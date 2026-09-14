Catholic Parents Fight Massachusetts for Transing Daughter Without Their Consent

Lying Democrat candidates like James Talarico lecture us about how not gender-transitioning children is supposedly abusive. But parents in multiple states have actually dealt with the nightmare of seeing authorities take away their kids because they wouldn’t acknowledge that it is biologically impossible to switch sexes.

Advertisement

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko are the latest parents to make the news for this tragic reason. The Catholic couple rejects anti-Biblical and anti-biological transgender ideology and did not support giving high doses of testosterone to their teenage daughter Sophie. In December 2024, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) forcibly took Sophie away because Algonquin Regional High School had secretly "transitioned" her and her parents rejected that decision. Now Sophie is 17, and the Kutzkos are still fighting for custody of her.

DCF originally claimed that Joseph was a physical abuser, according to Fox News Radio, but authorities have since acknowledged that accusation was false. Yet DCF still refused to allow the Kutzkos any contact with Sophie because they won't use male pronouns for her. And there is even a restraining order against the parents.

In a right-minded world, authorities would be punishing the school that groomed Sophie in secret, not the parents who refused to deny reality. Unfortunately, earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a similar case from Massachusetts, so even the federal government isn't going to intervene.

Related: Talarico Called NOT ‘Gender Transitioning’ Kids ‘Abusive,’ Possible Grounds to Lose Custody

Fox News Radio added:

Appearing on the Lighthouse Faith podcast alongside attorney Vernadette Broyles, the devastated parents exposed how DCF has housed their daughter in a boys’ dormitory, stripped away her Catholic faith by denying her Sunday Mass, and put her on birth control and psychiatric drugs. As the family fights DCF’s court attempt to administer testosterone and demands a full psychological evaluation for Sophie, Broyles is pushing Congress to ensure no loving parent’s refusal to transition a child is ever branded as “child abuse.”

Advertisement

Even if the Kutzkos win custody, which does not seem very likely at the moment, how much permanent damage will the authorities have done to Sophie physically, morally, and psychologically? The Trump administration has banned cross-sex hormones and other transgender treatments for young people because of their many negative effects.

🚨 PARENTS SAY THEIR DAUGHTER WAS TAKEN FROM THEIR HOME AFTER THEY REFUSED TO AFFIRM HER AS A BOY Massachusetts parents Joseph and Arlene Kutzko say they have not spoken to their daughter Sophie since late 2024, after the state Department of Children and Families removed her from their home. According to the family, the conflict began when they refused—based on their religious beliefs—to affirm Sophie as a boy. They also allege that her school had already begun socially transitioning her without their knowledge. The parents say DCF later took custody and cut off family contact. ⚠️ This raises enormous questions about parental rights, religious freedom, government authority, and who ultimately gets to make major decisions involving children. A judge has reportedly blocked the state from giving Sophie testosterone while the legal battle continues. Parents should not have to surrender their children because they hold sincere religious beliefs. 📢 Where should the line be drawn between protecting children and protecting parental rights? #ParentalRights #ParentsRights #ReligiousFreedom #ProtectChildren #FamilyRights #Massachusetts #DCF #ParentalConsent #ChildProtection #FamilyValues #ChristianParents #ReligiousLiberty #GovernmentOverreach — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) September 14, 2026

Advertisement

Rev. Jordan Wells did state that a judge has blocked the testosterone doses for right now while the case continues on, but it is amazing how few rights the parents seem to have in this situation.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.