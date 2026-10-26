The Morning Briefing: El-Sayed Gives Obama a Chance to Work Out His Trump Daddy Issues

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day judging a charcuterie haiku contest in one of the Dakotas.

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Well, it's crunch time in this festive midterm election year. If we're lucky, things will be wrapped up by New Year's Eve and we will know which direction the country is headed. This has been a blur of a year compared to the Red Trickle midterms in 2022. Of course, everything during the Biden scourge felt like moving through commie quicksand.

If we're super duper, double secret probation lucky, we won't have to hear about James Talarico or Abdul El-Sayed after all of the votes are counted. Unfortunately, they are both going to be floating around here in conservative media for the next several days.

Making matters even more distasteful, El-Sayed has trotted out His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama to help drag him across the finish line. One way to read this is that El-Sayed is desperate and Obama was brought in as a miracle worker. He also recently brought in Kamala Harris to rally with him, though, and it's difficult to get much more desperate than that.

Obama and El-Sayed were preaching to the choir at a rally in Detroit over the weekend. Usually, closing arguments are made to undecided voters. Democrats are typically comfortable in Detroit, even the ultra-commie ones. That could signal the opposite of desperation. Perhaps team El-Sayed feels that they have it in the bag and just wanted Obama in for a feel-good session.

That's a big, "perhaps" there.

A third hot take on the situation is that Barack Obama loves few things more than the sound of his own voice and wouldn't turn down any opportunity to wow the sycophants. As Tim wrote in his post about the rally, "Obama campaigned for Obama, as he always does."

Here's more from Tim:

Rather than spend much time talking about whatever El-Sayed might do as senator, Obama decided to focus more on attacking Trump, who is not on the ballot in Michigan. While this is a common tactic during these midterms, watching Obama do it, it’s impossible not to pick up on his jealousy vibe.

Again, I'm a big fan of the Dems keeping President Trump front and center. That's only good for people who were already going to vote for Democrats. The ORANGE MAN BAD scare tactics didn't work at all for them in 2026, when Trump was on the ballot. The Democrats must be banking on them aging well.

Acting as if Trump is on the ballot makes Trump respond as if he is. As we've discussed a lot, that's a very good thing for the GOP candidates. He does know how to punch and counterpunch in a poliical fight.

This is from Catherine:

On Saturday, Trump addressed Obama’s campaigning for El-Sayed. “Obama was a grossly incompetent President! He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He was just getting started. Catherine has a lot more in the post and, as is always the case with Trump, it's entertaining.

Back to Obama and El-Sayed. The Lightbringer doesn't get out and stump for candidates all that much. He was even a little late in endorsing Joe Biden in 2020. Even though, as I noted earlier, he likes to attention you-know-what whenever he can, he often seems as if he can't be bothered when it comes to propping up fellow Democrats who are running for office.

The bromance with El-Sayed does make sense though. The "Muslim Brotherhood" jokes write themselves. It was Obama who made the Democratic Party really get in touch with its hardcore commie feelings. It's a safe bet that more than a few of the Democratic Socialists of America have "Hope" posters hanging on a wall somewhere.

Not as many as Obama himself does, of course.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Quick start to the week. DPR kicks it off:

Reading this morning's briefing I must comment that while you are correct that dumocrats troll for votes using emotions (and the promise of freebies) rather than any semblance of logic, the majority of the Rs do the same thing. Our founders envisioned a Congress of Trumps, successful men (yes, MEN) who offered their services in gratitude for the opportunities America had given them. Since the 16th amendment and FDR, that's all changed. Politics is now a lucrative career, and one where true success is irrelevant. Sadly, they are the ones who would have to pass term limits and/or age restrictions, so we're... ****ed.

There's a lot to unpack there, but I'll just focus on the first line. One could make a case that all political pitches are a play for emotions. However, Republicans campaigning on border security and/or lower taxes is not at all like the Dems promising "free" healthcare for all or magically erasing all of the world's problems just by sticking it to billionaires.

Our "Overseas American" friend Phill R. writes:

Good Early Morning Kruiser, It's 11AM here, 6AM East Coast, and 3AM in Arizona. The SQNS got me today - anytime a vodka fountain is mentioned you have my attention, even if I have to wait for the Cold Plunge of Insufficient Melancholy. Actually, I think I played with that cat once ("Cheech and Chong" reference there, from "Santa Claus and His Old Lady" on the Dr. Demento Christmas album). And carrying on the parsley conversation again for one more day: we use parsley for Passover, and frankly once a year is enough for me. It is only one mild step better than cilantro (or "coriander" as they call it in the UK). Enjoy the weekend. I've already sent my overseas ballot, I just hope nobody has voted on my behalf instead.

When other kids were listening to '70s rock, I was listening to Cheech and Chong and Richard Pryor. When I was in high school a few of us would get together on Sunday nights, sit in a car and listen to Dr. Demento. It was on one of the Los Angeles AM rock stations (KFI, I think, which is now a talk station) that we could pick up in Tucson after the sun went down. I just read that the B-Side to the "Santa Claus and His Old Lady" single was "Dave." ("DAVE'S NOT HERE.") Godspeed to your ballot.

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Friend of the Briefing Roger R. sent a nice, long email regarding my 2018 classic, Straight Outta Feelings, which he's reading. Much appreciated!

Let's have a fun week.

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Kabana Gallery

Salvador Dali in the Act of Painting Gala in the Apotheosis of the Dollar, 1965 #artbots #dali https://t.co/5FZfrII1WX — Salvador Dalí (@artist_dali) October 24, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/25/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Axios

Secondary Print: New York Times

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Townhall



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Secondary Print: Axios, Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Daily Signal, Lindell TV



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:15 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Corinth, Mississippi

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Corinth, Mississippi

Corinth, Mississippi

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Crossroads Arena

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Corinth, Mississippi en route the White House

Corinth, Mississippi

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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