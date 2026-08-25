HHS Official Slams ‘Wolves in White Coats’ Who Transitioned Kids

A top Trump administration healthcare official has labeled doctors who push children into gender transitions and then abandon them to the devastating consequences “wolves in white coats.”

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On August 22, Adm. Brian Christine, assistant secretary for health, went on NTD News and discussed the new Health and Human Services crackdown on fraudulent insurance coding for “sex-rejecting procedures” on minors. There are millions of dollars in the gender transition industry, which is why quite a few woke doctors and medical professionals are happy to encourage it. But when the kids realize they can never be the opposite sex and want to reverse the so-called treatments, the dishonest doctors simply drop them and move on. The surgeries are irreversible, and so is the regret.

Adm. Christine explained that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS team actually took the time to talk to parents and children who regret the procedures they accepted in pursuit of transgender ideology. Instead of mocking or ignoring detransitioners, the Trump administration is giving them a voice.

“We also heard again and again from these children and their families, is that when they had decided, and and you alluded to this, when they had decided ‘no, I made a mistake. I've been led down this path, but …this isn't right, I want to stop my treatment, and I want to try to detransition and go back.’ They were virtually abandoned by the same wolves in white coats who led them down this pathway, they were abandoned, which, again, is heartbreaking, is heartbreaking to hear.”

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The doctors were delighted to prescribe puberty blockers that have numerous long-term side effects, including bone weakness and infertility. They were delighted to cut off teenagers’ breasts and private parts. But when the mutilated and injured young people wanted a different option, the doctors abandoned all pretense of care.

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Christine continued, “I mean, these individuals now who we call detransitioners, who were taken down this pathway and now are detransitioning, that's certainly an area in the future we need to concentrate, we need to develop good practice protocols.”

Referring to the Medicare and Medicaid coding fraud for misnamed gender-affirming procedures, Christine added, “We do need the proper coding, and so there's still more work to be done to help these children heal, and we certainly — in this administration — we support them, we love them, and we want to help them heal.”

Detransitioner @PrishaMosley shares a powerful message about regret, trust, & speaking out.



After years of medical transition, she says she wishes she’d been offered real help for underlying struggles, NOT just affirmation.



Now, she’s urging young people to ask questions, seek… pic.twitter.com/rLDkxVVNWN — Independent Women (@IWF) April 24, 2026

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Last year, HHS released a report on findings showing that:

The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret... WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.

The latter sentence refers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, whose recommendations form the basis for woke American doctors’ trans “treatments.”

New investigation reveals Planned Parenthood abandons teens when they regret taking cross-sex hormones.



Detransitioner Chloe Cole called multiple facilities asking for help, and was turned away every time.



Taxpayer dollars should NOT be funding cross-sex hormones for teens.… pic.twitter.com/wFLT9ObNtq — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) June 19, 2026

“Gender transitioning” minors was never about science or compassionate care. It was always about ideology and money.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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