Lindsay Clancy Killed More People Than My Gun

I have never used my gun to kill anybody, I'm not planning to, and I pray I never will. But should I ever do so, it will be strictly in defense of the lives of innocents. Extrapolated further, this means I’d be willing to use it in defense of the right of people to exist in a peaceful society, free from not only the physical harm of predators, but also from the fear of what such predators would do if left unchecked.

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A person with a gun can represent one of two things.

A private citizen with a gun can represent the will of that citizen to defend the order of our society. It represents the idea that our world is not only worth fighting for but also good. Our world should be defended.

Or, a private citizen with a gun can represent the will of that citizen to attack the order of our society, wreak havoc, commit destruction, and murder the innocent. It represents the ability of our most cowardly and despicable to intentionally harm others for their own ends, be they financial or psychological. Their cowardice stems not only from their criminal acts, but from their refusal to take responsibility for the state of their lives. It can’t be that there’s anything wrong with them. It must be that the entire world around them is evil. Our world should be destroyed.

The recent shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., attests to these archetypes. Griffin John used a gun to murder three children and one teacher. Kaylub Giamanco used a gun to kill Griffin and protect the lives of innocents. One used a gun to destroy. The other used a gun to defend. In both cases, the guns were merely tools. They were extensions of the wills of those wielding them.

A knife didn’t stab Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte, N.C. DeCarlos Brown did.

An exercise band didn’t strangle Cora, Callan, and Dawson Clancy. Their mother did.

There is good in this world, and there is evil in this world. And if we want to stop evil, then at a certain point we need to stop explaining it away via mental illness, or underprivileged childhood, or something that maybe happened to an ancestor half a millennium ago. There are millions of people in this country who suffer from mental illnesses, who suffer from actual injustice, or who suffer from poverty. Or all three. Very few of them use this as an excuse to murder innocent people.

Why does the left so vehemently resist this obvious reality? Three reasons.

First, if the left accepts the fact that violence cannot be regulated away, then they concede that humanity cannot be socially engineered by the diktats of what they themselves have determined to be intelligent solutions. Their perceived wisdom is not needed.

Second, the more power-hungry on the left understand that for them to amass power, there must be an ever-ready gravy train of self-perceived victims who owe their allegiance to the corrupt state that excuses, allows, and even glorifies their grotesque behavior.

Third, for a leftist to seriously and deeply ruminate on the possibility of transcendent good and transcendent evil is to concede the reality of a spiritual and non-materialist element to creation, existence, and morality. To the left, this is an act of heresy. Unforgivable.

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In a strictly materialist universe, the credentialed leftist is a god. He interprets the science, he determines the ethic, and he administers the justice. He worships his own ideology and his own intellect. The leftist is not a benevolent god. He is a selfish god, he is a spiteful god, and he doesn’t share power with other gods, even other leftist gods. Better to be first in hell than second in heaven.

But here the left has an advantage. It is easier for evil to attack than it is for good to defend. We conservatives like to be left alone, but our enemies like to meddle. They like to correct. They like to control.

Also read: How Much Can Democrats Get Away With? You May Not Want to Know.

And what makes them so much more formidable is that they think they’re acting virtuous. They lie, steal, and murder in the name of “compassion.” Nothing is more destructive than evil which mistakes itself for good.

The irony is this: without good and evil, why shouldn’t people lie, steal, and murder if it gets them what they want? Do you, dear leftist reader, who sits pretty in a rich suburb, who doesn’t believe in silly things like good and evil, ever wonder why it is that you yourself obey the law?

For if good and evil are just social constructs, then the real reason you’re not a criminal is not because you’re good. It is because you’ve assessed the situation, determined that you have a pretty easy life as it is, and it isn’t worth the risk of imprisonment to try to steal or kill your way further up the ladder. You’re not good; you’re comfortable.

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And this is where the moderates, the independents, and the “traditional” liberals need to open their eyes. Their leftist allies waiting in the wings aren’t interested in curbing gun violence, just as they aren’t interested in curbing homelessness, hunger, racism, inequality, or war. Nothing they do is out of any sense of altruism, justice, or fairness. They are interested only in destruction, chaos, and eventual control.

They support abortion not because of women’s rights, but because it kills children.

They support transgenderism not because of trans rights, but because it destroys families.

They support “climate justice” not because of the whales and turtles, but because it steals wealth from the productive classes and moves it to their NGOs and to third-world dictatorships.

They support unchecked immigration not out of concern for the immigrants, but because they know the developed world will be overwhelmed and brought down.

And they support gun control not to protect innocent life, but because it removes our best and last safeguard against totalitarianism.

At the heart of our civilizational crisis is a literal battle between good and evil. Guns, knives, and exercise bands didn’t make monsters out of people like Griffin John, DeCarlos Brown, and Lindsay Clancy. They were made monsters by a culture that embraces evil as a virtue, or, worse, denies its existence altogether.

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I once heard a pastor say that Satan doesn’t need you to believe in him. He just needs you to not believe in God. Western civilization dismisses this at our peril.

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