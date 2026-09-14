Catholic Parents Fight Massachusetts for Transing Daughter Without Their Consent

Catherine Salgado | 6:25 PM on September 14, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Lying Democrat candidates like James Talarico lecture us about how not gender-transitioning children is supposedly abusive. But parents in multiple states have actually dealt with the nightmare of seeing authorities take away their kids because they wouldn’t acknowledge that it is biologically impossible to switch sexes.

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Joseph and Arlene Kutzko are the latest parents to make the news for this tragic reason. The Catholic couple rejects anti-Biblical and anti-biological transgender ideology and did not support giving high doses of testosterone to their teenage daughter Sophie. In December 2024, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) forcibly took Sophie away because Algonquin Regional High School had secretly "transitioned" her and her parents rejected that decision. Now Sophie is 17, and the Kutzkos are still fighting for custody of her.

DCF originally claimed that Joseph was a physical abuser, according to Fox News Radio, but authorities have since acknowledged that accusation was false. Yet DCF still refused to allow the Kutzkos any contact with Sophie because they won't use male pronouns for her. And there is even a restraining order against the parents.

In a right-minded world, authorities would be punishing the school that groomed Sophie in secret, not the parents who refused to deny reality. Unfortunately, earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a similar case from Massachusetts, so even the federal government isn't going to intervene.

Related: Talarico Called NOT ‘Gender Transitioning’ Kids ‘Abusive,’ Possible Grounds to Lose Custody

Fox News Radio added:

Appearing on the Lighthouse Faith podcast alongside attorney Vernadette Broyles, the devastated parents exposed how DCF has housed their daughter in a boys’ dormitory, stripped away her Catholic faith by denying her Sunday Mass, and put her on birth control and psychiatric drugs. As the family fights DCF’s court attempt to administer testosterone and demands a full psychological evaluation for Sophie, Broyles is pushing Congress to ensure no loving parent’s refusal to transition a child is ever branded as “child abuse.”

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Even if the Kutzkos win custody, which does not seem very likely at the moment, how much permanent damage will the authorities have done to Sophie physically, morally, and psychologically? The Trump administration has banned cross-sex hormones and other transgender treatments for young people because of their many negative effects.

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Rev. Jordan Wells did state that a judge has blocked the testosterone doses for right now while the case continues on, but it is amazing how few rights the parents seem to have in this situation.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

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MASSACHUSETTS PARENTAL RIGHTS SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER

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