There was a time when conservatives rallied behind Dave Chappelle for being anti-woke. A few years back, when the left attacked him for making some jokes about transgenderism, conservative commentators stepped up to defend him.

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I never quite understood the appeal, though.

I tried watching one of his specials once and didn't find his routine all that funny, and frankly, I think he's kind of racist.

Whatever goodwill Chappelle still had with the right is probably gone now, after a clip from his show at Madison Square Garden went viral earlier this month and sparked controversy over his jokes about the death of Charlie Kirk.

"Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered — and I shouldn't say this publicly — but, I feel better," Chappelle said. "I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"

During the same bit, Chappelle told the audience that Kirk is looking up at us, which was his way of saying Kirk is in hell.

Via Madison Square Garden Dave Chappell, guess those Trans Jokes getting stale so #CharlieKirk Jokes is in replacement. Why we just can’t let that man Rest he has kids at the end of the day. Like him or not. #tagme @Akademiks @DailyLoud @raphousetv2 https://t.co/5oKnZk0fSg — MeSoViral (@PostViralRepost) November 7, 2026

Kirk was gunned down in front of a crowd. His wife and children are still grieving, and Chappelle decided that the fact that someone murdered him is a good reason to be in a cheerful mood. It’s bad enough that Chappelle thought it was a good joke, but he stood on a stage in front of thousands of people and people laughed.

You don't need to be a fan of Kirk, or even agree with a word he ever said, to find that disgusting.

The backlash has been significant, and rightly so. Instead of owning what he said, Chappelle is now playing the victim, calling the people who leaked the clip enemies of free speech and claiming his words were taken out of context.

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When a reporter asked whether he regretted the Kirk joke, Chappelle went after the people who shared the video.

"The real enemy of free speech is people that would pirate a show, post it online, and then have all this criticism about something that they didn't even see themselves," he said.

Chappelle then suggested the public didn't understand what it heard, even though the video of him delivering the line was posted on social media for anyone to watch.

"I think it remains to be seen what I said," he claimed.

The reporter offered him the chance to explain the context he says everyone missed. Chappelle wouldn't say what the assassination joke meant.

"I'm just glad that you care about context," he replied before he drove away.

Comedian Dave Chappelle responds for the first time to backlash he received from video that surfaced of him saying he feels better after Charlie Kirk’s death, which was recorded at one of his recent shows, reports said https://t.co/6e6MFepspA — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 27, 2026

Chappelle's claim that his critics are enemies of free speech is such a cop-out.

The people criticizing him watched a video of him saying exactly what he said, word for word, in his own voice, so nobody misquoted him or twisted his words into something he never meant.

If he wants to claim there's missing context that makes it better, he would have explained so. But Chappelle had a reporter standing in front of him asking him to share it, and he chose to drive off instead. He couldn’t defend his own comments.

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Free speech means the government can't punish you for what you say, and nobody has suggested that it should. It has never meant to say you can escape the consequences for what you say from the public.

Chappelle’s response reminds me of when Karine Jean-Pierre and members of the liberal media called videos of then-President Joe Biden being Joe Biden "cheap fakes."

The White House is NOT happy that "right-wing critics of the president" are sharing videos of Biden that call into question his mental and physical fitness.



"They are 'cheap fakes' video. They are done in bad faith." https://t.co/KaN1b77uEW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2024

The thing about Chappelle's bit is that it reflects what many on the left really think about people on the right, and he said it out loud to a cheering crowd.

Chappelle Jean-Pierre (I’m calling him that from now on) clearly doesn't understand what free speech is, and the worst part is that he said something he won't own.

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