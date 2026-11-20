Donald Trump won every swing state and won the national popular vote in 2024, yet the left insisted that his victory meant nothing.

"The big lie Donald Trump told after the 2024 election was that he'd won a 'powerful mandate' from the American people," claimed the left-wing rag The Nation. That was the party line, and Democrats repeated it everywhere. Winning didn't count, because the wrong guy won.

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It’s funny how fast that standard disappeared. Democrats flipped the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections earlier this month, and it took them no time at all to start crowing about their own mandate.

The story Democrats like to tell is that voters handed them power because they ran on "affordability" and "lowering costs." It's a convenient narrative and complete hogwash. And we know this because a) they created the affordability crisis under Biden, and b) any pretense of tackling the affordability crisis vanished the moment the votes were counted. So far, the only thing that has excited the incoming majority is investigating Trump officials and anyone remotely connected to Trump.

Grocery prices can wait. The subpoenas can't.

This issue of what mandate, if any, Democrats have came up on CNN this week. And the network’s chief data analyst Harry Enten said Democrats shouldn’t interpret the results as a mandate, and for a good reason.

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"You know, I think there's this idea, hey, Democrats have this mandate that's going. Just wait one second here," Enten said on CNN. "Just wait one second."

Then he put up the numbers.

After the 2018 midterms, when Democrats retook the House, the party stood three points above water. After 2006, when it won both chambers, it sat a whopping 26 points above water.

The Democrat Party's net favorability now? It's six points underwater.

"Now they're six points underwater. That is — what is that, Kate, that's a 32- point decline compared to where we were back in 2006 after that midterm election," Enten noted.

He drew the obvious conclusion. "This isn't necessarily a mandate for the Democratic Party," he explained. "What this really was, was not a plus for the Democrats, at least with the brand overall, it was really going up against President Trump."

Bolduan called it "almost like a conditional contract or a probationary contract." Enten agreed.

Sorry, Democrats, but it gets worse. Schumer is 30 points underwater on average, even within his own party, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who will almost certainly become speaker, sits 17 points underwater.

"This is a dynamic duo in terms of being unpopular," Enten said. "We're talking about under the Red Sea here."

The good news for the GOP is that Democrats seem determined to make it worse, and the polling says voters already see it coming.

According to Enten’s numbers, 67% of Americans worry Democrats will go overboard investigating the Trump administration. That includes 49% of Democrats. So, nearly half the party's own voters suspect their leaders will blow it on the very obsession those leaders have already embraced.

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"The thing we've been talking about, what is HR-1 going to be? What is it going to be? That I think will give us a good idea of whether Democrats actually are hearing the American people, or whether they actually take the message and just sort of fumble the football," Enten warned.

🚨 WHOAH! CNN data guru Harry Enten DUMPS COLD WATER on the notion that Dems have a ‘mandate’ after midterms win



“More people have an unfavorable than favorable view of the Democratic Party,” says Enten, “and this is vastly different than what we’ve seen in prior wave elections,… https://t.co/w1fVeGrpkd — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 20, 2026

We know Democrats don’t know how to address affordability, and the far-left base wants investigations, investigations, and more investigations. So, at least the good news for the GOP is that Democrats will blow their chance.

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