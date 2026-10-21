CNN Leftists Melt Down When Facts Undercut Their Defense of Ilhan Omar

When conservative radio host Jason Rantz laid out the facts of the federal investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on CNN's NewsNight Tuesday, the liberals on the panel couldn’t handle it.

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Omar, of course, is under investigation for immigration fraud, and last week, federal agents executed a search warrant at her Washington, D.C., residence and seized her passport, computer, and phone. Liberals freaked out, even though a federal judge (who happens to be a Democrat) signed off on the warrant, and the investigation actually traces back to the Biden administration. Democrats want to frame it as Trump weaponizing the government against a political enemy, but that narrative simply doesn’t jibe with the facts. Investigators are reportedly looking at whether Omar misrepresented her age on immigration paperwork, along with the long-running claim that she married her brother. DNA evidence reportedly figures into the case.

Omar denies any wrongdoing, calls the whole thing political, and is desperately trying to raise money off the situation.

Liberal podcaster Leigh McGowan didn't want to hear any of it. She treated the search as proof of tyranny and the left’s favorite f-word.

"He is acting kind of textbook fascist behavior-like, when you start going after your political enemies like this," McGowan said. "It's not an investigation looking for the truth. It's a conclusion looking for a case, right?"

McGowan then turned the story toward herself, noting that she's a naturalized citizen who criticizes the president. CNN's Ana Navarro jumped in with, "As a second naturalized citizen at the table, please don't give him any ideas."

Can you hear me rolling my eyes?

Rantz calmly brought the conversation back to reality.

"It didn't alarm the judge that looked at the documents as part of an investigation that started under the Biden administration, and the judge looked at this and said, there's probable cause to move forward," he said.

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McGowan pivoted, arguing that the bar should be "very high" for a sitting member of Congress. Rantz asked whether George Santos should have been spared, too. McGowan just waved him off. "Don't do it this or that," she said. "We're talking about Ilhan Omar."

Clearly, the Santos comparison was too inconvenient to touch.

Rantz pressed on, pointing out the obvious. "The Democratic Party has said for years that they want to throw Donald Trump in jail," he said. "They say he's a criminal. They say that he's violated all sorts of laws, and it's coming from the very side that now is saying, well, actually, some people are above the law."

That's when McGowan really lost it, insisting the Supreme Court had declared Trump above the law. Rantz corrected her, then asked whether a D next to your name means you get to skate.

"She hasn't committed a crime," McGowan said, even though she actually doesn’t know that. Investigations set out to prove whether a crime was committed, and a Democrat judge clearly believed there was adequate evidence to merit an investigation.

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Rantz continued pointing out that members of Congress have been investigated before. "They should have targeted Senator Menendez," Rantz replied. "They should target criminals, period."

.@JasonRantz with a reality check after Leigh McGowan suggests Trump will start siccing the Justice Department on any naturalized citizens who criticize him https://t.co/tlMrrk6rRT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 21, 2026

Let’s be honest about what’s happening here. For years the Democrats have welcomed each and every indictment, subpoena, and raid directed at Trump and his allies. They regarded their campaign against Trump as being entirely above board, even though it was not. When the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, they treated the search as evidence of guilt. Now a Democrat judge signed off on a warrant against one of their own, and all of a sudden the same argument is called fascism. It’s amusing and infuriating to see the party that once claimed “no one is above the law” now having to explain why its own members should be above the law.

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