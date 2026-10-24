Old Ilhan Omar Tweet Resurfaces That Doesn’t Help Her Case At All

As she faces allegations of immigration fraud, a central aspect of the defense that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Mogadishu) is that her name is indeed Ilhan Omar. Or to be precise, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar. The search warrant that was issued for the raid on her home identifies her as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

Advertisement

This matters, because the man she married whom many say is her brother is named Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Omar herself has dismissed the controversy as baseless (as well as racist and “Islamophobic” and all the usual tosh and twaddle), and when asked about her name, answered: "Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, you know it. It’s Ilhan Abdullahi Omar."

Now, however, a 2013 Ilhan Omar tweet has surfaced that only strengthens the case that she is indeed named Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, lending credence to the charge that when she married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, she was marrying her brother in order to help him get into the United States. And that, of course, is immigration fraud.

The case against Omar, of course, doesn’t depend on this alone. There is a great deal more evidence that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is indeed her brother. But this is another piece of the puzzle, and an extremely revealing one. Fox News reported Saturday that in a deleted 2013 social media post, the winsome Somalia-First solon dropped a massive clue regarding her name.

"Happy Father’s Day,” the future darling of the far-left and pro-Sharia forces in the U.S. wrote, “to my aabo [father] Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father…" She deleted this tweet on Sept. 19, 2019, eight months after she entered Congress. Now, why would an innocuous Father’s Day greeting be something that an older Omar, now embarked upon a political career on the national stage, would want to delete?

Well, it seems that she now contends that her father’s name is Nur Omar Mohamed. In line with Somali naming practices, this would support the claim that her name is Omar also. However, in the deleted tweet, she calls her father “Nur Said.”

Fox News notes that “several records, including a memorial post by the Congressional Black Caucus marking his death in 2020, refer to Omar’s father as ‘Nur Omar Mohamed.’” 2020, however, was several years after the allegations began that she had committed immigration fraud by marrying her brother. And anyway, why would Omar call her father “Nur Said” when his name was “Nur Omar Mohamed”?

The Omar camp has an answer, albeit not an altogether convincing one: “A statement allegedly attributed to Omar’s spokesperson and recirculated online said ‘Nur Said’ was her father’s childhood nickname and that he maintained a public page using the name.” What a remarkable coincidence, that he would just happen to have a nickname that coincided with the name of his daughter’s second husband, whose own father is referred to in his school record as “Nur Said Elmi Mohamed.”

All this looks bad for Ilhan Omar, and when things look bad for leftists, it’s time to play the victim card: “The statement also said the tweet was deleted because Omar and her family had received threats.”

Related: Ilhan Omar Was 37 When She Entered Congress. Soon, She Became 36.

The New York Post adds even more evidence, noting that Oxford University historian Mohamed Haji Ingiriis has identified Omar’s father as "Nur Said." And Fox adds that “two people familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that ‘Ilhan Nur Said Elmi’ may be Omar’s legal name. Omar’s office has disputed that characterization.”

Omar’s office, meanwhile, reminds the world that the far-left congresswoman has "repeatedly and unequivocally denied" this "baseless, disgusting conspiracy theory." What neither Ilhan Omar nor her office has done, however, is provide an explanation for all the evidence that demonstrates conclusively that she did not actually marry her brother and thereby commit immigration fraud.

Advertisement

Will Omar be denaturalized and deported? It’s possible, but there are plenty of leftists still occupying positions at every level of the federal bureaucracy. They’ve already started claiming that all this is a case of Trump persecuting his political enemies and weaponizing the Justice Department against them — you know, something that neither Old Joe Biden nor any other Democrat would ever, ever do in a million years, and I’ve got a lovely bridge available for purchase at a low, low price, too. Ilhan Omar is not likely to face justice. Still, the fact that the allegations against her have brought her even to this point is a glimmer of hope for our republic.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.