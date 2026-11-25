Both a student group infamous for violent and blatantly antisemitic riots at colleges and one of the powerful Islamic Hamas-tied groups behind the election of a record number of Muslim candidates this year are refusing to cooperate with a state investigation.

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Missouri Attorney General Catherine L. Hanaway reported on November 22 that her state’s investigation into two domestic terrorist groups is now in court because the groups refuse to cooperate and are suing the state. “Students for Justice in Palestine is refusing to cooperate with our investigation. Now the Council on [American-]Islamic Relations, who has ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, is backing SJP’s lawsuit against our office,” she posted.

“Instead of providing answers about whether funds being raised are supporting terrorist activities, SJP and CAIR chose to run to federal court. Missourians deserve answers, and we will fight to ensure they get them,” Hanaway added.

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) is not only historically ignorant — there has never been a nation of Palestine — but its various chapters have celebrated the October 7 atrocities, called for the genocide of Jews, issued blood libels, called terrorists “martyrs,” and committed acts of violence and sabotage. Yet SJP chapters continue to exist at countless universities, from my hometown's University of Arizona to Cornell University to Penn State. Some universities, like UCLA, temporarily banned or suspended SJP chapters, but there was no meaningful national effort to shut down what is a blatantly pro-terrorist organization.

BREAKING: A new report has exposed that Students for Justice in Palestine, and other Palestinian campus organizations, have been receiving their talking points and pamphlets directly from Hamas. This entire movement has never been organic and has always been pro-terror. https://t.co/5vyyfQrctA — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2026

Related: Why AI Isn't Trustworthy: Google Partners With Qatar's Al Jazeera

In the video below, the freak refers to a red triangle; it's a Hamas terrorist symbol, so he is talking about Hamas killing Israelis. Notice how he refers to terrorist mass murder as the breakout of prisoners and “ic[ing]” “pigs.”

“It is our job to destroy the United States” - Temple University Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) President https://t.co/vZNAkpes6o — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2025

Yes, SJP hates America just as much as it hates Israel. Like every other terrorist organization trying to destroy that nation, it sees wiping Israel off the map as the first step toward taking on the “great Satan,” America.

As for CAIR, both Texas and Florida gave it terrorist designations for its Hamas ties, although the incoming Democrat governor of Texas is planning to remove that designation. Hamas leaders helped found CAIR, so it was Jihadi right from the start. Then the FBI began restricting its agents' official contact with CAIR after a terror-financing case linked the Islamic organization directly to Hamas.

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In fact, CAIR was literally an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing case, which convicted members of terrorist front groups. Furthermore, a founding member for CAIR Texas’s board was a convicted Hamas financer, CAIR materials justify 9/11 and promote Osama Bin Laden, and CAIR’s top leader celebrated the demonic October 7 atrocities.

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad at AMP Convention: I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense - Israel Does Not #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians @CAIRNational @NihadAwad https://t.co/WDbSRjFJo0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023

The only reason that SJP and CAIR would be so afraid of cooperating with an investigation is that they have so much to hide. You might as well ask Hamas itself to be honest.