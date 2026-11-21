Passengers boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning witnessed a chaotic scene when masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested a man on the jet bridge.

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In a video circulating on X, a woman can be heard screaming, "They're taking my dad!" as she drops to her knees and grabs an ICE officer's leg. Other passengers stand nearby with their luggage as the officers carry out the arrest. The incident happened on November 21, as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles.

🛑 ICE Detains Father and Daughter on a Jet Bridge at Seattle-Tacoma Airport 🛑



"They're taking my dad, Ricardo Laronga! We don't have papers, we have a work permit!"



Well, that's that.



A work permit is NOT legal status. An Employment Authorization Document is permission to… https://t.co/jm1enANsSh — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 21, 2026

Here is the official statement ICE posted on X:

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.



During the arrest other travelers began to… https://t.co/nXiBxAqIJ5 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 22, 2026

If ICE's allegation that a passenger threw hot coffee at federal officers is true, she definitely should be charged with assaulting a federal officer. You do not have the right to assault our federal officers or any of our officers at all. Disagreeing with an arrest does not give anyone the right to assault law enforcement officers.

However, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson was angry about the operation.

In a post on X, Ferguson called ICE "completely and totally out of control."

ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are… — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) November 21, 2026

You know what is out of control, Gov. Bob Ferguson? The amount of illegal immigration our country has taken on. The number of innocent Americans that illegal aliens, who should not have been here in the first place, have killed. The number of American jobs that illegal immigrants have taken. A weak immigration policy allowed that. We cannot let that happen again because the role of our government must be first and foremost to prioritize the well-being of its own citizens.

We are a nation of laws as well. We cannot just ignore that.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines said it received no advance warning about the operation. The arrest delayed the Los Angeles-bound flight.

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The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, also criticized the incident and said it was investigating whether ICE had followed the previously agreed enforcement procedures. However, the Port's own official airport guidance acknowledges that federal immigration officers have broad access to airport property and that the Port cannot interfere with federal law enforcement operations. Although the Port is questioning whether ICE followed proper procedures, its own guidance makes clear that ICE has authority to conduct immigration enforcement at the airport. So I'm confused as well about the Port's statement.

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