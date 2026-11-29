I am a realist. I always have been. It runs in my family. When you are raised by an economist/lawyer and an engineer, it happens. It keeps me from being disappointed a lot of the time. Add in having parents who also worked for the government and there’s an added dash of cynicism. That cynicism keeps me from seeing a parade being postponed because of the weather as some plot by the commie mayor to keep the country from enjoying a well-established tradition. Enough of that. If I keep going, I’m bound to offend people I really like, and I don’t want to do that. Besides, the title of this article is about the lighter side of things.

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Things such as TV shows and what makes a good TV show. All the shows I’m going to mention are on streaming networks. I like a good mystery. I’m a fan of Agatha Christie and Craig Johnson. I watch BritBox and Acorn and Gutfeld! on Fox News. I don’t watch Netflix, for personal reasons, or any channel owned by Disney, again for personal reasons. I haven’t found anything I want to watch on Apple TV. Ted Lasso does nothing for me, neither did The Office.

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Oddly enough, two of my current favorites are The Marlow Murder Club and Maigret, two dramas on PBS of all places. If I could donate directly to those shows through PBS, I would. Both shows are that good. Unfortunately, that’s not how PBS works.

Both shows are based on books. The Marlow Murder Club is a series of five books written by Robert Thorogood. They are set in the modern-day English town of Marlow, Buckinghamshire. The show is described as a cozy mystery comedy drama. Having watched all of the episodes and read the books, I can say that the description is correct.

The Inspector Maigret series, written by Georges Simenon, is about Jules Maigret as a chief inspector of the criminal brigade of the judicial police in Paris. There are 75 books in the series, and they are set in the time they were written, starting with Pietr the Latvian written and published in 1931, all the way to Maigret and Monsieur Charles, written and published in 1973. The current adaptation is set in modern-day Paris and is described as a contemporary crime-mystery series inspired by Georges Simenon. I haven't read the books yet. I have watched all of the episodes in the current adaptation, and they definitely match the description.

In The Marlow Murder Club, there are three women who solve mysteries, kind of like Miss Marple but not as old. There is Judith, a retired archeologist, whose husband disappeared during a storm on his boat in Greece. She has no children. She lives in a huge house that she inherited from her great-aunt. She creates cryptic crossword puzzles for a living. Becks Starling is married to the vicar of the local church in Marlow and has two teenage children. Suzie Harris runs a dog walking service and has an eighteen-year-old daughter with her Jamaican ex-husband.

They meet when Judith is investigating the murder of her next-door neighbor. Each woman has a different skill set that brings them together as an amateur sleuthing club. Marlow Police Detective Tanika Malik tries to dissuade them from their detecting. When that fails, she uses them as civilian advisors to the police. The three women can go where the police would be looked at askance and can ask questions that sound better coming from a civilian. Trust me when I say that sometimes it would have been better had the ladies let the police do the investigating. Detective Malik, while young, is wise enough to know that the ladies of The Marlow Murder Club are useful, but not as useful as she sometimes would like them to be.

Season One had four episodes, 45 minutes long, and the series just finished Season Four. There is a Season Five in the works. You can stream the episodes, but you will need to sign up with Passport, the PBS streaming app, and give PBS a donation in order to watch the episodes. You can also stream the episodes with Amazon or Apple TV with the PBS add-on.

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Maigret is the latest iteration of the Inspector Maigret series brought to television. From the research I did, there have been adaptations around the world for decades in a variety of languages. There was a version in the early '90s, a few of which I watched. For the time before the technology that exists today, they were acceptable if a little stodgy. Older, married for a long time, heading toward retirement, set in the 1950s. The Rowan Atkinson version from 2016-2017, a total of four episodes, was also set in the 1950s.

As mentioned above, the current version is set in modern-day Paris with a much younger, more active version of Maigret. Along with the modern-day setting come things like cell phones, drones, faster cars, and newer methods of solving crimes. Everyone in the episode with the exception of Maigret’s boss, who is introduced in Season Two, is young. At the start of the show, Maigret has just been promoted to chief inspector, heading the elite Paris police unit, La Crim. He is married to Louise, who is a psychiatric nurse at a local hospital. There are five people on his team, and together they work to solve the cases handed to them.

This show is like The Marlow Murder Club in that the viewer comes to care about the characters and what could happen to them. Is Maigret going to be fired because he violated procedure, again? Is Inspector Cavre, one of his team, going to do something foolish and get himself killed? Is Prosecutor Kernaval going to accept the completed case from Maigret? If she does, will the case stand up in court? I was cheering for some of the characters and hoping other characters, like Cavre, got fired. The dynamics between all of the people working for and against Maigret make for compelling television. You will want to know what happens next. Maigret just finished Season Two. There are six episodes a season and, hopefully, there will be a Season Three. Each episode is forty-five minutes long and is available to be streamed through PBS Passport or through Amazon Video or Apple TV with a PBS add-on.

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Regardless of how you watch it or The Marlow Murder Club, you will be giving money to PBS, unless you want to wait until next fall for the new season. Both The Marlow Murder Club and Maigret are under the PBS Masterpiece Mystery umbrella, and yes, there are DVDs. Give both a try, and you’ll likely find a TV show worth waiting for.

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