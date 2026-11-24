In a world where leftist media cheers on the socialist takeover of the U.S. Senate and Congress, where activist judges repeatedly trample on the U.S. Constitution to thwart the governance of the duly elected president, and where presidents are supposed to nominate their best picks for the courts, the administration and certain other leadership roles, the left has just discovered the notion of “agency independence.”

Advertisement

More to the point, the latest fake outrage from the left centers on President Donald Trump’s nominee for the job of comptroller at the Government Accountability Office (GAO). Keep in mind, this is exactly how it’s supposed to work. You have a vacancy in the corner office at the GAO, and it’s the president’s responsibility to pick and nominate the replacement. It’s that simple.

But because it’s Trump making the nomination during a lame-duck session of Congress, we have to treat standard operating procedure like it’s a crime, like it’s a scandal.

What’s the issue now? On November 16, the president nominated Eric Ueland for the job.

That’s it. That’s the scandal.

At present, Ueland is the deputy director of management at the White House Office of Management and Budget. If he were a leftist, the media and the rest of the socialist echo chamber would frame that as a major feather in his cap, qualifying him for the GAO job. But not if he’s a Republican.

Here’s what really scares the left about this particular appointment: The job is a nonrenewable 15-year term. That means a Trump appointee will be in charge of the primary watchdog agency that oversees the federal government’s fiscal responsibilities and appropriations. In other words, this Trump decision could be a thorn in the corruption-riddled Democrats’ side for the next few presidential administrations.

After the president nominates the candidate for this specific job, a bipartisan committee of ten is charged with making the appointment.

To gauge just how important this post is, according to The Center Square, “The GAO found the federal government made approximately $186 billion in improper payments in fiscal year 2025.”

I know what you’re thinking. It's the same thing I’m thinking: This likely just scratches the surface of the true amount of corruption happening with federal spending.

Right on cue in what can easily be construed as just the latest anti-Trump op, a group of former inspectors general signed a letter to persuade senators in this lame-duck session to oppose the Ueland pick. This is the left’s standard playbook. Every time Trump does something, like nominate someone for a job, a group of “former” whatever … people who’ve had that job … come out “courageously” to protest the pick.

We’ve seen this quite often with national security and intelligence matters. The most notorious example of this was when 50 former intelligence officials “prebunked” the Hunter Biden laptop scandal prior to the 2020 election.

The CIA helped recruit 51 former intelligence officials to sign a letter defending Hunter Biden in order to benefit Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. One of those intel officials wanted their book approved, so the CIA said they must sign the letter or their book would not be approved. That is clear coercion by our government to influence the 2020 election. — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) May 11, 2023

The “letter from former officials” psyop tactic is so predictable that the Babylon Bee has had some fun with it.

Advertisement

James Comey Produces Letter Signed By 51 Former Intelligence Officials Saying He's Totally Innocent https://t.co/TQI7zzhpCN — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 29, 2026

Of course, none of this prevents the shameless left and the legacy media from taking a fake narrative and running with it. Clearly, the goal is to create a broadly accepted misperception so that in quick order, it becomes “fact.”

While I hate to give this op oxygen, let’s get our hands dirty and look at what these shills wrote.

The letter raises the possibility that Ueland could have certain conflicts of interest because he comes from the administration which he will have to oversee in the final two years of Trump’s term.

One of the former bureaucrats’ concerns is that the Trump administration furloughed too many federal retreads. Ueland’s possible role in all of this is a problem to them. In other words, to these former inspectors general, eliminating wasteful federal spending on do-nothing bureaucrats is a bad thing.

Reported The Center Square, “Auditors at GAO have documented more than 375,000 federal employee separations since the beginning of the Trump administration, according to the agency.”

Not sure about you, but that's what I voted for.

In their disingenuous letter, those former inspectors general wrote, “If confirmed, Mr. Ueland would immediately oversee ongoing GAO audits of the exact budget impoundments, workforce reductions, and agency restructurings he helped architect and defend, while holding unilateral authority over whether GAO enforces the Impoundment Control Act against his former White House colleagues.”

Advertisement

Let’s play devil’s advocate. Let’s say these spin doctors are right, and that we need to look elsewhere for the new head of the GAO. Do we really want a lifelong bureaucrat, as is usually the case for this job, performing this task in the same way his or her predecessors did? It’s not like they curbed any wasteful spending or corruption, both of which have grown dramatically up until now.

The bizarre thing about the complaints from these former inspectors general is that Ueland has actually worked to cut waste.

In 2010, Barack Obama appointed the last GAO comptroller, Gene L. Dodaro, who was only the eighth comptroller general of the U.S. His 15-year term ended on Dec. 30, 2025. Prior to this appointment, Dodaro was a GAO lifer, starting as an auditor in the agency right out of college in 1973.

Ueland’s career started in 1989. He held chief of staff roles for Sen. Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Don Nickels (R-Okla.). He was Republican staff director for the Senate Budget Committee for four years, from 2013 through 2017.

He served in the first Trump administration as Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council, and then he was director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. During that same term, Ueland worked in the State Department, where he led the offices of Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, and Director of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources.

After that term, in 2022, he became a commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), where he was vice chairman.

Advertisement

John Roth, an Obama appointee who was the inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security under the president who definitely was not born in Kenya, told The Center Square, “The administration and Senate leadership are attempting to rush through a sitting White House official just days after his formal nomination and weeks before a change in Senate control… truncating a 15-year institutional appointment into a last-minute partisan exercise undermines the legitimacy of the office.”

Given the disaster the Republicans experienced in the midterms, it will be a big challenge for the Trump administration to scare up the Senate votes it will need to accomplish much of anything prior to the Democrats taking over in January. There are enough lame-duck Republicans in the Senate who would like nothing better than to stick it to the president on their way out.

Sen. Thom Tillis, (R-N.C.) is one of them. He has said he would not support the Ueland appointment.

On the flip side, Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah) at first withheld his support for Ueland, but now he has changed his mind.

“The Senate has a responsibility to ensure that the person it confirms to this 15-year appointment can give Congress an impartial accounting of the executive branch, regardless of who is in the White House,” Curtis told the news site Punchbowl in a statement. “With that, I understand the Committee’s decisions about how to proceed were outside Mr. Ueland’s control.”

Advertisement

“If his nomination comes before the full Senate, I intend to vote yes and will exercise any oversight authority necessary to ensure he keeps his word,” Curtis said.

In response to Democrats’ complaints that Trump did not consult them when selecting a nominee for the GAO job, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Democrats on the congressional nominating committee did not submit nominees for consideration.

“They didn’t do their job. When their job is finally done by the other side, they complain they didn’t have time. They had a year. They did nothing. They submitted no names,” the senator from Kentucky stated.

The Federal News Network (FNN) reported on the Ueland hearing in the Senate where he said, “I’m not here as a plant, a stooge, a lackey for anybody … My role and responsibility is to call it as I see it, and that is exactly what I will do if I have the privilege of being confirmed.”

”GAO’s process of reviewing claims about potential violations of law, pulling information from the administration, as well as reviewing relevant statutes, and then providing responses and information to Congress for potential action, will continue to be a hallmark of my tenure as comptroller general,’ he continued, later adding, ‘that does not mean at all, in any way, shape or form, submarining the responsibilities that GAO has to Congress.’

Paul has gone on record saying that the Homeland Security Committee will take a vote on Ueland’s nomination on Monday, November 30. From there, it will likely go to the Senate for confirmation … or not.

Advertisement

Related: Republican Senators Who Voted for Thune Have No Idea What They Did

What are the chances enough Republican spoilers jump in to kill not only this nomination, but any others the Trump administration tries to get through before the end of the year? And as always, where's Sen. John "Feels Like Time for a Long Weekend" Thune (R-S.D.)? I’m not holding my breath, but I would like to be pleasantly surprised.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!