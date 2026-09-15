Satanist ‘Trans’ Antifa Freak Says He Wishes Lindsay Clancy Would Kill His Kids

Supporters of the Massachusetts mother who strangled her three children to death have already begun to move from justifying her crime to wishing death upon their own children.

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An Illinois mother who hanged her toddler, claiming he was the antichrist after she had been messaging about the Lindsay Clancy trial, is just one example of a woman who murdered her children since the Clancy case began to attract national attention. There’s also the mom and grandma in New York who murdered the former’s four children just before the dad was supposed to see them for the first time in years, and the Texas mother who burned her kids to death in their car. Now there’s another freak who needs to have a visit from police and Child Protective Services before he becomes the next parental killer.

Democrats have spent so many years glorifying abortion that, inevitably, many of their supporters now believe in murdering children after birth. The parent in the video below is a father who is pretending he is a mother, so his poor kids really ought to be taken away from him anyway. David Alvey is on record cursing God, endorsing crime and terrorism, and crying "Hail Satan" at a city council meeting. He not only "gender transitioned" his one child but trained the boy to scream curses at the Battle Ground City Council for agreeing with the Trump administration's terror designation of Antifa. Alvey calls for "dead fascists," murdered police, pro-Hamas riots, and recognizing America as stolen land. How have this psycho and his partner not lost custody of their kids? Unfortunately, they live in woke Washington state.

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Portland-area trans Antifa member David Alvey, who uses the alias “Fia Marie,” proclaimed that he wishes Lindsay Clancy would kill his children.



He is raising his children trans and brainwashed into extremist Antifa ideology. pic.twitter.com/npjoCgqcxo — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 15, 2026

Related: Catholic Parents Fight Massachusetts for Transing Daughter Without Their Consent

David Alvey, or “Fia Marie,” was arguing with some people on a street corner. It is not clear what the original argument was about, but one of the individuals asked him, “Well, then, what do you think about the Lindsay Clancy trial? She admitted to killing her own kids. Is she guilty?”

Alvey promptly began ranting, “I wish she would kill mine.” He continued to repeat that bloodthirsty aspiration for his children’s death and scream other unhinged nonsense at the people filming him, but the cacophony of voices prevented any one sentence from being perfectly clear. The man taking the video exclaimed, “God, you're crazy, bro. That's crazy.”

Indeed it is. But Alvey has a long history of insanity. Vancouver, Wash., police arrested him in March of this year while he was recruiting for Antifa — a designated terrorist organization — during a "No Kings" protest. He also had a separate charge for criminal mischief. Ngo put together a video on Alvey, which you can watch at this link. It includes Alvey saying, during a Battle Ground City Council meeting, "My name is Fia Marie, and I am your resident everyday, antifascist, trans, punk rock, anarchist parent. My children attend Maple Grove Elementary, Battle Ground Online Virtual Academy, and Prairie High School."

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Alvey wanted to gripe at the council for not approving a measure promoting Pride Month but approving an official day of prayer. He then proposed his own blasphemous prayer, blaming God for everything wrong in the world and claiming he hated sexual exploitation of kids, even though he literally is grooming his own kids (and supports a child killer, Lindsay Clancy). I have included a portion of the "prayer" below (warning: it's vile):

Hey iddy biddy… Jesus, it’s Fia. You know, the woman that you and your daddy… want to send straight to hell when I'm done? I want to thank you for caring so deeply about my set of genitalia, while kindly looking the other way during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany, … slavery, … colonization of this particular land, the genocide carried out here, as well as the current genocide being carried out in Gaza. Also, like to thank you for looking the other way while billions of children suffer violent sexual crimes … But I'd also like to thank you for some of the good things, right? Like dead fascists, riots, conservatives who miscarried during their pregnancy … So, in conclusion, uh, I guess I just wanted to say f**k you to you, your daddy, all of those who buy into your fairy tale hippy dippy … while using it to oppress marginalized peoples.

He ended by celebrating the statistic of about 24,000 police killed in the course of U.S. history but said he hoped to up the numbers.

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I mentioned earlier that there is also video of Alvey's gender dysphoric son cussing out the city council while masked, wearing revealing clothing, and expressing loyalty to Antifa. Officers ended up having to restrain him. They also arrested Jessica Hendrix, Alvey's partner, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, while Alvey had a trial date in July.

The problem with this world isn't God; it's the fact that far too many people — Alvey included — are sick, violent, bloodthirsty allies of Satan. All those evils Alvey claims to hate were the result of godless, vicious haters like him.

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