatic assurances for his safety.” DHS also questioned the credibility of Diawara’s arguments for fearing persecution in Mali. https://t.co/P6flp7Q41f — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2026

James Percival, seventh general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), did not let 60 Minutes get away with the fake news. “This illegal alien is @60Minutes poster child for what it claims are wrongful deportations. I pulled his file. His claimed reason for fearing Mali was that he is ‘gay,’ just in case you’re wondering how bad the immigration fraud problem is,” Percival drily revealed on Sunday. DHS subsequently posted on its official account, “You literally cannot make this up.”

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This is not the first time, by the way, that federal officials have identified criminals and illegal aliens ineligible for citizenship claiming they were homosexual or otherwise LGBTQ. From the UK to Italy to the United States, NGOs or lawyers have urged illegal aliens to claim refugee status as homosexuals. It is an easy way of pretending to be a victim, and a lot of leftist officials will make no effort to verify the claim, just as CBS apparently did not.

Unfortunately, if the Diawara children were born in the United States, which they probably were given their age, they are birthright citizens. My question is, what is the immigration status of the mother? If the whole family hates America’s immigration system and has so little regard for our laws that at least one of the parents lived here for 25 years without filing for citizenship, and now they think their father should be able to come back without going through the proper channels, why the heck don’t they all go back to Mali? Why is it that the illegal aliens who complain most about how racist and unfair America is are the most desperate to stay here?

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Furthermore, CBS doesn’t expend the same amount of effort and empathy on victims of illegal alien crime. Amazing how the MSM sob stories are always about the relatives of criminals who did everything wrong and finally faced consequences for it, but never about the innocent American citizen victims.