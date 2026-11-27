New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was secretly handing out substantial raises to his staffers, even as he publicly confessed to a large budget deficit.

Since he took office, Mamdani has redistributed almost $1 million in taxpayer money to various staff at City Hall for raises. One round of pay increases came on the exact same day that he talked about the budget deficit, according to the New York Post. Ironically, the mayor’s office asserted that day that he was carefully scrutinizing “every single dollar” in the city budget. Except, of course, all the money he was appropriating for himself and his pals.

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But that is incredibly typical of socialists. They always preach about free healthcare and free housing and free everything else, but of course nothing is free, and there is never enough money to confiscate from rich people in order to make everyone financially prosperous. So ultimately, socialists usually just settle for making themselves rich at other people‘s expense.

Mamdani is also Muslim, and Muslims have, for nearly a millennium and a half, consistently invaded, exploited, and robbed other nations and peoples. In nations where Muslims took over, they imposed a tax on non-Muslims. Because Islam is not a religion that encourages creativity and hard work, some powerful Muslim dictatorships in history have depended heavily upon this jizya tax. In the modern era, jizya can take multiple forms, including theft of taxpayer money in democratic countries. So Mamdani, by misusing money for the benefit of himself and his allies, is in a sense imposing a jizya.

Related: Mamdani Spent Thanksgiving With Activist Who Hates the Holiday and America

New York Post specifically called out Mamdani for having made “tax the rich” a rallying cry during his campaign, only to turn around and try to make his pals richer. Of course, he also promised free housing and free public transport, even though the costs for public transport have increased, as have rents.

Mamdani gave 46 of his staff $850,000 in all through raises just since January, the Post reported after reviewing city records. So much for all that transparency he claimed he was going to bring to City Hall.

That sum included 21 first-time hires who were rewarded with $450,000 in raises before they had even reached a year on the job, the records show. It’s more than twice the number of first-timers who got raises under both mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio… Five City Hall staffers were even awarded a collective $95,000 in raises on Jan. 28 — the same day Mamdani announced the Big Apple was facing a budget deficit his office claimed to be about $12 billion.

Mamdani had said that day, “There is a massive fiscal deficit in our city’s budget to the tune of at least $12 billion.” Evidently, his private reaction was to get as much money redistributed to his allies as possible before there was literally nothing left. Even after adjusting the budget deficit estimate to $5.4 billion, Mamdani called it a crisis of “historic magnitude.” Then again, that was probably just a pressure point to use against the state government, which Mamdani insisted had to pony up more taxpayer money or he would impose an egregious wealth tax. Gov. Kathy Hochul caved and agreed to a pied-à-terre tax on second homes.

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Even other Democrats are irritated at how blatant Mamdani’s favoritism is. “You got hired and accepted a salary and less than a year later — you got a pay raise?” exclaimed longtime Democrat strategist Bill Cunningham. “That’s not sending a good signal to the taxpayers that you’re serious about dealing with any of these ongoing budget challenges.”

Mamdani doesn’t give a darn how quickly New York City goes bankrupt as long as he enriches himself along the way.