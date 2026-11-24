Tragically, someone, somewhere, reading this article is already preparing a Thanksgiving dinner party that will involve hosting at least one salad-dodging, hirsute gorgon-in-law, like this septum ringworm below:

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Blue-haired mom teaches her "trans kid" to use violence if "misgendered" https://t.co/TRg9fe2vU4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 6, 2025

They/them typically show up empty-handed and leave with enough leftovers to feed a family of 17 illegals.

They like to kick off Thanksgiving, a uniquely American holiday, with a land acknowledgment.

Once they have enough White Claw courage coursing through their brittle veins, they'll likely whine about how ICE is America's "Gestapo." When you have a mouth full of delicious turkey, they'll ask, "Do you enjoy the taste of slaughter?" as they jealously nibble a carrot stick.

These portly prigs hate Thanksgiving, the holiday of "colonizers," and will do what they can to ruin it for everyone, but here is the good news: You don't have to live this way.

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE: The woke Boston City Council just passed a resolution declaring Thanksgiving Day a "National Day of Mourning" over "historical injustice"! They hate American traditions and want you to apologize for loving your country. Never bend the knee! 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/QcmrYVIwA1 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 24, 2026

These sanctimonious sonsy skivers, redolent of cat urine and parental disappointment, all share the same Achilles' heel: they're unsufferably dumb.

They yeastily believe they hold the moral and intellectual high ground over you and me, but what they believe is garbage. They will undoubtedly try to ruin your Thanksgiving with a political conversation based on mythical, pecksniffian talking points. This is your chance to chase the fatty acids away from your table before you break out that delicious pumpkin pie.

Let's do a mock Thanksgiving conversation that, let's face it, some of you are likely to have during your holiday dinner.

Liberal nugatory talking point # 1 — "Transamabob" kids

At some point, your blue-haired "niecephew" will likely try to verbally pin you to the ground by asking if you are for or against "transgender youth healthcare," which is the communists' way to describe the surgical mutilation of a young boy's twig and berries, or subjecting a confused girl to a "scrotoplasty."

FACT-O-RAMA! There are no "trans" kids; there are only woefully inept parents.

When you say "No," you'll be called a transphobe, and you will likely be asked, "WHY DO YOU HATE TRANS KIDS!"

You answer: "I don't hate 'trans' kids. I just don't want to see them commit suicide. Did you know that the National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that the suicide attempt rate of transgender kids is 40%? The NIH also reported that trans people are 12.12 times more likely to attempt suicide after transitional surgeries have taken place. If you support trans kids mutilating their genitals, then you are supporting their suicide. Why do you hate trans kids so much that you want them to kill themselves?"

Boom.

Then suggest that since they clearly hate trans kids, they are also likely to be racist.

Bonus tip: when your liberal guest refuses to accept these facts, call it a "science-denier."

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Liberal nugatory talking point # 2 — DEI

At some point, your annoying guest, who is likely to be a white, liberal woman — or a man who wants to be one — will altruistically drone on about the wonders of diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) and how it is leveling the playing field for "people of color."

This is your chance to retort, "White women benefit more than any other group from DEI initiatives. Why are you such a self-centered racist?"

Liberal nugatory talking point # 3 — "You're a racist"

One of the Democrats' favorite myths is that everyone on the right is a "racist."

FACT-O-RAMA! The left uses the threat of being called a "racist" as a means of control. It is also used against people and institutions they want to cancel, like you, President Donald Trump, and voter ID.

Hakeem Jeffries just told Stephen Miller to get lost. Incoming Speaker says he won’t work with Miller because he’s a “stone-cold racist.” “This is the architect of Trump’s violent mass deportation machine.” He actually said that. This is why we love Stephen Miller. If Hakeem was happy about him, that would be the red flag. The fact he’s fuming is the best sign Trump is doing exactly what he promised for the next two years. Keep going. #StephenMiller #Jeffries #Deportations — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) November 24, 2026

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Your erroneously-named "liberal" guest, with hair the same color as the Golden Poison Dart Frog, will have to find a reason to call you a racist at some point. You can nip this in the bud by asking, "Do you agree with cashless bail, letting criminals out of jail, and defunding the police?"

This little frog is said to contains about one milligram of poison, enough to kill 10-20 humans if the poison reach their BLOODSTREAMS.🫪 It is called—The Golden poison Dart frog. I’ve you heard about this before? https://t.co/lSTU1Rq714 — Tshirtsboss🧕 (@theminatt) July 27, 2026

Shim will virtuously say, "Yes" faster than Nancy Pelosi when asked if she wants another "breakfastini." That's when you go for the kill shot.

You tell the pale, vegan prag that those very same ideas lead to the "George Floyd era" crime wave that saw homicide rates explode, and that they disproportionately affected black men. Then you call them a racist for cheering on ideas that kill black dudes.

RECRIMINATION-O-RAMA! The leftards like to say everything "disproportionately" affects black people, like COVID-19, crime, obesity, traffic stops, school suspensions, and non-marital births, most of which can be alleviated by making better choices. Take back their words and stuff them down their chlamydia-ridden throats.

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Bonus tip: now is when you ask if they are pro-choice. When they invariably say yes, you tell them that black women have "disproportionately" more abortions, then you call them a double racist.

Double bonus tip: Ask them if they are aware that abortion allegedly leads to lower crime rates. When they answer in the affirmative, instantly remind them that you just said that black women have more abortions, and then call them a filthy triple racist and ask them to leave because you refuse to feed bigots.

Follow me for more tips on how to de-lib your life during this joyous holiday season.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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