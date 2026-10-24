The Two(ish)-Pronged Approach to Keeping Liberals Dumb and Dumber

The midterms are less than two weeks away, and the Democrats are doing what they do best: lying to their feeble-minded masses, usually with fear-inducing codswallop, guaranteed to drive a dope to pull a voting knob — and occasionally a trigger — to, you know, "save democracy."

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FACT-O-RAMA! The U.S. spends roughly $15,000 to $16,526 per student, 30% more than other nations. American students' grades have plummeted since 2015. The far left dominates our educational system. This lack of education is not an accident: commie teachers know that stupid people are easy to control.

Just the News reported this week that 58% of Americans get their news propaganda from just four aggregate sites: Apple News, Yahoo News, Microsoft's MSN, and Google News, which would explain why your septum-pierced tunda wookie niecephew is a moron.

I have my opinions about all of these left-pushing "news" outfits, but enough of me. Let's see what some of my PJ Media cohorts think of them:

If you like rancid, manipulative leftist propaganda packaged as straight news for the uninformed and unsuspecting, you’ll love these “news” outlets. And they’re made just for you. — Robert Spencer

The second wave of idiocy comes straight from the Nazi playbook: lie until you die.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” — Joseph Goebbels

Wow, I just read the above paragraph again, and it hit like a howitzer. You can read more about this below:

Related: Achtung, Baby! Your Historical Proof the Democrats Are Using the Nazi Playbook

The great masses of the people… will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one. — Adolf Hitler

Operation Mockingbird is alive and well, and the rebarbative excreta on the left calling themselves our moral and intellectual masters are using it to great effect. Remember, glaikit people are gullible: "If so many people are saying the same thing, it must be true."

Check this out:

This right here is what paid propaganda looks like Democrat influencers are make videos using the exact same script, word for word, targeting Elon Musk saying he’s buying the midterms elections Again, WORD FOR WORD. All Democrats have is paid propaganda. They rely on people believing their paid propagandists reading scripts for money — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 23, 2026

Does it get worse? Buckle up:

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Speaking of stooges, the attention-starved Al Sharpton has taken a different approach: he is promising the addlepates and retardates (let's see if my darling editor will allow me to use that word) who are too insensate to appreciate just how illiterate Sharpton truly is: if the Democrats win, political revenge will be theirs.

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And I think that they have got to be very careful now, that if the Democrats take the gavel, they have the subpoena power. And you will see hearings like you never saw before. - Al Sharpton

Which Ugly Al annoyed you more: A) Grape Al B) Raisin Al YOU decide! https://t.co/PDU4Vgw3Ah — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 24, 2026

Sometimes the "big lie" comes in the form of a poll, which Matt wrote about this week:

Related: A Pollster Just Admitted Faking Its Numbers, and the Fallout Is Huge!

FACT-O-RAMA! Don't think of the Democrats' agenda as socialism; consider it more like a life of brutal misery, followed by starvation, and an early death!

Reminder: dumb-dumbs are easy to control:

The last ten years! https://t.co/od0kEOZMeh — Philco (@Philco4d) October 24, 2026

Now for the good news: not everyone is a dolt.

Everyday Americans are waking up and wiping the turtle poop from their eyes (what did you call that crusty stuff in your eyes when you were a kid?) and realizing the truth about the demons parading as Democrats: they are a bunch of lying liarheads. Trusted Democrat demographics are waking up after generations of lies and racism dealt by the party of slavery, Jim Crow, and the KKK:

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Stay motivated! Don't let the black pillers or the bs polls deter you! Get out and vote early and take a few friends with you to the polls! Vote Red!! https://t.co/FvwNXAR81q — Kat™ The Hammer ⚒️ (@KatTheHammer1) October 24, 2026

The midterms are hard to call, but if we all vote, and illegals don't, we may never lose another election.

Vote hard, with a vengeance!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.