I still believe that the world is, on balance, self-correcting after years of transgender ideology spreading like a virus. That said, there are still forces on the left that are holding a death grip on this plague and doing everything possible to defend it and enforce it on the public.

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A suburban Chicago school district wants a federal judge to kill a mother's lawsuit before a jury ever hears it. Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin and Superintendent Martina Smith have asked U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman to dismiss the case with prejudice, which would bar the mother from ever filing her lawsuit again.

The mother, suing as Jane Doe, filed in May against the district, Smith, and 10 unnamed administrators on behalf of herself and other District 300 parents. She says the school’s staff socially transitioned her son at school without her knowledge or consent. Naperville attorney Ajay Gupta is representing her pro bono.

The district's main defense is a technicality.

Its lawyers argue that she knew in early 2023 that staff was using another name for her son, so a two-year statute of limitations bars her May 10 filing. They also claim her son, now 18 and out of the district, falls outside the Supreme Court's ruling this year in Mirabelli v. Bonta, which affirmed that parents have a right "not to be shut out" of decisions about their children's mental health.

Well, the family's story shows how far the district went. According to the suit, staff began using a different name and pronouns for the boy in some classes in 2022, when he was a high school freshman, and kept it from his mother. On Feb. 14, 2023, he landed in the hospital for suicidal ideation, and she told staff she knew about the name change.

The school was so determined to undermine the mother’s rights as a parent that two weeks later, at a meeting about his return to school, staff discussed and began a gender support plan while a staff member escorted his mother to the restroom. When she returned, staff told her that her son wanted the plan, and no one asked for her consent.

She asked the district to postpone a March 2023 meeting about the plan, and it did. In August 2023, however, the district quietly extended the new name and pronouns to all of his classes, and on Feb. 6, 2024, staff finalized the plan with him in a 52-minute meeting without his mother.

The form let him choose an "affirmed" name and pronouns, which restrooms and locker rooms he used, and where his new name would appear. Even though the boy marked that his parents knew and supported his gender status, the staff never verified it. Probably because they knew she opposed it.

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From where I sit, this is a deliberate violation of parental rights.

A mother attends a meeting about her son, and while she's out of the room for a few minutes, staff starts a social transitioning plan? How crazy is that? Then the school accepts a vulnerable teenager's word that his parents support it, never picks up the phone to confirm, and relies on a form that lets a minor decide whether his new name shows up in communications with home.

If I had a headache in school and wanted Motrin, the school nurse couldn’t even give me one without parental consent first.

Believe it or not, it just gets worse.

When the mother asked for a copy of the plan in February 2025, staff claimed they couldn't find it.

Right. Sure.

A month later, they told her none existed. During a phone meeting in June, an official defended weakening district procedure so parents "may" rather than "will" be on a student's gender support team, saying the district meets kids "where they are at." Two months later, staff began using a third name for her son, again without telling her.

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She finally got the plan they previously claimed didn’t exist and was lost in late September after filing a federal complaint under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Her filings argue that a district can't keep telling a parent a document doesn't exist and then fault her for not knowing what it said. Yet that's the district's whole case.

This feels like something out of George Orwell's 1984, where the state believes it owns the children. And the truth is, this dangerous ideology won't go away anytime soon. We have to remain vigilant because the leftists in government and those who run education aren't giving it up.

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