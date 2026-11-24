Federal prosecutors sought a warrant to search Rep. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi’s (D-Minn.), aka Ilhan Omar’s, home in Washington, D.C., and U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh wanted to know what would happen if agents found records of her congressional work. He spent a week pressing the Justice Department for answers before he signed the warrant on October 9.

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Homeland Security Investigations agents carried it out on October 12.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg unsealed portions of the record on November 23. The filings show that Sharbaugh wanted prosecutors to explain the basis for the probable cause on some of the suspected offenses and revise how agents would conduct the search. The 67-page affidavit laying out the government’s evidence remains sealed.

Ilhan Nur Said Elmi has denied wrongdoing, called the investigation politically motivated, and hasn’t been charged.

From the Associated Press:

The unsealed filings show that Sharbaugh — before authorizing the search of Omar’s home — raised concerns about the “Speech or Debate Clause” implications of searching a private residence belonging to a member of Congress. The clause, which is designed to protect legislators from executive branch interference or intimidation, includes a privilege against compelled disclosures. Sharbaugh said he disagreed with the government’s argument that the privilege is limited only to official congressional offices and certain electronic devices. “That logic does not hold,” the magistrate wrote. Sharbaugh concluded that the government’s law-enforcement interests needed to be balanced against Omar’s constitutional rights as a member of Congress. He said the government ultimately agreed to a search protocol allowing Omar to invoke a privilege over any Speech or Debate Clause material before agents carried out the search.

The dispute centered on the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause. It protects members of Congress from executive interference with their legislative work, including forced disclosure of certain records. Prosecutors argued they were seeking evidence of conduct unrelated to Ilhan Nur Said Elmi’s legislative duties. They also disputed whether court rulings protecting legislative records in congressional offices and on certain devices applied to a search of their private home.

Sharbaugh had a practical answer. Members of Congress take work home. A draft bill, notes for a committee hearing, or a staff briefing can sit on a kitchen table or on a laptop. The court had to consider what agents might see while looking for evidence, even if none of the legislative material was what prosecutors found.

In 2007, the federal appeals court in Washington held that executive agents violated the privilege when they reviewed legislative records while searching a congressman’s Capitol Hill office before he could claim it. Sharbaugh applied that reasoning to Ilhan Nur Said Elmi’s home; he found the initial proposals inadequate because they left agents to conduct the first search before Ilhan Nur Said Elmi could identify legislative materials on the premises.

The DOJ disputed part of the judge’s account. Its lawyers said they had already offered two plans that would keep agents from reviewing seized contents before Ilhan Nur Said Elmi could claim or waive the privilege.

Sharbaugh revised the proposed procedures, and the final warrant gave Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a chance to flag protected materials at the outset, before agents proceeded with the search. The distinction mattered in practice. The time to object after agents take possession of records offers a different kind of protection than the time to identify them before agents start looking.

I covered the seizure of Ilhan Nur Said Elmi’s phone in October, but the filings now explain the work behind the warrant before agents reached her door.

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A judge pressed prosecutors on the scope of their authority, heard their objections, and signed the warrant once it spelled out how agents would respect the privilege. He put the safeguards in the warrant itself, so those carrying it out had to follow them.

Congressional privilege protects legislative work. A carefully drawn warrant lets investigators pursue evidence of private conduct while honoring that protection.

I want judges asking those questions every time federal agents seek to search a lawmaker’s home. The answers belong in the warrant while there’s still time to act.

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