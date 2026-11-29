One thing I've really missed over the last couple of months while taking care of my dad is covering some of my favorite Latin American people and stories, and at the forefront of that longing to dive into Western Hemisphere politics has been the situation in Haiti. Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is doing something in the Caribbean nation that decades of United Nations and other international efforts haven't been able to, and it's quite something to watch.

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The Haitian people chant his name in the streets. The Haitian diaspora does the same around the world. In Brooklyn, they rallied last week, waving flags. At a soccer game in Miami's Nu Stadium, the Haitian crowds shouted not for their favorite team, but for their favorite world leader. They're hanging posters with his picture and wearing t-shirts with his name across the front. For the law-abiding people of Haiti, this is the first serious external attempt in a long time to actually confront the gangs that control large parts of the capital and surrounding areas.

Haitians in Brooklyn, New York took the streets to thank President Nayib Bukele @nayibbukele #Bukele https://t.co/WrkunBaKjb — Valerio Saint-Louis (@TeleImagetvshow) November 19, 2026

🚨 Haitianos corean nombre de Bukele en EUA 🇭🇹🇸🇻 El presidente de El Salvador, @nayibbukele, compartió un video en redes sociales donde se aprecia a un grupo de aficionados de Haiti corear su nombre en las tribunas del Nu Stadium de Miami. El mandatario salvadoreño ha ganado simpatías en el país centroamericano tras el despliegue de tropas, lo que beneficiado a la seguridad. — Político Latam (@politico_latam) November 15, 2026

If you haven't been paying close attention, you may be wondering what exactly caused all of this. Haiti has been in pretty bad shape for decades, but the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse left the country without leadership and made room for armed gangs to expand and take control pretty rapidly. Groups like Viv Ansanm took over about 80 to 90% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and some territory beyond. According to the UN, 4,500 people had been murdered in Haiti in the first 10 months of 2026 alone, and that's not counting the thousands of rapes, kidnappings, injuries due to violence, and child recruitment into the gangs. Around 1.5 million law-abiding Haitians are displaced, and over half the population faces food insecurity.

The economy has collapsed — it's the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. Haitian police and successive under-resourced international missions have been unable to reverse the gangs’ dominance, leaving large parts of the country under de facto criminal rule.

It all sounds a bit like pre-Bukele El Salvador, doesn't it? But as we all know, el presidente doesn't mess around with gangs and he doesn't mess around with those who harm the Salvadoran people, especially those Salvadorans who are law-abiding and trying to help others.

Here's how Bukele got involved: On October 18, gangs ambushed an armored vehicle carrying four Salvadoran aviation technicians working for the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Croix-des-Bouquets near Port-au-Prince. The GSF was authorized by the UN Security Council in 2025 with the support of the United States.

The technicians managed to escape the burning vehicle, but they have not been heard from since. So, Bukele sent in men to find them — up to 2,500 Salvadoran troops — operating under a bilateral arrangement with the Haitian government. El Salvador is paying for most of the costs, and the United States provided a little bit of airlift support.

Bukele also appeared to have support from Donald Trump himself. Both Trump and Bukele have confirmed that they talked before the escalation, and Trump told him that he didn't object and essentially told him to do what he needed to do. But Trump also pointed out that Bukele didn't need his permission, that he only needed that of the Haitian government, and he had it.

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Bukele has also been quick to reassure the citizens of Haiti that this is not an invasion against them, that he simply wants to recover his own men and teach the gangs a lesson.

And he is doing just that. The Salvadoran troops have some major wins under their belts. Social media users helped Salvadoran leadership find 400 Mawozo leader Lanmò San Jou's compound, and the soldiers destroyed it with drone strikes. They also struck the compounds of other gang leaders and took back the national stadium. While these wins alone won't save a nation (gangs still control about 70% of the capital), people on the ground say it's more than anyone else has done for them and that the operation is producing noticeably different results this time. They say international forces were largely confined near the airport or produced limited territorial gains in the past.

Haitian Justice Minister Patrick Pélissier also visited Bukele's CECOT mega-prison and has signed a deal with a Salvadoran company to bring three such prisons to his own country. The Haitian government has ordered the first one to be expedited to help deal with overcrowding in its current prisons. According to the Haitian Times, "Haiti has struggled to find proper infrastructure to hold those arrested after powerful gangs raided the country’s two biggest prisons in 2024 and released thousands of inmates."

It's worth mentioning that three Salvadoran soldiers have died during the operation: Lieutenant Cristian Daniel Palacios Santos and Corporals Emerson Alexander Zepeda Zelada and Wilber Manuel Serrano Medina. Bukele mourned them, calling them "heroic," and wrote a lengthy tribute to them on his social media accounts. He also publicly announced that he would set up a $1 million fund for their families. They'll each receive $200,000 up front with the remaining $400,000 provided as monthly income. He also stated that any other Salvadoran troops in Haiti who wish to return home can do so immediately without fear of reprisal, stating that others have volunteered to replace them.

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Worst dictator ever.

On Sunday, Bukele posted a new message to the gangs on X in Haitian Creole. It reads:

The gangs in Haiti seem to be nothing but a bunch of cowards who only fight innocent civilians, children, and the elderly. They don't want to fight real warriors. They're just hiding, waiting for us to leave. Here's a proposal: lay down your weapons, leave the gangs, run, hand over our technicians alive, and we'll leave. Otherwise, what comes next won't be pretty

Sanble gang yo ann Ayiti se jis yon bann kapon ki sèlman goumen ak sivil inosan, timoun ak granmoun aje. Yo pa vle goumen ak vrè gèrye. Yo jis ap kache, ap tann nou ale. Men yon pwopozisyon: lage zam nou, kite gang yo, kouri, remèt nou teknisyen nou yo vivan, epi n ap ale. Sinon, sa ki vini apre a p ap bèl. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 29, 2026

Anyway, so all of this leads me back to the question in the headline: Can Bukele save Haiti?

One of the Salvadoran president's favorite lines is "you can just do things," but it's more than a philosophy. It's how he governs. It's how he turned the so-called "murder capital of the world" into a place that is so safe and desirable that it's becoming a tourist hotspot, an emerging economic powerhouse in Latin America, and a place where many from the United States and beyond are looking to live and invest.

If he wants to save Haiti, and he has indicated that he does, never underestimate him. He has the support of the Haitian people... but what he lacks in this situation that he had in El Salvador is executive power.

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There's also the fact that the Haitian government currently in place is fragile, the judicial system barely functions, and the security forces are undertrained and underfunded. Haitian gangs typically possess superior, heavier military-grade weapons — usually smuggled in from the United States via the Dominican Republic — compared to those that once took over El Salvador. In other words, it's not going to be a quick and easy fix.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) suggests that while the Salvadoran troops coordinate with the Haitian National Police, Haitian Armed Forces, private security forces, and the GSF, a major change would likely require the backing of the United States. And there's plenty of reason for the Trump administration to get involved. As the CSIS mentions, Haiti's problems do not stay in Haiti — they impact the entire hemisphere. And Trump and Marco Rubio have made it very clear that its national security policy prioritizes our backyard, which includes Haiti.

The CSIS also suggests that Washington work with the Haitian government, the GSF, and the Salvadoran military to coordinate and deconflict operations; appoint a U.S. ambassador to Haiti; strengthen congressional oversight; and start drumming up support for Haitian elections so the country can finally have real democratically elected leaders.

It'll be interesting to watch what happens, but in my opinion, Bukele may very well be one of the few men on the planet who can see this thing through.

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