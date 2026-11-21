Condemned to death for forwarding a single WhatsApp message, Christian mother of four Shagufta Kiran has spent more than five years behind bars in Pakistan.

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Arrested at age 40 in 2021 following a blasphemy accusation, Kiran received a death sentence from an Islamabad court in 2024. This devastating verdict continues to keep her separated from her children.

In 2020, a Muslim man named Shiraz Ahmad Farooqi accused Kiran of sharing blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group. A case was then registered against her at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad for offenses under Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA), along with sections 295-A and 295-C, under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

On July 29, 2021, armed agents from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing raided Kiran’s home in Islamabad and arrested her and her two youngest sons (then aged 10 and 12), accusing them of violating Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. Kiran was interrogated for four days.

Kiran's husband, Rafique Anayat Masih, said:

They harassed my family and took possession of our telephones, computer and other valuable items. The police armed with firearms instructed us not to move and to keep our hands up. They arrested Shagufta and my two sons without prior information or an arrest warrant. They took my wife and sons to the police station, charged Shagufta under 295-A and 295-B of Pakistan’s blasphemy but later on freed my sons.

On Sept. 18, 2024, Kiran was found guilty. Judge Afzal Majoka sentenced her to death at the Federal Investigation Agency court in Islamabad. She was also given seven years in prison and fined 300,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately $1,000) following a legal process that lasted three years.

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF):

Police reportedly raided Kiran's family's home, seizing their electronics and arresting her, her husband, and two sons. Authorities released her family members, who went into hiding, but kept Kiran. Authorities charged her with "insulting the Prophet Muhammad," "uttering words with deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings," "using derogatory remarks in respect of holy personages," abetment, and "inciting interfaith hatred" (Secs. 295, 298, 109 PPC; Sec. 11 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016). Authorities confined her to Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi.

Formerly a nurse, Kiran had joined several interfaith WhatsApp groups, where she defended her Christian faith. One such group, Pure Discussions, was administered by the complainant, Farooqi, Muhammad Ameer Faisal, and Muhammad Jaleel.

Her lawyer, Rana Abdul Hameed, said Kiran is a brave woman who remained steadfast during the trial.

On Nov. 5, 2025, Kiran's case was heard at the Islamabad High Court. Jubilee Campaign reported:

Although the trial court had acquitted Shagufta of other blasphemy-related charges under Sections 295-A and 298-A, which pertain to "outraging religious feelings" and "derogatory remarks against religious figures," respectively, a group of extremist Muslim lawyers and the original complainant have now filed a petition demanding additional convictions under these sections… The petitioners are seeking to extend her punishment despite her existing death sentence.

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Kiran's defense team is preparing to challenge both her conviction and the complainant’s appeal.

Kiran has four children: three sons, aged 10, 12, and 15 at the time of her arrest, and an 18-year-old daughter. Following Kiran's arrest, her husband and children were forced to flee due to threats and fear of violence. Since then, the family has moved multiple times and remains in hiding because of death threats from Muslims. This constant displacement has severely disrupted the children’s education, leaving many academic documents lost or inaccessible, and they are reportedly suffering from severe trauma caused by prolonged persecution and separation from their mother.

In Pakistan, online blasphemy surveillance is intensifying as Islamic organizations push for the harshest penalties against what they see as a rising threat in speech and thought. The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) in Pakistan is tasked with monitoring and reporting online content deemed blasphemous, leading to further police action.

Kiran is currently being held in the Central Adyalaa prison in Rawalpindi, where she will remain until her sentence is carried out. She is in solitary confinement. There is a fear that she also potentially faces serious threats to her life as there have been incidents in the past where individuals charged under blasphemy laws were subjected to extrajudicial killings.

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According to a report by USCIRF, advocacy groups say that more than 2,100 people were accused of blasphemy in Pakistan between 1987 and 2023 and at least 89 were killed by mobs over blasphemy accusations.

Under Pakistan's legal system, blasphemy can carry a mandatory or potential death penalty through Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 295-C (added in 1986) states that "anyone who defiles the sacred name of the Prophet Muhammad by words, spoken or written, or by visible representation" can be punished with "death, or imprisonment for life". Other sections cover defiling the Quran (life imprisonment) or insulting religious feelings.

In many cases, Muslim mobs take the law into their own hands. A blasphemy accusation frequently acts as an immediate death sentence carried out by enraged mobs or vigilantes.

On Nov. 4, 2014, for instance, a Muslim mob of 400 to 1,000 people, incited by announcements from local mosques, attacked a Christian couple who worked as bonded laborers at a brick kiln in Kot Radha Kishan. They were accused of blasphemy.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, the mob tore the roof off the office where the couple had taken shelter, dragged them out, and after torturing them, threw them into the furnace of the kiln. Both were burned to ashes.

In July 2026 (with its detailed written judgment released in August 2026), the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted the final three men on death row in connection with the murder of the couple. The ruling ended a 12-year legal process with no remaining convictions in the case.

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Human rights organizations report that the blasphemy laws in Pakistan are frequently weaponized to settle personal vendettas, business rivalries, or land disputes, and disproportionately target religious minorities (such as Christians, Ahmadis, and Hindus) as well as secular critics of Islam.

In Pakistan, a forwarded message on WhatsApp or a single spoken sentence does not merely spark an argument. It carries the weight of a death sentence or life behind bars.

Imagine living in a reality where survival hinges on the interpretation of a digital text, where a click of a button can eliminate a person’s freedom, future, and life.

Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws do not protect faith; they weaponize it. By criminalizing speech and thought at the expense of basic human dignity, the Pakistani state has institutionalized a system of terror that stands in direct defiance of human rights and the rule of law.

Condemnation from Western capitals is no longer enough. Words of concern do nothing for the innocent men and women languishing on death row. If the United States and the European Union are serious about defending fundamental freedoms, they must move from rhetoric towards targeted action.

Every judge who hands down a death sentence for speech, every prosecutor who builds a case on digital rumors, and every police officer who facilitates the abuse of the accused is complicit in state-sponsored persecution.

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Western governments must utilize tools like the Global Magnitsky Act to impose sweeping sanctions—freezing assets and banning travel—on every state authority responsible for enforcing these laws.

Until Islamabad dismantles this machinery of oppression and repeals its blasphemy statutes, it cannot be treated as a legitimate, reliable partner by the democratic world. True partnership requires a baseline commitment to human rights. Without it, Western engagement is merely complicity.

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