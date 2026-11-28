The vicious illegal alien killer who assaulted and murdered a middle-aged woman in Chinatown had 38 arrests and seven prior judicial releases in New York, as sanctuary politicians and judges let him go every single time.

Advertisement

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani this week was once again writing to illegal aliens in foreign languages, advising them on how to avoid federal immigration officers. He also recently released an attempted murderer from Rikers Island because the criminal was an illegal alien, and demanded the release of serial criminal alien Oscar Belgal. So it’s no surprise that Mamdani is also involved in newly confirming one of the judges who released Alex Alender Florentino-Maldanado soon before the Honduran strangled Jin Yu.

Alex Alender Florentino-Maldanado, a violent criminal illegal alien from Honduras has been charged in the brutal murder and sexual assault of a 62-year-old woman. He was previously released from jail SEVEN times by New York sanctuary politicians. Had New York honored any of our previous detainers, the woman he’s accused of murdering would still be alive. New York has refused to honor over 16,000 ICE detainers. The blood of the victims is on the hands of sanctuary politicians. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 26, 2026

Fox News explained, “You got former Mayor Bill de Blasio put [Judge] Valentina Morales on the bench. And last week, Mayor Zohran Mamdani kept her on the bench. That was days after she released Alex Alender Florentino-Maldanado on an attempted arson case.” Apparently this Morales didn’t think attempted arson was any red flag about what harm Florentino-Maldanado could do to others.

The Department of Homeland Security also shared some information about the Honduran criminal’s immigration offense, and said that New York ignored ICE detainer requests for him. “Well, DHS says this guy entered the country illegally from Honduras in 2022, and has been through the revolving door of justice ever since. Big time,” the Fox host said. “Another De Blasio appointee … Judge Jeffrey Gershuny cut [Florentino-Maldanado] loose in September. Then last Thursday, this is the big one, Judge Juliet Howard ordered supervised release, rejecting prosecutor's request for a $3,000 bail, despite five open and repeated failures to show up in court.”

That means at least three judges — not to mention the two mayors who appointed them — are involved in enabling the horrific assault and murder. Following the release from Howard, “The very next day, prosecutors say, 62-year-old Jin Yu was found sexually assaulted and strangled to death in her apartment,” the Fox host said.

Related: Mamdani Gave Staffers Raises as He Confessed to a Budget Deficit

Mamdani tried to fake sympathy for the cameras. “I think that what happened in Chinatown is horrible, and it is an example of the importance that we have in delivering public safety to each and every New Yorker,” claimed the mayor who just disbanded the New York Police Department counterterrorism unit and announced the closure of Rikers Island jail.

A reporter asked, “But could you just, you know, answer, based on the facts of the case the day prior, do you think the judge handled that correctly in, you know, granting him release without bail?” With no sign of distress, Mamdani coolly deflected, “I'll get back to you on this business.”

The Fox host exclaimed in response, “What do you mean, 'get back to you'? There's nothing else to say except, of course, it was a mistake. The guy, he murdered the woman with a string, choked her to death.” And her agony was entirely preventable.

DHS posted, “New York has refused to honor over 16,000 ICE detainers. The blood of the victims is on the hands of sanctuary politicians.”

The New York Post added some more details:

Advertisement

Alex Alender Florentino Maldonado, 25, a Honduran national, illegally crossed into the US from Mexico on March 11, 2022, and was swiftly nabbed by Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, and booted — only to somehow sneak back into the country to wreak havoc, sources said…Once in New York City, he got busted time and again, notching 38 arrests between February 2025 and Friday — when his criminal spree culminated with the sick strangulation and sexual assault of tragic 62-year-old Jin Yu in her Chinatown home, sources said.

Mamdani’s New York favors only violent criminals.