There Was Only One Way the Democrats Could Blow the Midterms — and Lord Help ‘Em, They’re Doing It!

Forget about packing the Supreme Court, banning ICE, or impeaching the president (again): Should they win congress, the Democrats’ shrewdest move would be moving Election Day to September.

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‘Cause if elections were held in September, the Democrats would be undefeated. They’d go from the donkeys to the ’72 Dolphins. The Democrats would run the whole country!

But alas, they always peak too early.

Fun fact: In the last FIVE presidential elections, during the month of September, the Democrats have led the “poll of polls” aggregate every flippin’ time.

It’s become a clear PR pattern: The Democrats build momentum, blitz the media, and peak in popularity before Election Day — and sometimes, they’re so far ahead that the Republicans can’t catch up. Sure, the race tightens down the stretch (uncomfortably so), but the Dems still win.

But an awful lot of the time, the donkeys are gassed. There’s nothing left in the tank.

So their momentum stalls — and the Republicans soar ahead by the first Tuesday of November. The Dems are all out of ammo, all out of energy, and all out of ideas. Victory slips through their fingers hooves.

And once again, the Republicans control the White House, Senate, and/or the House.

That's psychologically unnerving for the Democrats, because they really, truly believe their own press clippings: Everyone hates Trump. Everyone thinks they ought to be in charge. Everything they see, hear, and read reinforces how wonderful they are.

This election belongs to the Democrats!

Then, when they lose, resentment builds. They blame the voters, blame the consultants, blame the DNC, blame Elon Musk’s space lasers, blame Russia, blame social media — and blame everyone but themselves.

Yet this pattern persists, because the Dems won’t address the root cause. (Which is the best possible news for the GOP.)

Because don’t look now, but the donkeys are doing it again: They’re making the exact same mistake — and this time, it could cost them the 2026 midterms.

Between the historic headwinds, President Donald Trump’s dismal approval rating, and sky-high gas prices, the Democrats should win the midterms by a landslide. Since 1934, the president’s party has lost an average of 27 House seats and 3.4 Senate seats in midterm elections. By each and every current metric and historic benchmark, the Democrats should be dominating.

So the 2026 midterms ought to be a big, beautiful, Blue Tsunami: They’re the ocean; congress is Atlantis.

That’s the Democrats’ expectation — and the catalyst for their error.

The danger in believing your own press clippings is that it distorts your perspective. You overestimate your own popularity, capabilities, and value, which leads to hubris and overreach.

And you also underestimate your opponent.

In Hollywood, it’s why so many celebs crash and burn. On Wall Street, it’s why so many corporations botch acquisitions, misjudge verticals, and lose money on mergers.

And in politics, it’s why the Democrats can’t resist scaring the [expletive] out of the voters.

Because it’s late October, and the Democrats are struggling yet again. They’re gassed. Even in bright blue states such as Michigan, Minnesota, Maine, and New Hampshire, the Republican Senate candidate is either winning outright or within the margin of error.

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There’s a very real risk the Dems could lose all four elections!

The Democrats had a glide path to victory: Don’t be controversial. Don’t interject divisive issues. No trans or wokeisms. Make the election a litmus test on Donald Trump.

The last one was the motherlode. The Democrats already had all the leftists, party loyalists, DSA acolytes, and Trump-haters in their pocket, but if they could position themselves as a vehicle to “send D.C. a message,” they’d gain all the dissatisfied independents, too.

Including those who disagreed with the Democrats’ policies.

Hey, it’s how MAGA ran the table in 2024: Not everyone who voted for Trump supported his platform, either. Plenty voted Republican because Joe Biden’s senility, DNC corruption, and Kamala Harris’ weirdness repulsed them.

The voters wanted a change; Trump was it. He was the “send D.C. a message” candidate.

The Democrats keep fading down the stretch because they really, truly believe their own press clippings. After all, their friends in the media keep telling them the same thing: Trump is awful, everyone hates him, the future belongs to the donkeys.

Then they see the September polls: Why, they’re cruising to victory, winning in a cakewalk.

It’s not even close!

(No wonder they trust the polls: Not only do they say really nice things about the Dems, but they actually PAID for a lot of ‘em!)

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So the candidates see the polls and are emboldened. That’s problematic, but a disciplined candidate should still be able to stick to a script. (Mostly.)

The bigger problem is that the activists are emboldened, too. They count their chickens before they’re hatched, demanding a wish-list of left-wing policies, revenge fantasies, and political grievances — i.e. packing the Supreme Court, impeaching the president, jailing Republicans, disbanding ICE, banning billionaires, and killing the AI industry.

Historically, left-wing activists have damaged the Democratic brand more than ANYTHING Donald Trump has EVER done. They’re the GOP’s best friends.

Fast forward to 2026: Once again, the Dems dominated the month of September. (As well as August: Over the past eight years, about 70% of August polls have overestimated support for Democrats.) Once again, the Democrats have swallowed the hype.

And once again, the activists have gotten greedy.

Because of the media’s focus, left-wing rhetoric, and activist overreach, the public face of the 2026 midterms isn’t Donald Trump anymore. It certainly was in August and September, but we’re now in late October.

The public face of the 2026 midterms is now Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (D-Minn.)

El-Sayed simply can’t resist detonating rhetorical landmines. He has the self-restraint of a Charlie Sheen on a bender — and is terrifying normie Americans. The more media attention he absorbs, the worse it is for the rest of the Democratic Party.

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Trouble is, he’s about to absorb even more: He’s attending a campaign rally Saturday with Barack Obama.

And Omar’s “not to my knowledge” gaffe when quizzed about the possibility she married her brother (!) was a gift from the political gods.

"Not to my knowledge." Rep. Ilhan Omar gives that response when asked directly whether she is related to her former husband during an MS NOW interview addressing long-standing allegations that she married her brother. Omar says the claims originated from a Somali blog, while FOX News' @kevincorke questions her choice of words, asking why she didn't give a more definitive denial. Omar had not been seen publicly since the reported raid on her Washington, D.C., home before appearing for the interview. Download the FOX News app for the latest developments. https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2026

It’s the perfect PR storm because her scandal has everything: outrageous allegations, easily understood plot lines, sexual depravity, and an utterly absurd defense. You don’t have to be a political junkie to snort in derision.

All you need is a sibling.

Plus, it also shines a spotlight on pro-MAGA talking points about the exploitation of the U.S. immigration process, institutional corruption, and how far-left loons hijacked the Democratic Party. This ain’t your daddy’s DNC no mo’.

Even if you wanted to send Trump a message, there’s just no way you’d trust a party that gives Abdul El-Sayed and Ilhan Omar a seat at the wheel. It’s not even an option!

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Between the Muslim Brotherhood and Muslims marrying brothers, the Democrats are too bizarre. Too un-American. Too far outside the mainstream. Once again, they made their own extremism the biggest story of the campaign.

And once again, they timed their collapse for the closing days of the election.

It was the one thing they couldn’t do. And now they’ve done it.

That’s what happens when Election Day is in November — and not September.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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