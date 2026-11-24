This summer, my family took a vacation to Hersheypark. I’m not much of an amusement park guy, but I was constantly fascinated by Hershey’s Chocolate World and learned about the company's history and the story of Milton S. Hershey. I’m a huge sucker for stories of American ingenuity.

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So when I found out Angel Studios was releasing a movie about that story called Hershey, I knew I had to see it.

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My family's trip turned out to be the perfect warm-up, and I thank Angel Studios for giving me the chance to screen the film.

After spending the summer soaking up Hershey's story, I was amazed by how much I remembered when I watched the movie. His childhood, his string of failed attempts to launch a successful candy shop, and the moment he saw that chocolate could become the next big thing in candy all came flooding back.

I'll also warn you that it was impossible not to get a sweet tooth watching this movie.

Hershey tells the true story of Milton S. Hershey and his wife, Catherine "Kitty" Sweeney Hershey. His vision and her counsel helped take the Lancaster Caramel Company, Hershey’s first successful candy company, and ultimately build the Hershey Chocolate Company into one of the most recognizable brands in the world.

The film spans nearly 50 years, from the 1870s right through to the late 1910s, and it never drags; I was drawn into every step of Hershey’s journey.

Watching the film makes you realize that the Hershey story is about so much more than a chocolate company. Milton went bust time and time again before he finally got it right and achieved massive success. It was sheer grit and determination that saw him through. That's what you really come to appreciate about the story. Our culture today is filled with contempt for success, and every self-made man is made into a villain. This film is a proper celebration of a man who failed, got up again, failed again, and kept getting up until he won.

That's the American story.

I loved every bit of the film, from Milton's childhood right through to how those formative years set him on the path to business success. I really liked how authentic it looked. Dandelion Media insisted on shooting Hershey on location in Pennsylvania, the state where Milton and Catherine both built their lives, their company, and their legacy.

You can tell that commitment carried through every level of production, and you can see it on screen in the landscapes, towns, and buildings that inspired the Hersheys' story.

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Director Mark Waters sees the story's appeal in what Milton did with his fortune once he had it.

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him," Waters said.

He also explained why he cast Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario as the couple at the heart of the film.

"I'm excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now," he added.

I couldn’t agree more. Audiences are tired of being lectured. They want stories about real people who did something good and built something lasting, and Hershey delivers exactly that. It’s an inspiring story.

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One of the most interesting things about the film is how it portrays Kitty Hershey. She was essential to the company and to the Hershey story, especially in relation to the school they set up for orphans. Kitty was a true partner in his story, and the film rightly presents her as such.

In the end, the movie teaches you that a Hershey bar stands for something bigger than chocolate and sugar. It's a symbol of American determination, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Hershey is now showing in theaters.

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