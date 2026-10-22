Ilhan Omar’s Answer on Marrying Her Brother Was Just Painfully Bad

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sat for her first interview since federal agents raided her Washington home, and she gave a bizarre answer to the one question she should have been able to handle in her sleep.

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After the raid, Omar vanished from public view, save for the short video she posted to social media in which she begged for campaign donations and accused Trump of "running scared." So obviously, in her first big interview since the raid, she had to choose a friendly outlet.

And the setting literally couldn't have been friendlier. MS NOW host Chris Hayes was clearly running a softball interview designed to help her, and on Wednesday he lobbed the obvious question, asking whether there was any "weird kernel of truth" to the long-running claim that her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is actually her brother.

"Not to my knowledge," Omar said.

Not to her knowledge?

This is a bizarre shift from her longstanding defense. Consider the record. In 2016, Omar said the allegations were "absurd and offensive." In 2018, she broadly denied them to the Associated Press, insisting the claims were “disgusting lies.”

How do you go from calling the allegations false to playing dumb by saying “not to my knowledge”? Her defense has essentially become "he could be, but if he is, I had no idea." That's quite a retreat for a woman who has spent a decade treating the whole thing as a smear.

The timing makes the hedge even more striking. Homeland Security Investigations agents searched the home she shares with her husband, Tim Mynett, last week as part of an immigration-fraud investigation. Omar reportedly married Elmi in a failed attempt to get him a green card. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office is running the probe, which may involve false statements about Omar's birth date on immigration documents, and The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors have issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including to her relatives.

ICYMI: CNN Leftists Melt Down When Facts Undercut Their Defense of Ilhan Omar

The implications of this investigation are huge. The Trump administration would move to denaturalize and deport Omar if her citizenship had been obtained through concealment or misrepresentation by her or her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, who became a naturalized citizen in 2000, five years after emigrating. Omar says she became a citizen at 17 through his naturalization.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Tuesday. "She could go to jail. … They keep talking about deportation," he said.

Pressed on her finances, Omar had the audacity to claim she's "working class" and lives "paycheck to paycheck." Even there, she's clearly lying. Documents she filed had suggested a combined net worth of roughly $30 million with her husband. Of course, she later claimed it was a mistake and revised the figure downward. The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office is now investigating those finances separately.

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Omar denies wrongdoing in both cases.

People with nothing to hide answer simple questions simply. Omar had a friendly host and every incentive to slam the door shut. She left it cracked open instead, and that tells you everything you need to know.

🚨 BREAKING: Ilhan Omar, when asked if she married her brother, answers "NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE" That might just be the most unconvincing answer in HISTORY 🤣 She KNOWS that the feds taking her DNA is going to expose it ALL. Tick tock, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Omar! https://t.co/0smbNSYYcn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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