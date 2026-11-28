Perhaps that alleged Qatari interference in the Israeli election not only secured numerous terrorists new offices, but ousted the strongest prime minister of Israel in decades. This could be terrible news for America, too, as Benjamin Netanyahu is the only recent Israeli prime minister who aggressively supported American interests.

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Netanyahu posted on X November 28 about the ongoing deadlock, because the Islamic terrorist coalition and the militarily weaker faction are thwarting Netanyahu‘s efforts to form a government. This comes right after judges urged the dropping of spurious corruption charges against Netanyahu.

“A few days ago, truth and justice came to light in court,” Netanyahu began the post. “This happened thanks to the many people in Israel who stood by me over the past decade, first and foremost my wife Sara and my sons Yair and Avner—who endured great suffering and supported me on every front. In recent days, we have seen something else: shocking scenes in the Knesset [legislature]—walking out during the national anthem, turning their backs on those suffering from combat trauma, and slamming the door in the faces of bereaved families. Last Wednesday, a demand by Ra’am and the Joint List led to the defeat of a bill intended to prevent the return of terrorists’ bodies to their families.” This is a terrible sign that Israeli politicians have learned nothing from the endless terrorist attacks, including 300 Palestinian jihad attacks in just one month.

Netanyahu is very worried that “hostile forces” are taking over the government of Israel. “Supporters of terrorism are planning to grant Israeli citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who will enter Israel from Judea, Samaria, Gaza, and neighboring countries under the pretext of family reunification; establish an Arab autonomy in the Galilee and the Negev; withdraw from the security zones in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon and bring the terrorists back to the gates of our communities; and ultimately establish an Iranian-backed Palestinian state on the ruins of the State of Israel,” he wrote. And that will be the end of both Jewish and Christian influence there.

The prime minister had the courage to point out that the Islamic religion allows lying to infidels. “To pave the way for this disastrous government, some members of parties that support terrorism speak softly in Hebrew, while in Arabic they all express full support for terrorist organizations and the destruction of Israel—under the principle of taqiyya, which permits lying to infidels in order to defeat them,” he observed. Netanyahu added:

As Member of Knesset Ayman Odeh, a senior figure in the Joint List, said the day before yesterday, he and his colleagues will tie the hands of a left-wing government in fighting our enemy: “We will oppose any war launched against our people.”… Since the revelations in court and the disgraceful events in the Knesset, many have approached me with a yearning for unity. Among them are many who did not vote for me, who say that in light of what came to light in the trial, there is no longer any excuse for the boycott that prevented unity. This unity is the need of the hour… We will reach agreements on the issues at hand, including military conscription and Torah study, on which we will reach understandings with our Haredi partners.

Since Likud, Netanyahu’s party, received the most votes, he ought to be the prime minister. “Naturally, I should lead the unity government, or at least be first in the rotation. But given the gravity of the existential danger and the possibility that a government will be formed that lacks the ability to confront it, my responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle of the largest party, and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term,” Netanyahu said.

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The Jerusalem Post reported that Eisenkot still believes in preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and that the genocidal dictator of Syria is a jihadi. What could be disastrous is his utterly delusional belief that he could somehow find a faction of Palestinians willing to deal diplomatically and honestly with Israel in order to supplant Hamas. By the way, this is exactly what Donald Trump tried to do with the failed Gaza deal that was supposed to force the disarming of Hamas and rebuild Gaza, if only the Palestinian Authority would stop funding terrorism. The PA kept funding terrorism, invited Hamas to join with it, and griped about American interference.

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There is no powerful faction in Gaza that does not support genocidal jihad against Israel. That is just reality. If Eisenkot really plans to try the same deal that didn’t work for Trump, as the Post asserted, all he will do is help out Israel’s enemies. And that could be a serious problem not just for Israel, but for America.

Netanyahu is the only leader in the Middle East willing to offer military support and other assistance to America against her deadliest enemies. That could change under his weaker rival.