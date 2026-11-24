Democrats flooded Texas with millions of illegal aliens in order to flip the state blue, and the worst part is, it worked. Expect the importation and protection of lots more vile criminals like Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Orduna and Jose Antonio Samudio Gonzales under Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (D-Texas).

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Gonzalez-Orduna is already under arrest, according to Fox News, but Samudio Gonzales — the gunman — was still at large as of Tuesday morning. The two of them, a father and son, caused Stephanie Gonzalez to crash her car on the C.F. Hawn Freeway, and after she pulled over, Gonzales shot her. This occurred hours after she told their relative, her husband, that she wanted a divorce because she was having an affair. The whole family was evidently morally corrupt, though obviously some more than others, and the biggest sufferers will likely be her children, who have lost their mother and multiple family members to either death or to prison.

Fox 4 confirmed on November 23 that Dallas police caught Gonzalez-Orduna on Sunday and have since booked him at the Lew Sterrett Justice Center, where they are holding him on a murder charge. As it happens, there is already a warrant out for him because of his illegal alien status. The killer’s equally murderous son, Samudio Gonzalez, as mentioned above, is still at large. Fox did not clarify if he is also an illegal alien or if the parents have been here long enough for him to have birthright citizenship.

🚨 Dallas County, TX: Last week, Juan Gonzalez-Orduna was arrested for his part in the shooting death of Stephanie Gonzalez, mother of four, on her birthday. Gonzalez-Orduna has an immigration detainer hold. It is reported that Juan Gonzalez-Orduna, Stephanie Gonzalez's brother-in-law, and Jose Gonzales, her nephew, tracked down and hit her car with theirs, shooting her after she pulled over. The accused shooter, Jose Gonzales, is still at large. Detectives believe the motive behind the shooting stems from Stephanie Gonzalez wanting a divorce from her husband after she began an affair. — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) November 23, 2026

Stephanie Gonzalez, the mother of four children, was reportedly driving home from work on her birthday at the time of the forced crash and shooting. Her lover was a co-worker. Fox also did not mention her immigration status.

Related: DOJ Arrests California Man Plotting Mob Attacks on ICE and White House

The New York Post also relayed details Tuesday about exactly what happened:

Gonzalez’s car was hit by a Mustang when she was just 10 minutes from her home, prompting her to pull over on the side of the freeway before the men blocked her in. However, her nephew got out of the vehicle and fired several shots – just as she was giving details to the dispatcher, according to court documents seen by Fox4.

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The dispatcher heard the screaming and gunshots as the murder happened. Flock cameras also captured footage the police used to identify the killers. The Post reported that Stephanie Gonzalez had only been married for two and a half years, so given how many children she has and how quickly she began to have an affair, it seems she sadly made a whole series of poor relationship decisions. But unlike most people who make poor relationship decisions, she paid for it with her life.