The 1967 Outer Space Treaty forbids the introduction of weapons of mass destruction in orbit.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin rarely pays attention to international agreements or treaties. That's what makes this worrying report by U.S. intelligence agencies believable.

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"The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released a chilling and info-packed report judging the scope and breadth of threats posed by the nation's adversaries in space," according to Space.com.

The report focuses on China and Russia, as well as the emerging space powers of North Korea and Iran. It looks not only at what's happening in Earth orbit, but also in space between Earth and the Moon, or cislunar space.

The report, "Challenges to Security in Space," details "space-related challenges" and "threats to U.S. national security" as well as "the extent to which space is treated internationally as a warfighting domain ."

We are now entering what must be considered the most consequential period of space exploration and exploitation in history. The same technology and capabilities that will make launching hundreds of commercial rockets and thousands of commercial satellites a year possible will also make the military utilization of space vital to our security.

Space.com:

Indeed, China and Russia are developing "a formidable spectrum" of offensive capabilities to degrade or destroy space services of other countries, from kinetic destruction to sophisticated jamming and cyber operations. The DIA report also notes that "the production of cheaper, smaller, and simpler satellites , which are faster to develop and deploy, along with the expansion of commercially available launch services, are driving the rapid integration of commercial space alternatives to support national security." While space commercialization is making previously government-centered space services widely available to interested parties, the DIA report adds, that availability also includes state and non-state actors with malign interests.

The report also says that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon .

The purpose of the weapon is unknown, but it likely isn't being sent into space to target an American city. Instead, it may be intended to take out several satellites to disrupt communications and surveillance.

"A space-based capability such as this could cause rapid and sudden loss or degradation of thousands of satellites operated by countries and companies around the world," the DIA report states, "as well as to the vital communications, navigation, scientific, meteorological, commercial and national security services they provide."

"A nuclear detonation in space could be tailored to impact satellites in most orbits, the DIA report warns, from low Earth orbit for commercial and reconnaissance satellites, geosynchronous orbit for critical communications, and medium Earth orbit for navigation and timing satellites," Space.com reports.

Peter Garretson, a senior fellow in defense studies at the American Foreign Policy Council and a strategy consultant who focuses on space and defense, pointed to China's space efforts and "flagged what he said is a consequential omission in the report: the disappearance of the prior treatment (in the 2022 version of the report) of research competition, surveillance beyond geosynchronous Earth orbit and the potential military use of deep space for staging reserve forces," says Space.com.

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Garretson says, "everything they are doing, from launch cadence, reusable launch, commercial space investment, investments in power, propulsion, repair, manufacturing, to commercial assets working together" is geared toward economic expansion of space-based resources that Beijing thinks will give them overwhelming military power and "strategic depth."

Garretson senses the moves by China to develop extractive and in-space industries "is truly the strategic threat that could crush American space power. Now is the time to be making the investments to ensure we have a 'freedom's forge' and 'arsenal of democracy' in space that can protect the open space commerce that is the nation's strategy."



As for the DIA's outlook for the future: The agency concluded that space almost certainly will remain an increasingly competitive and crowded environment as space capabilities improve and other countries seize opportunities in the final frontier.

The DIA report notes we are entering a particularly dangerous and unstable period in space.

"The increase of Chinese, Russian, Iranian and North Korean counterspace capabilities, rapid growth in the number of space objects, and the proliferation of requirements for space-enabled services," the DIA report states, "will all complicate operations in space in the coming decade."

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That may be an understatement. With the proliferation of satellite constellations and megaconstellations, the growing necessity of space-based data systems, and the threat to all of it from space-based nuclear weapons, we're in uncharted waters where no one knows where the threats are coming from.

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