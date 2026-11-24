In a world that’s maddeningly unpredictable and increasingly so, let’s take comfort in the three irrefutable, indisputable laws of the universe:

Whatever Donald Trump supports, the Democrats will attack with the fiery passion of a thousand dying suns. Jim Cramer is 100% wrong. The horseshoe Nazis will blame the Jooooos.

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Which takes us to the Nvidia scandal. Because it IS a scandal, and anyone who says otherwise is lying to you.

The most charitable explanation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital escapade(s) is that Alice Huang wasn’t a ChiCom spy; she was simply the smokin’ hot, middle-aged middle-woman for Chinese-controlled tech companies that, allegedly, spent $7.5 billion on Nvidia chips, including 240,000 banned chips.

And hey, maybe Jensen Huang was just being really, really meticulous in making sure an important customer was happy. (Wow, what a work ethic!)

The least charitable explanations begin with the obvious financial incentives, the ChiCom’s tech/AI goals, and get increasingly dark and disturbing.

Yesterday, Jensen Huang pulled a Sam Altman: He was forced out, exiled, brought back, and reinstated as CEO lickety-split. But he couldn’t do it on his own. He needed the help of the world’s most powerful man.

Huang’s miraculous rebirth was midwifed by Donald Trump. That’s not a conspiracy theory: The president freely admits it.

And almost immediately, all three prophecies came to pass:

The Democrats gnashed their teeth and cried foul, demanding investigations, hearings, subpoenas, and payback. Clearly, Donald Trump is in the pocket of Communist China!

Why, he sold out our country!

My statement on the egregious decision by NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. https://t.co/bf12B6r1z2 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 23, 2026

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will likely chair the Senate Banking Committee in about six weeks from now, on Jensen Huang: "Having him come back means the urgency of the investigation is even stronger." https://t.co/ovj9ZHCKUF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 24, 2026

"Apparently the President of the United States was more concerned about the stock price of Nvidia than US national security..." Democrat member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Greg Stanton says there has to be "serious investigations" into Jensen Huang, despite President Trump's intervention to return him as CEO. #Newsnight — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 23, 2026

The Cramer prophecy was fulfilled in just 24 hours. Literally one day after telling viewers that Nvidia was “sinking like a stone” and to sell ASAP, Nvidia posted the greatest one-day gain in stock market history.

Listening to Cramer would’ve cost stockholders nearly $1 trillion.

Just a day ago Jim Cramer did an entire segment about how NVIDIA's stock sell-off is about to get much worse. ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. https://t.co/aolHHQ1kyD — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

President Trump couldn’t resist twisting the knife:

Trump absolutely just torched Jim Cramer out of nowhere on CNBC 😭 “Sex sells. Cramer wouldn’t know anything about that.” https://t.co/MUV9oGJO7x — Carbon Finance (@carbonfinancex) November 23, 2026

As for the Jooooos, if you thought allegations about a Taiwanese-American tech CEO having an affair with a Chinese spy couldn’t possibly implicate the (((Zionists))), hang your head in shame. Don’t you realize the nature of the enemy?!

Next time, show a little respect to the antisemites: They’re the hardest-working people in politics, because all roads ALWAYS lead to Judea.

Laura Loomer was opposed to Jensen Huang. Ben Shapiro has just come out against bringing him back. So, now we know who wanted him removed. His only potential replacements were all Israelis or the woman who embedded Nvidia in Israel. If I'm right, Mark Levin will say same thing. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 23, 2026

'Who was trying to take out Huang in the first place?.. we do know his potential replacements were Israelis.' Cenk Uygur suggests it was Israel, not China behind the Nvidia scandal. Watch more 👇 📺 https://t.co/Bk9QIKI00I @piersmorgan | @CenkUygur | @KurtSchlichter https://t.co/DBcOL7lGBe — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 23, 2026

Tucker Carlson, America's foremost intelligence analyst, cracks the Jensen Huang case. Washington took him out on purpose. Israel was behind it, "obviously." The fact that Jensen Huang referred to Israel as "Nvidia's second home"? Irrelevant. "There's no debate about that." Unfortunately for Carlson, the episode came out the same that Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. Oops. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 23, 2026

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We’ve entered a strange new stage in the political war over AI, superintelligence, and Big Tech. Trump took his (Nvidia) chips and moved them to the middle of the pile — and so did the Democrats. The battle lines are now fixed. May the best hand win.

So what’s the best way for Republicans to play their cards?

Let’s begin with what not to do: Don’t waste your time pointing out Democratic duplicity, even though it’s screamingly transparent. Does it make sense for the party that’s working hand-in-glove with the DSA — an organization that’s 51% communist — to decry the dangers of communism? Or the party whose congressmen had affairs with Chinese spies and hired Chinese spies as drivers to cosplay as China hawks? Or the party that’s demanding an AI slowdown and/or a complete moratorium to pretend like they give a damn about losing the AI race?

Of course not. But it won’t matter.

The Democrats will argue corruption, crony-capitalism, greed, and prioritizing profits over national security. They’ll paint a picture of billionaires exploiting loopholes, flouting the rules, hurting America, and doing whatever they want.

Complaining that the Dems are being hypocritical in pointing it out ain’t a winning argument.

Instead, we’ve gotta do two things:

Hope to God that everything at Nvidia was really, truly above-board, because President Trump’s corporate interventionism makes Huang his responsibility. Which means, if this scandal has legs — and there are more shoes to drop — the anti-GOP fallout will be hellacious (both politically and legally). Come January 2027, hearings are a’ comin’. Actually — gasp! — win an ideological argument.

Let’s focus on number two, because we can’t control number one. (Although, if the reports are true that Vice President JD Vance played a “central role” in bringing Huang back, any fallout would also weaken Vance’s presidential chances in 2028 — and for Machiavellian-minded Democrats, that probably makes the target extra-juicy.)

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But can Republicans win the ideological argument over AI/superintelligence? Is it even possible?

Hell yeah, it is!

In fact, we’ll have to. We’ve reached the point in the AI/superintelligence debate where half-measures are suicide. It simply won’t work. Exact wrong tactic at the exact wrong time.

We must commit, attack, and play to win.

Because we’ve just reached a political singularity — and for the first time in a long time, the future is unpredictable.

In Tech Bro-speak, the “singularity” is a future event when machines surpass human intelligence and begin improving at an uncontrollable pace, leaving humanity — and all our predictive tools — in the dust.

Singularity optimists envision a world where our silicon saviors cure cancer, Alzheimer’s, and every disease. (Reportedly, some AI researchers have taken up smoking, ‘cause hey, the AI gods will cure cancer anyway.) Pessimists predict Armageddon, Terminators, and mass extinction.

But the truth is, nobody knows for sure, nor is there a universal definition of what the “singularity” looks like. Which is why some tech experts say it’s already arrived:

@Liv_Boeree Unequivocal super intelligence has arrived. Welcome to the Singularity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2026

And others say it hasn’t:

TIL: We have superintelligence but we still don't have level-5 autonomous driving. A task that most 17 year olds can learn in 20 hours of practice. And we have (you have) billions of hours of training data. We don't have robots that can come close to doing what an 8 year old can do with no prior training. And let's not talk about cats. That's a rather strange kind of superintelligence. — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) November 22, 2026

It’s a “singularity” when our predictive tools cannot proceed beyond a given point, and all we’ve got are theories, hunches, and educated guesses.

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This is also why we’ve just entered a political singularity: Donald Trump’s corporate interventionism has politicized the tech debate. For better or worse, Nvidia is now perceived as a MAGA company — which will make it a high-value Democratic target.

The donkeys now have EVERY political incentive to destroy Jensen Huang, destroy Nvidia’s reputation, and “prove” that Trump’s intervention was driven by greed.

Meanwhile, vast numbers of Republicans wanna play the “me too” game and join the libs in decrying data centers and AI/superintelligence. After all, they can read the polls, too: Data centers and AI/superintelligence are “incredibly unpopular.” Clearly, the public is afraid.

But sometimes, you’ve gotta go against the polls for the good of your brand.

This is the GOP’s opportunity to claim the mantle of optimism, national pride, and confidence — and brand the Democrats as the party that’s quite literally anti-intelligence.

In PR, you can’t just mindlessly follow polls. Otherwise, the status quo never changes — and for a Republican Party that just got shellacked in the midterms, that ain’t good.

We’re not gonna win the political game without moving around our chess pieces.

Making a move as the pro-intelligence party — boldly positioning America’s victory in the AI/superintelligence race as a national imperative — accomplishes three important PR objectives:

We’re selling a vision of optimism, hope, and national pride, whereas the Dems will be doubling down on doom and gloom. We’re positive; they’re negative. If we give Americans an emotional stake in winning the AI/superintelligence race, it’ll make ‘em furious about saboteurs and bad-faith actors. (And since the Dems will be spending the next two years investigating Nvidia, Trump, and Huang anyway, make them pay a political price.) The branding is >chef’s kiss<: Republicans are the pro-intelligence party. We’re working towards a world where nobody dies of cancer, Alzheimer’s, or heart disease. Meanwhile, the Democrats are the anti-intelligence party. They’re afraid of intelligence — and if you listened to their platform, you’d know why!

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President Trump should sell this message ASAP. Republican legislators should rally behind it, resisting the urge to ape the Dems on data centers. Then, the full force of conservative media should seize the issue, forcing the Democrats to [checks notes] defend limits on intelligence (!).

This is a generational opportunity to brand the Dems as the stupid party.

If we play to win, we can pull it off. It’s a winnable fight.

The timing is perfect.

Related: Deathblow: The Democrats Have 3 Fatal Flaws. Here’s How the GOP Attacks Each One.

But we won’t win with half-measures. And we can’t expect the American people to emotionally buy in if we’re not serious about it ourselves.

Y’know how we show the American people that winning the AI/superintelligence race is a national imperative? By frickin’ acting like it!

And in this light, Trump’s move makes sense: Jensen Huang — like Elon Musk — is an honest-to-God tech genius. We need our geniuses to win the race. Our “victory dividend” will be a sky-high stock market in the short term — plus unlimited economic opportunity.

A new Golden Age will become a reality.

Yet our long-term dividends will be even greater: no more cancer, no more disease.

But if China wins, we lose everything. AI/superintelligence won’t just be a propaganda weapon for the ChiComs; it’ll be a literal weapon, too. China’s biological, nuclear, drone, and conventional development will leapfrog America’s — and we’ll no longer be the dominant superpower.

Are Republicans clever enough to take advantage of the PR chessboard?

Don’t know yet. Which is why it’s a political singularity: We can’t see beyond this point.

The only thing we know for sure are the three irrefutable, indisputable laws of the universe. So the Democrats will attack Trump and demonize Nvidia, Jim Cramer will get it wrong, and the horseshoe Nazis will even see Jooooos in binary code.

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That’s something, I guess.

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, yet our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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