Elon Musk Will Have His Revenge on Democrats, and I Can’t Wait

Democrats are plotting to weaponize the federal government against Elon Musk if they win back the House or Senate next month.

Musk has his own revenge planned, and he just put them on notice.

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According to a Politico report published Tuesday, senior Democrats have assembled a sprawling list of congressional investigations targeting Musk and his businesses, and the list keeps growing. Musk is the world's richest man and the GOP's biggest donor, and that second detail is the only reason Democrats are going after him. Several committees are already weighing how to target him and his companies.

This is a huge deal. Democrats haven't won anything yet, and they're already drawing up an enemies list. We knew they were going to go after Trump with another never-ending quest to find something they can claim is a crime so they can put the country through another bogus impeachment. But this is even worse, if that’s even possible. They aren't campaigning on lower prices, safer streets, or a secure border. Their pitch to voters boils down to handing them subpoena power so they can punish a private citizen who supports Trump and the GOP.

Musk answered on X.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 21, 2026

Read between the lines, and it’s clear that this warning goes far beyond the Democrats on Capitol Hill. Musk is telling the donors, activists, and operatives driving this witch hunt that he sees them, and he plans to follow the trail all the way to the top.

For years, Democrats have used the machinery of government as a club against anyone who crosses them. They hauled Trump into courtrooms across the country, and they treated anyone who stood with him as an accessory to whatever fantasy crime they imagine Trump committed. Most of their victims either folded or went broke defending themselves. This time, the target has the money, the platform, and the backbone to hit back harder.

Democrats picked the wrong guy.

A key part of their rage at Musk traces to his time at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he went after government waste that enriched their allies. Democrats want to dig into Musk's time running DOGE last year, including eliminating more than 250,000 federal jobs, withholding money Congress had approved, and accessing sensitive government data. Democrats can't forgive Musk for exposing how bloated and wasteful their beloved bureaucracy had become.

"Congress must demand a full accounting of the damage Mr. Musk and DOGE caused, and we will not let anyone obstruct our oversight," Rep. Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on House Foreign Affairs, said in a statement Monday.

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Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), who sits on the Natural Resources and Veterans Affairs committees, made no secret of where this is headed. She lumped Musk in with "the well-connected billionaire, trillionaires who have seen government contracts as a way to subsidize their own company's research, development, and bottom line."

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"We need to shut that down," Dexter said.

Shut what down, exactly? A company that saved American astronauts that NASA left stranded in space for months? A company that builds the best electric cars in America (I should know as I drive one)? We all know what’s really going on here. They don’t see a man who runs important companies; they see a man who spent his own money backing candidates whom Democrats don't like. Democrats couldn’t care less about what the billionaires who wrote checks to them do. Musk's real crime was walking away from that crowd, backing Trump, and taking a chainsaw to the bureaucracy Democrats depend on to stay in power.

This isn’t oversight. Democrats may call it that, but this is revenge. And Musk has no intention of playing the quiet victim. He has already shown that he's willing to spend whatever it takes, say whatever needs saying, and outlast anyone who comes after him. In a battle between Democrats and Elon Musk, my money is on Musk.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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