Secret Strategy Meeting With Chicago Teachers Union Brass and French Rioters Confirms Conspiracy

A secretly taped video meeting between American teachers union brass in Chicago and the French communist revolutionaries tearing Paris apart confirms what we've long said about Antifa and other revolutionary communist groups causing violence and mayhem from Portland to Sweden: they're connected and part of a conspiracy.

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Karlyn Borysenko, a researcher and content creator who holds a PhD in industrial and organizational psychology, "infiltrated and recorded" a video meeting between Chicago teachers union leaders that "actively coordinat[ed] with the unions in France," including union vice president Jackson Potter.

The call coordinating and strategizing with rioters was a "call of solidarity" that pumped up the rioters to foment more violence. Borysenko says the unionists alluded to previous meetings between the two groups in France.

Union officials and students spoke with counterparts in France to strategize.

The teachers in the USA are actively coordinating with the unions in France.

These are the things Alex Jones will never show you, because they didn't mention working with Muslims (they actually made fun of that idea a few times). The truth matters. Here are the primary source receipts.

The Chicago Teachers Union and school nurse Dennis Kossuth, who said that everything nice in the U.S. was done by people "rising up" and not "the 1%," initiated the call.

About Time: French Police Are Doing to Antifa Rioters What We've All Been Dreaming About for Years

He explained that there's an "international system" that "wants to put the needs of the 1% over the needs of the 99%." The French protest on Saturday showed that "We outnumber them." he said.

I don't know about you, but do you suppose Occupy Wall Street Part Infinity is about to launch in America? Sounds like it. And apparently it will include bloodshed this time, not just rape tents and whackos next time around.

Union VP Potter called for "solidarity with our siblings in France" over the rise of "extreme of right wing populism in the United States" — that's you and me.

Potter mocked Mississippi test scores outperforming other states and posed this non sequitur: "what they don't tell you is that they have the highest informant [sic] mortality in the nation." He went on to deride kicking fraudsters off healthcare programs as "denying people food assistance."

"[W]hat France is showing us, and others, Spain, and Belgium, when we build deeper, broader movements for the common good" that change can be made," Potter added

The French participants were graying men, middle-aged union instructors, and aging college students. Three younger French students, presumably high school students, eventually showed up in the stream to urge revolution or something. The spokeswoman was speaking rapid French. A man said the police brutalized rioters during arrest, not mentioning whether injuries resulted from resisting and fighting with law enforcement.

Perhaps the most quotable was Caitlyn Savato, a Chicago native, "community organizer," and college student at the University of Southern California. She told the French students and professional protesters on the call that the U.S. must fall in order for there to be "freedom" for all.

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She said rioters needed to decide if they were willing to kill or be killed. Sounds like incitement.

Our challenge will be getting people to move the way that you all are moving in France. It will be getting people completely destructive and to allow our fellow Americans to understand that in order for there to be freedom; in order for there to exist liberation, in order for their to exist the things that we now need — the things that they're now targeting in our own humanities; in order for us to receive those things, the United States government must fall. There must be destruction to the material world that they built. There must be a willing [sic] to kill and be killed — all of the things that the Black Liberation movements have taught Americans for years. ...[I]t is now time to engage in that understanding that it is a matter of life and death and it is the matter of what you are willing to do and what you are willing to die for.

She doesn't care about what she'll do after college as much as she cares that USC gives her the tools for "revolution." Can someone DM the admissions folks over at USC and have a word?

She told the French rioters that she felt all Americans are part of the bourgeoisie and "need to be reflecting on the efforts of you all in France [including] what are we physically willing to engage in? It is the physical and material of society that is sustaining the American Empire."

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Conspiracy: The Real Target of the Paris Riots Comes Into Focus — and It's Not 'School Funding'

We're ruining everything in the world, she concluded.

Exclusive. "The United States Government must fall." Earlier today, members of the Chicago Teachers Union collaborated with activist students and teachers in France. On that call, they explicitly called for violence, destruction, killing, and the fall of the United States Government. The full, unedited recording is in the post below. — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) October 25, 2026

The group promised a wild 2028 May Day; that's the communist high holy day. Lots of bashed-in Starbucks windows, looting, and Bank of America ATMs smashed up as acts of worship.

Borysenko says the discussion alluded to previous meetings between Chicago teachers union members in France to coordinate unionist riots. As I pointed out in The Real Target of the Paris Riots Comes Into Focus — and It's Not 'School Funding,' this isn't about dissatisfaction with schools anymore, if it ever was.

To call it seditious conspiracy or insurrection might be an understatement.

Some of the worldwide unrest is coordinated by an organization in Sweden.

I talked with independent reporter Christian Peterson, who detailed that organization. He's also responsible for tracking down the founders of Portland's Rose City Antifa hiding in Sweden. This is no coincidence.

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This was quite a wide-ranging discussion. Enjoy.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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