When Elon Musk learned that Iran had used Starlink terminals meant for Iranian dissidents to attack U.S. troops earlier this year, he was furious, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

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Elon Musk was fuming. It was the first week in March, and the United States and Israel had begun bombing Iran. In retaliation, Tehran was launching salvos of ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military bases across the Middle East. Early that week, Musk was enraged to learn about two unauthorized uses of his satellite internet service. Iran, his team concluded, was exploiting Starlink to wage its military campaign against U.S. forces, according to two people familiar with the internal company discussions.

Intelligence reports showed that the Islamic Republic relied on Starlink terminals in attacks on American service members in early March, and Musk, who runs SpaceX, was angry when he saw those findings. On March 1, an Iranian drone strike killed six U.S. troops at a command center near the Shuaiba port in Kuwait, although the Post didn't say for certain whether Starlink played a role in that attack.

Musk didn't wait for a congressional hearing or a government task force to act. Within hours of the Kuwait attack, his company began requiring identity verification before aircraft traveling faster than 100 mph could connect to Starlink. Musk also went after the resale market, which had made it far too easy for terminals to end up in the wrong hands.

The harder problem is that every new restriction SpaceX adds also makes life tougher for the Iranians who depend on Starlink to get around the regime's censorship, and there's no clean answer to that trade-off.

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Why hasn't the U.S. government simply pulled the plug on Starlink inside Iran? The regime tightly controls the internet there, so shutting off service would leave Iranian dissidents with no way to get online. It would also cost the United States a valuable intelligence source.

"Either they shut down service completely over the country, which means that even the dissidents cannot use it, or they leave the service… which means the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] can potentially use it in their weapon systems," a satellite industry executive told The Washington Post.

The Post also spoke with analysts who follow the issue.

Analysts say that SpaceX could, if it chose to, deactivate any terminal it detects inside Iran, but that it probably does not do so because its satellite dishes are used by dissidents and ordinary Iranians seeking to bypass stringent internet controls.

"Internet and social media is the only way for Iranians to voice what's happening inside the country," said Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute think tank.

SpaceX has faced this problem before.

After Ukraine sent the company video of a Russian attack drone with a Starlink terminal mounted on its wing, SpaceX effectively disabled every terminal moving faster than 45 mph. Ukraine got around the limit by giving SpaceX an approved list of terminals operating inside the country, which shows that a targeted fix is possible when the good guys can be identified.

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"Starlink can be a tool of freedom in the hands of an Iranian protester and a tool of repression in the hands of the regime," Daniel Schatz, a political scientist and author on security in the Middle East, told Newsweek in an email Saturday.

"When Tehran shut down the internet, satellite access helped Iranians show the world what their government was doing to them," he added. "The administration has a responsibility to stop repressive regimes like Iran's from using American communications technology to entrench their power or attack its forces. It also has a responsibility to support the people risking their lives for freedom, democracy and human rights."

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