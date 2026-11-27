When it comes to spending, Republicans in Washington are utterly reckless. Debt continues to skyrocket under GOP rule. Democrats, of course, have an even poorer sense of fiscal responsibility, and we don't need to look further than the states to see why.

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Nine states are facing serious budget shortfalls this year. They are California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. All of them are run by Democrats. Each state has a constitutional or statutory requirement to balance its budget. Most use gimmicks to ignore the law.

Maryland is now projecting a $2.6 billion budget deficit next year. To put that in perspective, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan never carried a deficit and left office in 2023 with a cash surplus of more than $5 billion.

With the exception of Pennsylvania, which had divided government over the past few years, every one of these states has significantly raised taxes, mostly on the wealthy, over the past five years. In 2025, Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) and Maryland Democrats raised taxes on the rich and fees on average Marylanders. The state still faces its biggest deficit in 20 years.

Democrats make lots of promises. They can rarely pay for any of them.

California is now in its fifth consecutive year of budget problems despite unexpected revenue growth. Its spending is projected to reach roughly $352 billion next year, up from roughly $202 billion in 2020.

Though New York's economy has also grown, spending has quickly outpaced revenue. The total state budget is projected to reach $277 billion next year, up from roughly $175 billion in 2020.

The leading drivers of the national debt are entitlement and welfare programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, which Democrats treat as if they had been chiseled into tablets at Mount Sinai.

Well, welfare is also a leading driver of state debt. Nearly every state facing a deficit has significantly expanded Medicaid spending in recent years. Around 20% of California's general fund is spent on Medicaid. In New York, welfare programs account for around 30% of the state budget. That's despite the fact that states and the federal government share the cost of welfare.

Medicaid spending has grown by more than 50% nationally since 2020 and is approaching $1 trillion a year. We spend as much on Medicaid as we do on national defense. Then again, we spend more on servicing the national debt than we do on either.

National Democrats continue to spread the myth that raising taxes on "millionaires" and "billionaires" can pay for their policies. Every state with serious budget problems already relies heavily on wealthy taxpayers and businesses to keep revenue flowing. Nearly all of them have raised taxes on the rich.

The top 1% of California income taxpayers typically account for approximately 50% of the state's income tax revenue, while the top 10% account for around 75%. The technology and financial sectors have also been heavily taxed. New York employs a similarly skewed system. If the nation experiences even a mild recession or a tech bubble bursts, New York and California will be in crisis.

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Unlike the federal government, states can't print money. They can raise taxes, cut spending, or do both. Instead, they keep spending more and raising taxes on a sliver of the population. Once states come under Democratic rule, they can look forward to massive budget deficits. At some point, those governments will look to the federal government to bail them out.

Every rational person understands that the debt-to-GDP ratio is unsustainable. Yet very few politicians act rationally because every incentive in contemporary politics works against fiscal sanity. And that is truer in blue states than anywhere else.

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