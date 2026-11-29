The photo would never have been worthy of any particular attention if it had been real. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Newsom SSR) on Friday posted what was supposed to be a heartwarming photo of himself and his father watching a football game. See, Khanna is just a regular guy, amirite? He’s not another one of the Democrat commies scheming to destroy our freedoms; he’s just an ordinary guy, a selfless public servant, a guy who likes to hang out with his dad and take in a little gridiron action, even in an immaculate home with nary a Cheeto in sight.

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Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start. https://t.co/N39BzPq9ZD — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 28, 2026

“Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan,” Khanna wrote above the photo. “He never misses a game. Tough start.” Well, whether or not he missed this particular game is as yet unclear, because the photo Khanna provided was fake. A community note was quickly attached to Khanna’s X post, saying: “This image is AI-generated, as confirmed by OpenAI's official verification tool. Anyone can independently verify this by uploading the image at openai.com/verify.” The Hill noted that "commenters on the post noted various distortions in the photo, including faces in photos and the placement of vents and ceiling lights between the living room and kitchen seen in the photo.”

Khanna was ridiculed far and wide, and as so often happens in cases of this kind, when he tried to calm the controversy, he only made matters worse. On Sunday morning, he posted a new version of the photo with this caption: “Yes I used AI to blur some family photos and protect privacy on social media. Here's the original picture with just those photos blocked out. And yes the vent is really like that. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Yes I used AI to blur some family photos and protect privacy on social media. Here's the original picture with just those photos blocked out. And yes the vent is really like that. Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/MzbXZHKjib — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 29, 2026

The new version of the photo that Khanna posted featured a white rectangle over a family photo that had given one of the most obvious indications that the entire original photo he posted was AI. In Khanna’s original photo, the family photo showed garbled people with missing or misplaced limbs, of the kind that AI images often feature; Khanna was now claiming that the photo was intentionally distorted to protect the privacy of family members. All right, but there was another problem: in the second version of the photo, there was another white rectangle, clearly concealing another family picture, but in the original image he posted, there had been no picture in that place.

Thus it’s clear that Khanna is not being honest about this image. He has needlessly stepped on a rake and raised new doubts about his credibility; if he really watched the football game with his father, he could just as easily have posted a genuine image, and once he was caught, all he could think of to do was lie some more.

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This points up the larger problem: leftists have left normal behavior so far behind that they can’t even fake it. There’s no telling what Khanna was really doing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but whatever it was, there was nothing apparently normal or wholesome enough about it for him to post a genuine image of it on X.

We have, of course, been here before with leftists. Who can forget Chuck Schumer’s Father’s Day 2024 cheeseburgers? Mediaite pointed out the obvious: “There’s a raw burger sitting on that grill with cheese on it, and that is absolutely wrong. To say nothing of the grill not actually being an active grill, at least going by the lack of smoke coming from it.”

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Nor was that all. On April 15, 2023, the unhinged leftist Congressman Ted Lieu (D-Really, I Drink Beer) tweeted (as they called it back then) an embarrassing photo of himself gingerly holding a bottle of Bud Light as if he were a space alien who had never held an earth object before. Standing with Lieu and also holding bottles of Bud Light as if they were hand grenades that they had been told had been deactivated, but they weren’t quite sure, were three of Lieu’s Golden State comrades: Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Get Trump), Judy Chu (D-Workers’ Paradise), and Mark Takano (D-Tax Everything).

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Now Khanna has just raised the question once again: Why can’t leftists even pull off pretending to be normal for a photo op? The answer is clear. They have departed so far from traditional standards of morality and civility that they can’t even quite recall how to be regular folks. And instead of realizing that they need to come back to reality, they’re determined to drag the nation’s remaining sane people down with them.

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