None of the people who issued fake genocide accusations against Israel are willing to talk about the real attempted genocide on Israelis.

🚨 BREAKING: 311 'Palestinian' terror attacks on Jews in Judea and Samaria in just one month. That's about 10 terror attacks a day between October 21 and November 21: stones, firebombs, and ambushes on shepherds. Four Israelis were wounded in just two days. Data: @JSR_EN https://t.co/yr2zlUZULr — C14 News | EN (@c14english) November 23, 2026

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The data covered October 21 through November 21 and showed that Palestinians were responsible for “311 incidents of assault and friction against Israelis” in Judea and Samaria, or an average of 10 incidents a day.

God created Adam and Eve in His image. Yasser Arafat tried to do the same, and manufactured the Palestinians in his. https://t.co/Q7qwNbVPjb — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) August 24, 2026

C14 News noted that since the anniversary of the October 7 atrocities, which Palestinians marked by assaulting Israelis, the terrorism has been non-stop:

On October 23, speaking at the scene of a terror attack at Yehuda Junction, Yesha Council chairman Yisrael Gantz warned that thousands of weapons are in the hands of terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and in the last thirty days, 197 terrorist incidents and attacks have been recorded in the area. A month later, the count has reached 311. The attacks have not let up in recent days. On November 16 and 17 alone, 11 Arab terror attacks on Jews were recorded across Judea and Samaria, leaving four Israelis injured.

Top politicians and celebrities in America and Europe continue to claim that the presence of Jews in their ancient historic lands of Judea and Samaria is some sort of genocidal colonial project. I know stupid young men who didn’t vote in this crucial U.S. midterm election because they hate Israel so much. The UK government is one of multiple that have sanctioned Israel over violence in Judea and Samaria. And yet there would not be any violence if it were not for the enclaves of Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria and their continual jihad against Jews. Just because the Palestinian terrorists have renamed Judea and Samaria the “West Bank” and labeled the Israelis rightfully living on the land as “settlers” doesn’t mean that the Israelis are the source of the problem. Westerners apparently learned nothing from the Holocaust; we are still falling for the most blatant and easily disproved Islamic propaganda.

Related: ‘The Arsonists’: Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Says Islamists, Socialists Are Torching U.S. Freedom

God gave Israel from the river to the sea (Joshua 1:4) to the Jews as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8) over a thousand years before the invention of Islam. Hebron and other parts of Judea and Samaria show up repeatedly in the Bible (1 Chronicles 11-12, Genesis 23, 2 Samuel 2:3, 2 Kings 17, John 4:3-4). Furthermore, the reason that the so-called Palestinians own land in Judea and Samaria in the 21st century is because the Israelis generously gave it to them, which only served to create new breeding grounds for terrorism. In Hebron, long considered the burial place of the Jewish patriarchs, a local Palestinian principal is named after Adolf Hitler and the majority of Palestinian residents support jihad.

Another violent terrorist attack near Jericho in Judea and Samaria has left Israeli citizens injured after Palestinian terrorists rammed them with a vehicle and assaulted them with axes and clubs. This is the brutal reality of the terrorist threat in Judea and Samaria. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 17, 2026

Every Westerner who is still supporting the “Palestinians” over the Israelis is on the side of demonic terrorists and purely out of antisemitic prejudice.

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