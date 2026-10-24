They Went to a Pro Women's Soccer Match and a Communist Purge Broke Out. Feds Are Investigating.

Confirmed: the women's sports world in Portland, Ore., is nothing if not a political mob. This mob consists of disaffected men who want to be women, their allies, lesbian activists, and finally, a sprinkling of normal families who want their kids exposed to women's professional athletics. Notice there's not much mention of the game, which seems to be incidental to the leftist political confab, where everyone agrees with each other or shuts up if he or she doesn't.

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Shutting up is important. Shhh. Don't challenge preexisting ideological beliefs the mob clings to the way furries cling to their stuffed animals and cat's ears. They get real mean real fast.

And so in the same way that the Portland Timbers FC has become a welcoming place for Antifa mobs for years, the motley mob has also claimed Major League Soccer (MLS)'s Thorns FC team. The mob consists of some of the same people who destroyed downtown businesses in the Antifa riots in the Summer of Love, mere blocks away from Providence Park.

And those forces worked to expel independent reporter Brandi Kruse and others, including a male OutKick reporter. A uniformed guard whom the MLS franchise paid to provide "security" ripped the OutKick reporter's press pass from his neck.

These are the shirts allowed for the @ThornsFC fans. None of them were removed. They have chants about burning people alive. Fans assaulted multiple people wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts. None of them were removed. I am quite literally in shock. https://t.co/djnj47Xo3z — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 24, 2026

Kruse's violation? She wore a shirt bearing the letters XX-XY.

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She chanted "Save women's sports! Save women's sports!" The commie mob insisted that this group, which included lesbians, Kruse, and the OutKick reporter, be purged. And purged they were.

Look at that guy's (?) shirt with the Nazi swastika in Kruse's photo. He looks familiar, like an Antifa person I've seen before.

Is Nazi iconography allowed in the stands at the Thorns game? Apparently.

And he and his buddies had chants, too. Kruse wrote:

These are the shirts allowed for the @ThornsFC fans. None of them were removed. They have chants about burning people alive. Fans assaulted multiple people wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts. None of them were removed. I am quite literally in shock.

The mob attacked the XX-XY crowd because they couldn't control their impulse to commit assault and battery and chant about burning people alive. That's normal for them. People who believe that there are two genders, XX and XY, are heretics, deserving of being "burned alive," or at least tossed out of the game after paying for a ticket.

The incident has gotten the attention of the Department of Justice, according to Fox News, where they're reviewing Kruse's information for possible civil rights violations. Excellent.

BREAKING: The US Department of Justice is reviewing the forceful ejection of fans wearing XX-XY t-shirts at Friday's Portland Thorns game. "The Justice Department is aware of these reports and will review the matter thoroughly. Where the facts and the law warrant action, the Department will not hesitate to act." A DOJ spokesperson also told me, "Based on what is known so far, the conduct described appears to raise viewpoint discrimination and First Amendment questions rather than sex discrimination. The Department is reviewing it." https://t.co/hDJ4AS61mI — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) October 24, 2026

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There's more, however, because the Antifa mob connection at these MLS sporting events is strong, and the league knows it.

MLS banned symbols of violence such as pro-communist Iron Front flags (three arrows down), which Antifa adopted, and other Antifa imagery seen at Portland and Seattle MLS games in 2019 for a while, but later removed the ban when Portland and Seattle Antifa mobs got big mad. And, you know, when Antifa gets big mad, buildings coincidentally burn, and people get hurt. Ask Brandi Kruse.

The Timbers Army was more than a fan club for the Timbers. Some are Antifa members. And it's happening at the Thorns games.

Here's some 2025 imagery from independent reporter Andy Ngo that Antifa uses. This imagery is on the flags you see inside the games.

In downtown Portland, members or sympathizers of the local terrorist Antifa network put up a banner for Antifa at The Axe & Rose meeting space for soccer fans of the @TimbersFC. https://t.co/kbMsUrsSuU As I wrote in my book, Antifa political propaganda feature prominently at @TimbersFC games. The soccer games are also used to recruit people to their direct actions. Rose City Antifa handed out flyers at @ProvidencePark_ in 2019 to recruit people to the rally where I was ambushed and beaten. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2025

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MLS, therefore, has made a choice about who's welcome in the stands. That's a problem for them that the DOJ is likely going to consider.

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Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank has announced plans to "fight back" against the mob. He's currently on the ballot in November over the Tacoma area effort to make the job of sheriff an appointed rather than elected position.

He's calling on men and women to put on those XX XY shirts and stand up for free speech at MLS and WNBA games.

It's time to fight back. I'm looking for a few (actually a lot) good men and women to join me. We will go to a sporting event where these radical leftists are (soccer or wnba), and we will wear https://t.co/976yOlUQw9. We will stand up for free speech. It will be a lot of fun.If you want to join just email me at:[email protected] — Sheriff Keith Swank (@SaveOurSheriff) October 24, 2026

Because I know someone will complain that I haven't said this out loud, allow me this prosaic, obligatory sentence: They showed up to support women's sports at a women's sporting event, and got thrown out for supporting women's sports at a women's sporting event.

Washington state voters will open their mail in ballots on their kitchen tables soon and will vote for only women being allowed to compete in women's school sports. Washington Initiative 638. Vote Yes.

There it is.

The founders of Portland's Rose City Antifa have been on the lam for a while. They used to be seen at the Portland Timbers games as part of the Timbers Army with their comrades. They let their freak and Iron Front flags fly. Then they'd put on their balaclavas and beat the crap out of people who wanted them to stop burning stuff down.

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On Thursday's Adult in the Room Podcast, I talked with reporter Christian Peterson, who found the Portland Rose City Antifa founders living in Sweden.

You'll never guess what they're doing now. Hint: it has to do with soccer.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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