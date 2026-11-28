Six days before the midterms, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. put a $20 million allocation for a Trump administration ad campaign on hold. On November 25, the same judge let the temporary order expire. Election Day had passed, and the Democratic National Committee couldn’t show that it faced the kind of immediate harm that justified keeping the order in place.

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Judge Loren AliKhan left a different question for another day. Did the government have the legal authority to spend the money in the first place?

A parallel lawsuit in New York City followed a similar course. Judge Jennifer Rochon initially paused the funding and ordered certain ads off the air. On October 30, she extended restrictions to three more spots and directed the administration to remove them from official sites and social media and tell authorized third parties, including MAGA Inc., to stop airing them.

On November 20, she denied a longer injunction; the plaintiff’s claims could still be heard, she ruled, but they’d failed to show the immediate harm needed for the court to intervene again.

The calendar mattered because both cases began with an election close enough that the contested ads could run while voters were still deciding. After November 3, the DNC tried to make the same argument, pointing to two Louisiana runoffs in December and future races. AliKhan found no concrete reason to expect the challenged ads to hurt the party in those runoffs.

Democratic candidates still had elections to contest. Their lawyers needed evidence connecting the ads to those races. In October, a Homeland Security official told the court that the department had no plans to make more media buys under the original order or renew it.

Here’s where I’d apply the same standard to the press and to anyone reading a victory lap from either party. On October 28, AliKhan found the DNC had shown a substantial likelihood of success on its claim against the agencies under the Administrative Procedure Act.

A preliminary assessment can change as a case develops. Her November ruling turned on a separate requirement: whether the DNC had shown likely irreparable harm. Someone calling the November decision a clean bill of health for the ad buys would need to point to where the judge actually ruled on them.

The administration had an answer worth hearing, too. It defended the original spots as public service announcements, and pointed to earlier administrations that used public money to explain government programs. Agencies have perfectly good reasons to explain benefit changes or tell people how to apply. One of the Trump spots, though, closely resembled a 2024 campaign ad.

When I wrote about the original ads in October, I sided with Republican senators who questioned making taxpayers pick up the tab. I’d ask the same question if a Democratic administration used federal money for a spot that looked ready for its next campaign.

I have no problem with Trump making those arguments, but I have a problem with sending the bill to people who may despise every word of them. The three ads had already cost taxpayers more than $1.4 million, with the actual price total potentially higher. Each ended with the line “Paid for by the U.S. Government.” The White House defended them as public service announcements and pointed to earlier administrations that used government money to promote Medicare changes, Obamacare subsidies, and the Kung Flu vaccination campaigns. But that defense has a problem: those earlier ads were tied to specific government programs. Trump’s spots offered broader political messages praising his presidency and his view of America. One was virtually identical to a campaign ad from 2024. With the midterms only weeks away, the line between public service and political promotion had become awfully thin.

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ICYMI: Trump Says He’ll Pay for the Ads Himself

Follow the money carefully here.

The $20 million figure is the amount the budget office made available for the effort. The judge’s order freezing that allocation tells us how much money was put on hold. To establish what taxpayers actually paid, you’d want the invoices, the purchase order, and the record of what aired.

The distinction also matters for the later spots. The DNC’s supplemental complaint describes ads posted to the White House’s official YouTube channel and aired on television by MAGA Inc.

Two questions remain: who paid to produce a spot, and who paid to air it.

In Washington, the parties have until December 9 to file a joint report proposing the next steps. I’d like the case to produce a clear accounting of what the federal government paid to make and distribute, and what authority it relied on to pay for it.

Congress has a stake in those answers because it decides what federal agencies can spend. So does every taxpayer who has ever watched a campaign ad and had the good sense to reach for the remote.

Once Election Day passed, it could no longer meet the deadline for an emergency order. The invoice date still matters. If federal funds paid for campaign-style work, the people who authorized it should explain why they thought it was a proper use of the money.

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I asked on November 2, and I’m still asking now.

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