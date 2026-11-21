Democrats have made it abundantly clear that they feel entitled to power, and they're willing to blow up longstanding institutions to get it.

Just look at the filibuster. Under President George W. Bush, Democrats abused it to block judicial nominees and legislation, insisting it was a necessary tool to protect the minority party. When Republicans used the filibuster the same way to stop Barack Obama's agenda, Democrats suddenly decided it was a racist relic of the Jim Crow era. Then, like clockwork, they had no qualms wielding it against President Donald Trump's agenda.

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Senate rules aren't the only institution they're willing to change, though.

Ever since conservative justices took a majority on the Supreme Court, Democrats have openly plotted to pack it the moment a Democrat president gives them the chance. They would add as many seats as it takes to install a near-permanent radical-left majority. Their fury has grown every time that majority does its job. The court ended racist affirmative action in college admissions, reined in the power of federal agencies, and, of course, ended the nationwide right to abortion.

Democrats used to be coy about their intentions. In 2020, Joe Biden refused to say whether he would pack the court; then, upon taking office, he set the wheels in motion to do just that. He assembled a commission to give himself political cover for expanding the bench.

It backfired.

Biden's hand-picked commission shot down the idea. It warned that adding seats for partisan purposes would set up an infinite cycle of court expansions, with each new majority simply packing the court with its own. A future Democrat president won't be bothering with a commission; he'll just pack the court.

Do you think Democrats took the hint? They didn't.

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Democrats have stopped pretending to care what anyone thinks about court packing. Kamala Harris and Democrats in Congress are openly campaigning for it. Democrats have floated adding seats, and even ending life tenure to secure as many seats as possible.

The next time Democrats have the votes, they'll pack the court.

Republicans could stop this cold. Congress already has the statutory authority to set the size of the Supreme Court, and a simple federal statute could lock it in at nine justices. If Republicans wanted to, they could nuke the filibuster and pass that law. Unfortunately, Senate Republicans, particularly the leadership, are spineless. So what happens when Democrats take over Congress in January, as they're preparing to do?

The threat to politicize the court is all too real.

Justice Samuel Alito sounded the alarm Monday night at a black-tie dinner at the American Enterprise Institute, held in his honor. He offered a chilling warning.

"But it now appears that the court may soon face a structural question of greater magnitude," Alito said. "Whether the court will be allowed to continue as an independent tribunal that decides cases based on its understanding of the law, not political pressure."

He added that "what we have seen in recent years is a mounting campaign to change the direction of the court's decisions by intimidating and harassing justices, or if that fails, by seriously damaging the court's standing in the eyes of the public and then altering the court's composition."

"If that campaign succeeds, the Supreme Court, as an institution, will be fundamentally changed, and perhaps permanently," Alito warned.

Justice Samuel Alito: "What we have seen in recent years is a mounting campaign to change the direction of the court's decisions by intimidating and harassing justices... If that campaign succeeds, the Supreme Court as an institution will be fundamentally changed." https://t.co/zz6TkdvAzh — CSPAN (@cspan) November 20, 2026

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Justices (particularly conservative justices) rarely talk this way. They guard their words carefully, and they rarely step into political fights. When one of them stands up and describes the whole playbook, you should be scared.

Alito knows what's coming.

A party that tears up every rule standing between it and power will never stop. Democrats will change the rules of legislative bodies, remake the court, and even completely overhaul our elections to become a permanent majority.

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