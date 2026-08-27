Portland Antifa, HAMAS, and the IRGC Have Some Unsavory Friends in Common

It will come as a surprise to no one who has followed Antifa that this violent group, which is obviously responsible for terrorist attacks from New York to Atlanta to Portland, Ore., is tied to a notorious Europe-based terror group that supports Hamas and Iran's IRGC.

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On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department announced that an Italian-based anarcho-terror group, Autistici/Inventati (“A/I Collective”), had given material support to Portland's Rose City Antifa and other terror groups around the world.

The State Department contends that the A/I Collective "supplied the digital infrastructure for Antifa cells and other radical left-wing networks in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere across the world." The organization wasn't just a chat room. It engineered a "full spectrum of digital services" that are "specifically built to provide far-left terrorist groups with the means to organize, recruit, communicate, and carry out violent attacks – all while remaining beyond the reach of the law."

The group also shared "tools" that are "frequently used to share target information, tactical manuals and techniques, and communiqués by left-wing militants, including many of the most active and violent Antifa groups in the United States."

This is no small thing.

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Rose City Antifa and its fellow travelers and hangers-on, for years, have attempted to create a hacking collective in Portland to infiltrate local tech companies and hijack those companies that do national security-level work. It's unclear if they succeeded, but the news from the State Department about working with the Italy-based hackers' collective shows that the group cobbled together the technological superstructure to allow these anti-Western anarchists to operate and organize while remaining undetected.

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For example, the State Department alleges that this collective enabled a Portland Antifa cell to carry out communications to plan a laser attack on a local hospital and police helicopters in 2025. Remember that one? I do. I reported on it here in Anti-ICE Terrorists Ground Portland Trauma Helicopters After Threatening to Play 'Laser Tag'.

The "laser party" caused chaos at a local trauma center.





The Italy-based collective also facilitated Antifa operators in doxing and threatening the lives of federal officers by electronically masking who the thugs were.

Oregon-based Rose City Antifa has relied on A/I Collective tools and services to organize and incite violent and criminal acts domestically, including an attack on Customs and Border Patrol helicopters that led to a federal indictment. Rose City Antifa also used A/I Collective tools and services to disseminate doxing lists and release illegally obtained personal information of Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with calls for targeted attacks on ICE agents in the streets and “in their homes.”

The digital tools also allowed Antifa-related terrorists, one of whom was a lawyer with the Southern Poverty Law Center, to stop — by any means necessary — the construction of a first responder training center during the "Stop Cop City" sabotage campaign.

The activists also used the A/I Collective's communications, masking, and encrypted tools to hide the derivation of communiques admitting to multiple attacks on several No Kill Baby Shelters run by pro-life activists in New York. See my interview with the leader of several of these clinics that were firebombed by the Antifa-based "Jane's Revenge." Learn also how, miraculously, no one has been prosecuted for these attacks, even though the pro-life groups found and identified the fire bombers. See our interview below.

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These attacks were bad enough, but the State Department also alleges that the Autistici/Inventati Collective provided material help to Hamas and the terror group's puppet master, Iran's Islamist Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

You read that right.

Here's the State Department case against this collective:

A far-left extremist media group claiming to be a “tool” for global militants to share “essential information” to be “acted upon,” relies on A/I Collective tools and services to publish official communiqués and calls to action for U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations such as Armed Proletarian Justice, Informal Anarchist Federation and International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hamas, Hizballah, National Liberation Army (ELN), New People’s Army (NPA), Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense. This same group was recently cited in a federal criminal complaint against a domestic terrorist who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for targeting a federal building and police car with improvised explosive devices.

The "collective" has apparently been cut off from its allies. Good.

All property and interests of those designated that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and all U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them. Financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving the designated entities, with prohibitions to include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of the designated entities. Engaging in certain transactions involving the designated entities may also risk the imposition of secondary sanctions on participating foreign financial institutions. Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons.

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Oh, Antifa, what have you done?

Violent far-left terrorist networks, such those targeted today, pose a threat to the United States and our foreign partners. There will be no refuge for violent extremists who wage war on our civilization and plot to undermine law and order, destroy critical infrastructure, assault political opponents, or conceal their crimes from authorities. We will use all the tools and authorities at our disposal to fight terrorism and protect our way of life.

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Antifa has already been designated a terror outfit because it has a nexus with foreign terrorists. This foundation laid out by the State Department on Wednesday underscores these international ties. It lays to rest, they hope, the idea that Antifa is a separate, stand-alone operation.

Here's what happened to the No Kill Baby Shelter run by CompassCare in New York and how Jane's Revenge moved with impunity. Also, here's how Pastor Jim Harden is fighting back.

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