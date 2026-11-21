Oftentimes politics is a process of elimination. As we conservatives regroup after the disastrous midterms, we may not yet know exactly what we will want or need in our candidates in 2028, but we can easily start to knock out a list of some things we absolutely don’t need.

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At the top of that list is John Thune (R-S.D.), whom Republican senators quickly voted to retain as their Senate leader. Big mistake, not that they care about our opinion. The Republicans in the Senate sent a clear message to those of us in the conservative movement as well as the entire country; they don’t care what we think. All they care about is the status quo, even if the status quo means losing every election from here forward.

Since senators get six-year terms, they think they know none of this will matter when it’s time for them to run for reelection. In the meantime, they plan to enjoy their long weekends and excessive amounts of time off. All the more reason to do something that needs to be done, even with senators who’ve been fan favorites in recent years – maybe especially with senators we’ve really liked. We need to flush them out of their hiding places and force them to answer some tough questions.

If we’re to get things back on track, we can’t afford senators and congressional reps who become MAGA darlings only to turn on us when we really need them, as they so often do.

According to tradition and common practice, on November 10, the Senate Republicans took a vote to elect Thune. It was a “secret ballot” election, meaning there is no publicly disclosed list of those who voted for Thune and those who did not.

Thune ran unopposed and won by “acclamation,” meaning it was a voice vote with no roll-call tally of individual voters. Very convenient. No senator can be exposed for casting a ballot that goes against the will of Republican voters.

Here’s another thing about those voice votes. These sorts of elections contain a built-in element of coercion for any would-be dissenters. A lot of pressure is on anyone who might take a position against the regime that’s in charge, in this case the Thune regime.

And so, as the Republicans in the Senate board the S.S. Minnow and set sail in the dark of night for Gilligan’s Island to ensure complete exile and irrelevance, they will do so under the “leadership” of an empty suit who refused to do the things the Democrats will now do in January, which are to end the filibuster and put a lock on power.

We don’t want this, any of it. All we really wanted was for senators and Republicans in Congress to do their jobs, and that meant joining with the president to “Make America Great Again.” They didn’t do that when they had the chance. On Election Day, Republican voters already decided to pursue this process of elimination by not showing up to vote and letting the chips fall.

That’s why it’s time for conservative media and anyone who has the chance to confront any and every Republican senator and ask, “Did you vote for John Thune to be the Republican leader in the Senate?”

This is a “yes” or “no” question. If the answer isn’t a simple “no,” any other answer is a “yes.” No Robert’s Rules of Order in their response will suffice. No explanation of how voice votes work will have any credibility. If you’re a Republican senator and you can’t come right out and say, “I did not vote for Thune,” you’re working against us, and the first chance we get, you need to go, too. What do we have to lose? You just practically went out of your way to turn the keys to the Senate over to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for Pete’s sake.

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An easy starting point is to identify some of the key members of his posse, who are those who you’ll find standing at his side anytime he makes another excuse for why he’s done nothing for us voters. In this photo, you see Thune toadies Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

GASLIGHT ALERT: Thune claims “a lot of keyboard warriors” killed the SAVE America Act by turning the legislation into a political weapon against Republicans, generating clicks, attention, and fundraising by blaming Senate for failing to enact it. https://t.co/U3Htpz8tjR — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) November 21, 2026

To be sure, it’s true that there is a certain decorum where party Senate leaders stand in unity for the cameras. Cotton, for example, is the chair of the Senate Republican Conference. It would be bad form for him if he skipped these sorts of compulsory press conferences run by the party’s Senate leader. But if ever there was a time to publicly distance yourself from Thune, this is that time.

But the photo itself and the existing pecking order do suggest that Cotton is one of Thune’s brain trust. He’s made himself, as far as the public is concerned, one of Thune’s guys, just as Thune did when Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was the party’s Senate leader.

In this next video, ignore what Thune is talking about. You can be sure that it’s all a smokescreen if he’s the one doing the talking. But pay attention to who’s standing with him here, endorsing his every word through their own silent presence.

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Once again it's Capito and Barrasso, and they are joined by Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Sen. Jim Lankford (R-Ok.). Lankford and Barrasso are in nearly all of Thune's pressers in this way.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Senate Leader John Thune announces he's just gotten word that Democrats may try to SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT again this year This would be the THIRD major shutdown. Nuke the filibuster for shutdowns! "I'm increasingly concerned that the Democrats may try to initiate another, a THIRD government shutdown this year, and that would be a terrible outcome for the American people and something I hope that they will think better of." "The American people don't need another government shutdown and we need to make sure that people are getting paid, we're keeping this government open and operating, and we're going to do everything to ensure that happens." Government funding runs out DECEMBER 11. Some Dems are laying the groundwork for a shutdown The last two shutdowns lasted more than 40 days and more than 70 days Democrats are about to take over Congress, and they still can't wait to shut down the government again! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

And just like that, we have a substantive start on our list of Republican senators who have already made themselves useless to us if we are to have a real conservative future. This future is one where we don’t get sold out by every uncentered Republican politician who, once he or she gets to Washington, turns around and tells us, “But you don’t know how things work.”

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I’m sorry, but we do understand this. When we vote for you, we want you to do your jobs, and you aren’t keeping up your end of the deal, so we’re done with you.

If there is one senator willing to say he or she did not vote for Thune, we need to know that, and we need to know that right now. That person or those people are the ones we must rebuild around instead of Thune. It’s at this point that we have to accept silence on this issue as tacit endorsement of Thune. We have to see that silence as an indicator of all the work we now have to do over the next eight years to purge the Senate of do-nothing Republicans.

I’m not sure which is worse, a Republican In Name Only (RINO), like Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), or a do-nothing Republican like… all of them. I think the latter is worse, because with a RINO you can usually see through their game. But these do-nothing Republicans have been good at convincing us that their hearts are true. But then they bolt town the second they have to do the things they promised us they would do.

I have as much trust in Republican senators and congressional reps right now as I did for epidemiologists and pharma companies coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m very curious how the following would answer the question: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

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I’ve liked all of these senators a lot and for various reasons at one point or another. Up until now, I never questioned their commitment to winning. Now I do. I don’t believe any of them until they start putting themselves out there to get something done. Right now, the slate is clean, and they can keep it clean for themselves if they can answer that one question: “Did you vote for John Thune for Republican leader in the Senate?”

I don’t care who they are. If they can’t flat out say, “No,” I can’t take them seriously anymore.

As President George W. Bush once said, “There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”

With apologies to The Who, the RINO president who actually did fool a lot of us had a point. We’re tired of all this, and we have almost nothing to lose at this point. Republican senators, you’ve now made this too easy. If you supported the status quo, we don’t need you anymore. We’re in the market for your replacements no matter how long it takes. The Democrats played the long game to get to this point. Now it’s our turn.

More immediately, expect to feel our apathy every time you open your mouths until change happens, and it will.

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